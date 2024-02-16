How to get a Pirate Dreadnought in No Man's Sky

Gather 'round, Travelers. No Man's Sky has unleashed a brand new Expedition upon the world: Omega. Not only has developer Hello Games given players an all-new way to take on these massive community events, but there are some pretty wicked prizes to be won along the way. Most of these rewards are earned by completing missions during the Expedition phases. Most of them.

However, there's one prize - and it's a big one - that you aren't simply given. You've got to take it.

The Pirate Dreadnought.

No Man's Sky's Pirate Dreadnought is a beast

As you make your way through the Omega expedition, you'll eventually come across the behemoth that is the Pirate Dreadnought. You'll know it when you do - this thing is an absolute monstrosity.

When confronting the Dreadnought, bring powerful guns and an extra pair of pants (Image via Hello Games)

If you want it as your own, though, you'll have to first take it down.

Once engaged with a pirate fleet, players will need to take down the Dreadnought's defenses. While avoiding artillery fire and solo pirate fighters, you'll need to take out the various orbs along the freighter's hull. You'll only have a limited amount of time to do so, though, before the bandits beat feet out of there.

Once you've rendered the Dreadnought defenseless, you'll be contacted by the ship' captain. At this point, you will be presented with two options. Finish the job, destroy the ship, and obtain all the loot that comes with it. Or, accept the pirates' surrender and claim the dreadnought as your own.

Do not resist the urge to say, "I'm the captain now!" as you do. It's totally fine.

Once you've added the Dreadnought to your fleet, you'll be able to carry it over to your existing No Man's Sky save file. Of course, it will also come in handy as you complete the rest of the expedition phases.

Expand Tweet

Whatever you decide to do, you only have a short amount of time. The No Man's Sky Omega Expedition runs from February 15 to 19. There's always the possibility that Hello Games may provide the opportunity to earn these Expedition rewards down the line as they did with the SSV Normandy from Mass Effect in Beachhead. But there's no guarantee they will, so get moving, Interlopers.

It's also worth mentioning that the Omega Expedition is free to play for anybody during these dates. So, if you haven't picked up No Man's Sky yet and you're reading this article about it for some reason, it's the perfect time to jump in and see just how great the game has become since its launch in 2017.