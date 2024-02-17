How to get Pyromaniac Sambuk in Skull and Bones? Blueprint location, crafting requirements, and more

The Pyromaniac Sambuk in Skull and Bones is one of the deadliest ships you can craft in the game. It is also one of the most expensive to craft, costing a whopping 12,000 Silver. This ship’s blueprint can be found at the Pirate Dens, Sainte-Anne, or Telok Penjarah. Each location will have you scout for a particular vendor to purchase the blueprint from.

Read on to learn more about the location of each vendor and the materials required to craft the Pyromaniac Sambuk in Skull and Bones.

How to obtain blueprint for Pyromaniac Sambuk in Skull and Bones

Obtaining the blueprint (Image via YouTube/Gusomajic)

The Pyromaniac Sambuk can be bought from the Black market, which is only accessible after you reach a certain Infamy level. In particular, readers will need to reach Cutthroat I Infamy to purchase the blueprint for this ship.

With the prerequisite Infamy gained, head to any of the three places to grab the blueprint:

Le Pont Muet : Speak to Yanita Nara, the manager of this place, to purchase the blueprint.

: Speak to Yanita Nara, the manager of this place, to purchase the blueprint. Palka Buta Pirate Dens : Speak to the manager of this location at Sainte-Anne to purchase this blueprint.

: Speak to the manager of this location at Sainte-Anne to purchase this blueprint. Telok Penjarah: Speak to the manager of this location to purchase the blueprint.

The blueprint for the Pyromaniac Sambuk costs 5000 Pieces of Eight to purchase. Make sure you have enough money before attempting to purchase the blueprint.

How to craft the Pyromaniac Sambuk in Skull and Bones

Crafting the ship (Image via YouTube/Just Random Stuff)

Make your way to a Shipwright within the Pirate Dens to begin crafting the ship. Submit the following materials to begin the process:

15x Greenheart Plank

15x Magnetite Ingot

12x Roselle Cloth

4x Wood Tar

4x Cogwheel

2x Torsion Spring

1x Eel’s Twine

12,000 Silver

The ship will be available for immediate use once crafted and can be further modified to your liking.

Despite its high cost, the Pyromaniac Sambuk is well worth the investment, thanks to its raw damage output and burning damage capabilities. However, the ship is quite fragile and can be considered a glass cannon.

Base stats of the Pyromaniac Sambuk in Skull and Bones

The base stats for the Pyromaniac Sambuk are as follows:

Type : DPS

: DPS Base Rank : S

: S Speed : 11 kn

: 11 kn Hull Health : 35,000

: 35,000 Stamina : 100

: 100 Perks : Burning/Scorched

: Burning/Scorched Cargo : 70,000

: 70,000 Trimming Speed : 14 kn

: 14 kn Brace Strength : 7000

: 7000 Furniture Slots : 5

: 5 Loadout Potential: Bow, Stern, Auxiliary, Broadsides

Released on February 16, 2024, Skull and Bones is an open-world action-adventure title developed by Ubisoft Singapore. The game has players taking on the role of a pirate in the high seas as they build their own fleet and participate in naval warfare against other players in real-time PvP. The game is available for the PC, Xbox Series X/S, and PlayStation 5.