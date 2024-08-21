How to get Epic Pneumatic Action in Once Human

Epic Pneumatic Action in Once Human is a gear component used to craft certain Epic rarity weapons, such as the SOCR - Outsider, MG4 - Mr Squid, and others. Since weapons can be crafted in five different tiers — Tier 5 being the strongest and Tier 1 the weakest — this gear component is also available in five tiers, with higher tiers requiring rarer crafting materials.

This guide covers everything about the Epic Pneumatic Action in Once Human, including how to acquire the crafting materials to make this gear component.

How to make Epic Pneumatic Action in Once Human?

Epic Pneumatic Action is a gear component in Once Human (Image via Starry Studio)

Here are all the crafting materials required to make the various tiers of Epic Pneumatic Action in Once Human:

Epic Pneumatic Action I

3x Copper Ingot: You can get Copper Ingot by smelting Copper Ores. These ores are found in all areas of the map.

You can get Copper Ingot by smelting Copper Ores. These ores are found in all areas of the map. 8x Rusted Part: You can get this material by disassembling scrap items found primarily in the Dayton Wetlands region.

Epic Pneumatic Action II

4x Beryllium Crystal: You can get this material by disassembling scrap items found in the Broken Delta region.

You can get this material by disassembling scrap items found in the Broken Delta region. 3x Bronze Ingot: You can get Bronze Ingot by smelting Tin and Copper Ores. Tin Ore is found throughout the map except in Dayton Wetlands.

You can get Bronze Ingot by smelting Tin and Copper Ores. Tin Ore is found throughout the map except in Dayton Wetlands. 10x Standard Part: You can get this material by disassembling scrap items found primarily in the Broken Delta region.

Epic Pneumatic Action III

5x Vanadium Crystal: You can get this material by disassembling scrap items found in the Iron River region.

You can get this material by disassembling scrap items found in the Iron River region. 5x Steel Ingot: You can get Steel Ingot by smelting Iron Ores. These ores are found throughout the map except in Broken Delta and Dayton Wetlands.

You can get Steel Ingot by smelting Iron Ores. These ores are found throughout the map except in Broken Delta and Dayton Wetlands. 10x Refined Part: You can get this material by disassembling scrap items found primarily in the Iron River region.

Epic Pneumatic Action IV

5x Iridium Crystal: You can get this material by disassembling scrap items found in the Chalk Peak region.

You can get this material by disassembling scrap items found in the Chalk Peak region. 4x Aluminum Ingot: You can get this material by smelting Aluminum Ores and Acid in Once Human. Aluminum Ores are located in the Chalk Peak, Red Sands, and Blackfell regions, while Acid can be brewed from Impure Acid and Purified Water in a Brewing Barrel.

You can get this material by smelting Aluminum Ores and Acid in Once Human. Aluminum Ores are located in the Chalk Peak, Red Sands, and Blackfell regions, while Acid can be brewed from Impure Acid and Purified Water in a Brewing Barrel. 10x Special Part: You can get this material by disassembling scrap items found primarily in the Chalk Peak region.

Epic Pneumatic Action V

5x Platinum Crystal: You can get this material by disassembling scrap items found in the Red Sands region.

You can get this material by disassembling scrap items found in the Red Sands region. 4x Tungsten Ingot: You can get this material by smelting Tungsten Ores and Acid. Tungsten Ores are found in the Red Sands and Blackfell regions, and Acid can be brewed at your base or farmed at Refineries using various permits.

You can get this material by smelting Tungsten Ores and Acid. Tungsten Ores are found in the Red Sands and Blackfell regions, and Acid can be brewed at your base or farmed at Refineries using various permits. 10x Automatic Part: You can get this material by disassembling scrap items found primarily in the Red Sands region.

After gathering all the necessary materials for your desired tier of Epic Pneumatic Action, it will automatically appear as a completed component in the weapon crafting menu. If you decide not to craft the weapon, the raw materials will be returned to you. This quality-of-life feature was introduced in Once Human patch 1.1.

