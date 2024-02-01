How to get Plastids in Warframe: drop locations, farming strategies, and more

Plastids in Warframe are a common resource strewn about Grineer Galleons on several planets. Irrespective of their rarity, resources collected in this looter-shooter are necessary for crafting new equipment and making progress. Likewise, Plastids are one of the most frequently needed materials in several hundred blueprints.

You need around 200,000 Plastids in Warframe to build over a hundred weapons and component blueprints that require this material. Moreover, this estimation doesn't even account for reusable items or Helminth, which you often feed Plastids to in the late-game.

Thankfully, it's one of the most readily available resources in the game. With dedicated farming, it's easy for players to build a Plastid reserve enough to last a lifetime.

All drop sources for Plastids in Warframe

You can see the amount of Plastids you have in Foundry->Components (Image via Digital Extremes)

In Warframe, Plastids drop as a common resource on five planets:

Uranus

Saturn

Phobos

Pluto

Eris

Plastids are a dire requirement to build things in the early game, and the earliest you will find it is from the Plains of Eidolon Bounties. While you can easily get past Stage 1 Level 5-15 bounties, the payout is a measly 200 Plastids when you get lucky.

Instead, it is far more worthwhile to find your way to Saturn, where all enemies have a chance to drop Plastids on death. You can also break Plastid Carapaces within this Grineer Galleon tileset to receive a flat amount of Plastids, usually in two-digit amounts.

Best node to farm Plastids in Warframe (2024)

Zabala is the best node to farm Plastids (Image via Digital Extremes)

All endless nodes from the five planets where Plastids drop are good farming sources. However, Zabala in Eris is the best singular node for farming Plastids in Warframe.

Zabala is a "Dark Sector" node, providing a 30% higher resource drop chance that stacks with other sources of drop chance multipliers such as Boosters and Steel Path modifiers.

Moreover, it's a Survival node, so you can indefinitely farm Plastids from rank-and-file enemies as long as you have enough crowd-clearing ability.

Any loot-accelerant ability, such as Nekros' Desecrate, can nearly double your Plastid gains while ensuring a higher Life Capsule drop rate to make the mission easier.

For the highest Plastid drop rate, you should play this node on Steel Path when an endless Void Fissure variant is available. The stacking buff on Resource Drop Chance and Resource amount you gain from clearing Void Fissure rounds can push your Plastid-farming venture to new horizons.

If you haven't progressed that far into the game, Helene's Piscinas node can provide similar results.

Check out other guides on this game from Sportskeeda:

All Warframes tier list || All loot frames ranked || Melee Arcanes guide || Best stat-stick weapons in Warframe || Latest Baro Ki'teer Inventory || Cross-save guide