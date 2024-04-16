How and why to get a Gauss Rifle in Fallout 76

Fallout 76 offers a wide variety of weapons and customization options. Not only does the game offer numerous ranged and melee weapons, but players can also customize them as they wish. They can be upgraded or modded to match the player's taste. Among all the weapons, one of the most flexible and reliable in the game is the Gauss Rifle.

The Gauss Rifle can dish out a consistent area of effect damage that can easily control a group of enemies. With enough modifications and upgrades, it could be the most valuable weapon in your arsenal.

That said, this article explains how to get the Gauss Rifle in Fallout 76.

Where to get plans for the Gauss Rifle in Fallout 76

The name Gauss Rifle comes from a children’s science trick toy that involves attaching two ball bearings and magnets over two sticks. It is mostly used to teach children physics concepts, such as momentum and magnetism. However, the in-game Gauss Rifle is not a children’s toy in any sense.

Gauss Rifle in Fallout 76 is an energy gun that uses energy-infused shells to explode upon impact. There are many ways to get the Gauss Rifle in Fallout 76. The first method, which is the most common, is to find the plans and craft the rifle yourself. The plans for the rifle can be purchased from a vendor bot in Watoga Station.

The crafting menu of the Gauss Rifle (Image via Bethesda)

After purchasing the plans, the gun can be crafted in the Weapons Workbench. The materials needed to craft the gun are:

Aluminum (12)

Circuitry (8)

Screw (16)

Silver (6)

Spring (11)

Steel (17)

Wood (11)

The minimum level required to make the Gauss Rifle is 35. However, a more powerful variant can be made at level 45, which can be obtained by traveling to The Whitespring bunker. In the bunker’s military wing commander center, you can find another vendor who sells the plans.

The already crafted Gauss Rifle in Fallout 76 can be found on the back shelf inside the tiny shed found in Abandoned mine shaft 4. However, be cautious when using this method. The mine shaft is extremely dangerous and filled with ferocious monsters. Talking about monsters, there are two other methods you can use to get the gun involving them.

Monsters named Deathclaws could drop this gun when killed. The same applies to Scorchbeasts. These monsters can drop the Gauss Rifle when you kill them. There are also random chances of getting the gun as a reward by completing quests in Cranberry Bog.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Content quality

Website Design

Missing Information

Incorrect Stats

Too many ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback