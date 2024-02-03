How to get Neural Sensors in Warframe: Drop locations, farming strategies, and more

Neural Sensors in Warframe are a rare resource found in a select few planets in quantities of one to four units from viable drop sources. All planetary resources, minerals, and mining materials are vital to progress in this looter-shooter, as they are the ingredients for crafting numerous pieces of equipment—from Warframes themselves to weapons and single-use items.

Likewise, Neural Sensors are required to build nearly a hundred different frame components, weapons, and miscellaneous progress items in the Foundry. To address all of these blueprints that require it, you need about 250 Neural Sensors in Warframe cumulatively.

All drop sources of Neural Sensors in Warframe

Kuva Fortress is a late-game source of Neural Sensors

Neural Sensors drop in only two different regions of Warframe: The planet Jupiter and the Kuva Fortress. For your early-game source of Neural Sensors, you will first come across Jupiter's nodes while progressing through the star chart naturally.

An alternative early-game source of Neural Sensors is bounties on Deimos, Cetus, and Fortuna. You have moderate odds of getting Neural Sensors on the second and third stages of low to mid-level bounties, but there are better ways to farm it if you want them by the dozens.

Kuva Fortress, on the other hand, is only accessible after the War Within quest. The overall higher level of Grineer units aboard this floating cluster of nodes also makes it more difficult for even a mid-game player compared to the Corpus on Jupiter.

The bosses Raptor (Europa) and Hyena Pack (Neptune) also have 50-50 odds of dropping Neural Sensors on death. The fact that this is not a guaranteed drop, however, makes bossing a very inefficient way to farm this resource overall.

According to the official drop table, Neural Sensors are also available as Rotation B and C rewards for the Annihilation and Team Annihilation game modes on Conclave. We only add this to be comprehensive and don't harbor the notion that anyone would ever hit the Conclave to farm Neural Sensors.

Best node to farm Neural Sensors in Warframe

Cameria is the best node to farm Neural Sensors

Objectively speaking, the best node to farm Neural Sensors in Warframe is Cameria (Jupiter).

It is a Survival node where you go up against infested hordes. In a squad, there will be enough enemy density to keep a high flow of Life Capsules to sustain yourself, as well as overall high chances of getting Neural Sensors as an enemy drop.

Cameria is also a Dark Sector node with 20% more Resource Drop Chance.

The extra Resource Drop Chance stacks with Resource Drop Chance Booster and Steel Path loot modifier.

You can also use loot-accelerant frames like Nekros to get even more Neural Sensors.

An alternative to this is the Taveuni node on the Kuva Fortress. It is not a Dark Sector node like Cameria, but it can benefit from stacking resource drop rate and resource gain modifiers of endless Void Fissure events.

