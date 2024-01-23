How to get Tellurium in Warframe: Drop locations, farming strategies, and more

Tellurium is among Warframe's rarest resources. Although it has many potential drop sources, most of these avenues do not open up to a player until the mid-game. The in-game lore tidbit about Tellurium in Warframe explains its rarity, stating that it hails from outside the Origin System. It is mined mostly from asteroids that have "made the journey from other stars."

Regardless of rarity, all resources are primarily used to craft weapons and frames. Likewise, you need about 350 units of Tellurium in Warframe to build all the pieces of gear that demand it as an ingredient. This includes components for frames like Titania and Wisp, as well as several Archmelee and Archwing components.

All drop sources of Tellurium in Warframe

Fortuna Bounties lvl 30-40 can drop Tellurium (Image via Digital Extremes)

There are numerous ways to obtain Tellurium in Warframe, including as part of the reward pool in Fortuna Bounties and Sabotage Caches.

Sabotage Caches

Sabotage Caches of all three tiers have a chance to reward Tellurium. The odds are the lowest in the lowest tier (Sabotage mission nodes in Venus, Mercury, Mars).

Conversely, the higher tiers offer progressively better chances for a cache drop to be Tellurium. This includes the Exterminate Caches in Kuva Fortress and Lua. As far as Sabotage caches are concerned, the highest odds you will have for Tellurium is the only Sealab Sabotage in Desdemona, Uranus.

Regardless, all of these are Rotation C rewards, meaning you must locate all three caches and open them to stand a chance. For all your troubles, you get a measly single unit of Tellurium, making Sabotage nodes arguably the worst way to farm this resource.

Fortuna Bounties

The Level 30-50 bounty in Fortuna can give you one Tellurium as a stage reward for stages 2, 3, and 5. The chance for a stage reward to roll a Tellurium caps out at 15.75% at the final stage. However, if you complete all side objectives, the final stage reward pool rolls twice.

As a bonus, this bounty can also provide useful resources like Aya and Mutagen Mass. Using an effective frame like Mesa and going solo will let you consistently finish a bounty sequence in five to seven minutes.

Railjack

Raiders, generally a gaggle of boarders on your Railjack, also happen to be one of the most prolific Tellurium drop sources. All varieties of Grineer Raider units in Railjack have a 2.5% chance of dropping Tellurium in Warframe. This includes Exo, Gyre, and Kosma units and their deployed assortment of machinery, such as Roller Sentries.

Archwing

Salacia, an Archwing Mobile Defense node on Neptune, is a good way to farm up a couple of Telluriums if you have a nuke Archwing like Elytron.

Best Warframe Tellurium farming strategy (2024)

Ophelia is the best node for farming Tellurium (Image via Digital Extremes)

Uranus is the only planet where Grineer infantry units, as well as common resource containers, can drop Tellurium. This makes endless missions in Uranus the best Tellurium farm. Ideally, this should be the survival node, Ophelia.

Taking any loot frame, such as Nekros, will help you sustain Life Support with higher capsule drops while granting you a higher Tellurium yield overall. In the early game, this can be any party with a good area nuke and a high-range Nekros.

The most prolific variant of Tellurium farm is, of course, Ophelia in Steel Path mode with a Resource Booster. Using a Khora with Pilfering Strangledome, a proper stat stick, you can easily chew down hoards of Grineer Sealab units while getting over 30 Telluriums an hour with this method.

Check out Sportskeeda's other Warframe guides:

Warframes tier list || All loot frames ranked || Melee Arcanes guide || Best stat-stick weapons