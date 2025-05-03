How to get Tidal Aspect in Diablo 4

If you’re going to run a Blood Wave Necromancer in Diablo 4, Tidal Aspect may be an important part of your build. Unfortunately, this is one of the Legendary Aspects you won’t unlock simply by completing a dungeon. It takes just a bit more luck than that to see it spawn, but we’re here to help. There are a few ways you can narrow down your search to specific types of equipment, and hopefully, it will spawn for you.

While Blood Wave Necromancer was nerfed ahead of this season, it’s still a very powerful way to play Necro in Diablo 4, making Tidal Aspect a must-have. Tidal Aspect is only farmable by finding legendaries that have the Aspect already equipped on it, but here are some ways to make the farm easier.

How to unlock Tidal Aspect in Diablo 4

Diablo 4’s Tidal Aspect is only found on legendary equipment found randomly throughout Sanctuary. That means no dungeon running to easily unlock this one. However, I did pick it up relatively early in my grind, which means it shouldn’t be too hard for most players to unlock for their Codex of Power.

Here's what Tidal Aspect does (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

Here’s what it does:

“Blood Wave fires 2 additional waves, each dealing 200-240% of normal damage, but you can no longer recast it until the last wave ends.”

While the solution is technically “farm legendaries until you see that descriptor,” there are a few ways to make it just a tiny bit easier. I recommend doing this as a Necromancer, because it's a Necromancer-only Aspect, so it just makes sense to farm on your favorite Necro character. As this is an Offensive Aspect, you will only likely see it on the following types of gear:

Amulets

One-handed Weapons

Two-Handed Weapons

Gloves

Rings

If you’re going to gamble with Murmuring Obols, I recommend Gloves or Rings, as they only cost 50 Obols. You can also target-farm those types of gear from your Tree of Whispers caches, if you search for those specific types of gear. However, while those are ways to narrow things down a bit, I recommend just slaughtering groups of enemies and farming legendaries like you normally would:

Helltides

Legion events

Blood Maiden kills within Helltides

Apparition Incursions (Season 8 only)

Undercity (Tribute of Radiance - Resolute)

Infernal Hordes

Just look for the description quoted above anytime you’re farming gear from those specific item types, and eventually, you’ll have Diablo 4’s Tidal Aspect. When you have the gear, and want to put the Legendary Aspect on something else, just Salvage it, and then apply it to a piece of gear via the Occultist. The downside again, is to level it up, you’re going to need to Salvage lots of gear with that Aspect on it.

