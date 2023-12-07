How to get Maw Fang in Warframe

Warframe regularly releases updates, giving players the chance to unlock new in-game content. The frequent updates allow players to farm various resources and craft weapons. One such resource is Maw Fang, a rare resource that can be used to craft different weapons, which came out with The Duviri Paradox Update.

Maw Fang is obtainable only in Duviri by feeding a beast called the Ravenous Maw. Meanwhile, players must be in The Duviri Experience and not in The Lone Story or The Circuit to participate in this activity. That said, this article explains everything one needs to know about Maw Fang.

Where to get Maw Fang?

Players can complete the fishing activity in small ponds on Duviri. (Image via Digital Extremes)

A Maw Fang is the broken part of a Ravenous Maw's tooth. This Warframe resource can be obtained in small ponds or bodies of water where players can perform the Feed the Ravenous Maw activity.

Players must find different ponds on the map that allow them to perform the activity and farm this resource. Once the task has started, they can control a Ravenous Maw and help it catch and eat fish under the water.

While feeding the Ravenous Maw, one will see a food meter on the screen showing the progress of the feeding session. Players must fill the meter to increase their chances of acquiring a Maw Fang. This task can be a new experience for some players, as it allows them to control a beast underwater, exploring the aquatic life in Warframe.

Maw Fang is believed to get broken after Ravenous Maw overeats. While it is a part of the beast's body, it can help craft a wide range of weapons that came out with the Duviri Update.

Fishing Location in Duviri:

A pond near Netherbarrow

Two connected ponds near Soprano Springs

A pond near Mezzo Hamlet

A small pond in Lonesome Outlook

Multiple ponds near Orion Tower and Neighbour's Outlook

A large pond near Agora

A large pond near Moirai Crossing

A small pond on the island of the Amphitheater

A small pond near Citadel

While these are all the bodies of water where one can find Maw Fangs, players can farm the same pond multiple times with the same rewards and no cool-down. There is no need to visit various ponds to gather more resources.

How to use Maw Fang in Warframe

Maw Fang is used to craft and upgrade various weapons in Warframe. (Image via Digital Extremes)

Maw Fang is a Warframe resource that can help craft and upgrade various melee and primary weapons from the Duviri Update. Different amounts of Maw Fang are required for different weapons. Here's a list of all the weapons requiring this item to be crafted:

Azothane - 5

Syam - 4

Latron Incarnon Genesis - 20

Torid Incarnon Genesis - 20

Burston Incarnon Genesis - 20

Hate Incarnon Genesis - 20

While the resource can be used for crafting all these weapons, the fishing task is also quite fun to complete. Players should note that devouring bigger fish can provide more rewards. Following this article can help players gather Maw Fang easily to craft their desired weapons.