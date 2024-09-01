  • home icon
How to get HP Amplification Module in The First Descendant

Explore how to get HP Amplification in The First Descendant
HP Amplification is a straight upgrade over Increase HP due to how meta-unfavored Shields are (Image via Nexon)

HP Amplification is one of the biggest defensive boosts you can give to most characters in The First Descendants. This purple module increases your max HP in exchange for your max Shields, by up to 227% (at its highest rank). It can also stack with the Increase HP blue module, resulting in a massive health pool that some Descendants like Gley can rely on.

If you're trying to get your hands on HP Amplification in The First Descendant, you've come to the right place. In this guide, we'll go over how to do just that.

Where to farm HP Amplification Module in The First Descendant

To get the HP Amplification module in The First Descendant, your best bet is to farm the Vulgus Outpost located towards the west of the Frozen Valley area in Fortress (Normal or Hard mode). Rather than an Elite monster drop, this mod is a mission-completion reward for clearing this Vulgus Outpost with a 27.5% chance to drop.

Here's where you can farm the mod (Image via Nexon)

This has Level 84 monsters and only unlocks near the end of the main campaign. If you're having a hard time, you can focus on disabling up to three Survellience Towers to increase the time limit for destroying the generators.

For unlucky players, the mod might need over a dozen successful Outpost runs to drop. To get the most out of it, you can run a solo Sharen to activate Camouflage and disable all the consoles. Depending on the DPS of your weapon, this can be faster than destroying the objectives, and grants you a chance to gain extra rewards.

The Frozen Valley Vulgus outpost can drop the following rewards:

  • AMP 047 (Can drop Jayber Code, Smithereens Polymer Synctium Blueprint, Crystallization Catalyst Blueprint, Gley Stabilizer Blueprint, or Piercing Light Blueprint)
  • Marksman General Rounds Mod (Increases Firearm Crit Hit Rate and Firearm ATK)
  • Venom Injector for Impact Rounds (Upon defeating Poison-inflicted enemies, spread the DoT to all enemies around a 3m radius)

Also Read: The First Descendant tier list

How much resource do you need to max out HP Amplification in The First Descendant?

To max out HP Amplification in The First Descendant (Rank 10), you need 206k Kuiper Shards and tenfold as much Gold. At this point, the mod will grant 227.2% Max HP (8.7% more than max rank Increase HP), and reduce your max Shields by 36.5%.

