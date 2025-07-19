How to get Ophidian Iris in Diablo 4 and its unique stats

Diablo 4 Season 9 has introduced changes to core mechanics like combat and build crafting, including nerfs to powerful meta builds and a shift towards new and fresh builds. Above all, Season 9 has given us some of the best unique items you can currently get in Diablo 4. Among these, the one unique available only to the Sorcerer Class is the Ophidian Iris Unique Amulet. This allows players to view the classic Hydra Sorcerer build in a whole new light.

In this guide, we will break down how you can acquire this item and understand its stats and Unique Effects.

What is the Ophidian Iris?

The Ophidian Iris boasts a solid set of stats specifically focused on the Hydra Skill of Sorcerers (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

Introduced in Diablo 4 Season 9: Sins of the Horadrim, the Ophidian Iris unique amulet brings a staggering change to the Sorcerer’s hydra summoning capability. The Hydra skill of the Sorcerer class is already bold and powerful in Diablo 4, but as of Season 9, it can be used as the primary damage dealer by turning Summon Hydra into a core skill. This will allow players to make much more powerful builds focused specifically on the Hydra.

Stats and Unique Effects of the Ophidian Iris

Stats:

+30.0% Resistance to All Elements

Casted Hydras Have +2 Heads

+15.0% Attack Speed

+2 to Primordial Binding

+15.7% Intelligence

+100.0% Pyromancy Damage

Unique Effects:

Hydra is now a Core Skill and always summons a 3-headed hydra whose attacks explode on impact.

For each head above 3 that it would have had, the hydra instead grows larger and deals 100%[x] increased damage.

This unique item is specifically designed to work with Hydra-specific builds. With this item, the Hydra skill immediately becomes a core skill and doesn't have a cooldown, meaning it can now be spammed.

Additionally, the unique effect of the Ophidian Iris amulet allows the Hydra to spawn with three heads, which grow bigger when the number of Hydra heads exceeds three. So players going for Hydra Sorcerer builds are getting a massive buff, making them a highlight in this season.

How to get the Ophidian Iris in Diablo 4 Season 9

There are multiple ways to acquire this unique amulet in Diablo 4 Season 9. While you can get this item from random enemies and chests scattered across the vast map of Sanctuary, you can make it a more targeted approach. These are the ways you can acquire the Ophidian Iris:

1) Farm specific bosses across Sanctuary

The Ophidian Iris drops from three different bosses in Diablo 4 Season 9: Echo of Duriel, Echo of Andariel, and Harbinger of Hatred.

Duriel, Maggot King is one of the best bosses in Diablo 4 to farm for unique items early in the endgame (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

Echo of Duriel, Maggot King: The Echo of Duriel boss can be encountered in the southern region of Gea Kul in Kehjistan, within the Gaping Crevasse dungeon. Once defeated, you will have access to his hoard, which has a chance to drop the Ophidian Iris unique amulet and other legendary items. But to open the hoard of Duriel, you must farm for 3x Shards of Agony, which you can acquire from Grigoire or Varshan.

Andariel is one of the trickier bosses to fight in Diablo 4, but it yields multiple unique items early in the endgame (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

Echo of Andariel, Maiden of Anguish: You can locate this boss in the eastern regions of Kehjistan, within the Hanged Man’s Hall Dungeon. Once you are done with the fight, you can access the hoard of Andariel, which gives you a chance to acquire the Ophidian Iris unique amulet. But to open the hoard, you need to farm 3x Pincushioned dolls. You can get these from Lord Zir’s hoard or the Undercity of Kurast using the Tribute of Titans.

The harbinger of hatred is a tough engame boss encounter in Diablo 4 (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

Harbinger of Hatred: The Harbinger of Hatred is one of the newest and toughest bosses to fight in Diablo 4. You can find this monster of a boss in the deep jungles of Nehantu, within the Harbinger’s Den dungeon. Once defeated, you can open his hoard to get the Ophidian Iris, but you will need 3x Abhorrent Hearts to do it. You can get these Abhorrent Hearts from the Undercity of Kurast or the hoard of Urivar.

2) Farm world events and Helltides

World events, such as the Gathering Legions and the Helltides, have a boosted drop rate for better loot and often yield unique and legendary items but require specific conditions.

For Helltides, you must gather Aberrant Cinders (Cinders) and use them to open chests to get the loot, so farm and spend as many Cinders as possible. These events happen every hour, but you don’t carry over the Cinders, so spend them before the event ends.

Additionally, you can run Nightmare Dungeons and Strongrooms to farm for good quality items and might get the Ophidian Iris.

3) Gamble with Obols at the Purveyor

If you are carrying an excess of Murmuring Obols (Obols), you can easily get your hands on some really good items by gambling with them for specific gear. While this process may yield materials from Magic to Unique quality, it's not a guaranteed drop. But overall, it's a great way to spend the Obols and get a good haul.

