Players should learn how to get Onions in Once Human before they can get their hands on Grumpy Bulb, a special type of deviant. These deviants specialize in combat and can be summoned into battle for additional support. However, unlocking these deviants is not easy; players need luck and patience to acquire them.

This guide highlights how to get Onions in Once Human. Details about Grumpy Bulb and its special abilities are also available below.

How to acquire Onions in Once Human

Unlike other plants and vegetables in Once Human, you can't get Onions in the wild. The only way to obtain them is through planting, which means you need to buy Onion seeds and cultivate them in Planter Boxes.

Onions can also occur as random drops, but unless you are extremely lucky, you can't easily get Grumpy Bulbs from a single plant. We suggest cultivating an Onion farm in Once Human.

Emma Potter location in Once Human (Image via Starry Studio)

Start by buying Onion seeds from Emma Potter, an NPC located at the Teleportation Tower, near the other two vendors. Emma was initially located at the Tall Grass Inn near the Chalk Peak, but since players had a hard time finding her, she was relocated.

Once you get to the NPC, buy the Onion seeds, which cost 1,000 Energy Links. Note that you can only buy three seeds at a time, as there is a weekly limit on the item. Emma also sells other items like Masala, Fruit Tea, and Vintage Patterned Fabric, so do check them out.

After purchasing the seeds, plant them on your Planter Boxes and cultivate them using fertilizers. For better chances of unlocking Grumpy Bulbs, it is recommended to plant more Onions in Once Human.

Once you start cultivating these Onions, you have to wait until it evolves into a Grumpy Bulb.

How to use Grumpy Bulb in Once Human

Once you finally get the Grumpy Bulb in Once Human, you can summon the deviant into battle by holding 'E'. It can perform two special attacks:

Garlicify - Throw the Grumpy Bulb to deal AoE Status Damage and disrupt enemy aggro for ten seconds.

Autonomous Attack - Stay in one area and attract enemy aggro of nearby foes.

This wraps up our guide on getting Onions in Once Human. Check out the following articles for more news and guides on the game:

