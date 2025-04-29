  • home icon
  Diablo 4: Ultimate Blood Wave Necromancer endgame build guide

Diablo 4: Ultimate Blood Wave Necromancer endgame build guide

By Jason Parker
Modified Apr 29, 2025 13:55 IST
Diablo 4 Blood Wave Necromancer
Blood Wave Necromancer continues to be a powerful force in the endgame of Diablo 4 (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

Diablo 4’s Blood Wave Necromancer is still hanging in there as an incredibly powerful endgame build for Blizzard’s masters of undeath. Not many builds have the survivability and raw damage that Blood Wave offers. However, this isn’t a build you’re going to want to start with. It has gear and Legendary Aspect requirements that are going to make it a poor leveling build. Instead, Minion Necromancer might be the way to go.

Blood Wave Necromancer was one of the more powerful Season 7 builds in Diablo 4, and that remains the same here. If you’re looking to drown your foes in massive Blood Waves.

How Blood Wave Necromancer works in Diablo 4’s endgame

Blood Wave Necromancer is such a safe, powerful build in Diablo 4’s endgame. It might require a lot in terms of gearing, but it offers incredible damage thanks to the Blood Wave Ultimate ability.

There are plenty of ways to run Blood Wave that result in billions of damage (Image via Blizzard Entertainment/@LordxSaura)
There are plenty of ways to run Blood Wave that result in billions of damage (Image via Blizzard Entertainment/@LordxSaura)

This is a Shadow and Blood build, pulling enemies in nice and close, so the repeated Blood Waves smash them to pieces. Then, you grab the Blood Orbs to reset/lower cooldowns, and keep the carnage going. Though Blood Waves’ damage was nerfed/capped, it’s still going to perform amazingly well.

Build requirements to play Blood Wave Necromancer in Diablo 4

There are a few ways to approach Blood Wave Necromancer in Diablo 4, as well. Corpse Tendrils or Corpse Explosion, either one is a solid idea, but Corpse Tendrils works best I think, to pull enemies closer together for the Blood Wave casts. Decompose helps you get corpses for that, and then you have Blight and Reap as attacks though are seldom needed. Blood Wave is the main damage, and Blood Mist to get out of trouble.

Skills to use on hotbar

  • Blight
  • Decompose
  • Blood Might
  • Blood Wave
  • Corpse Tendrils
  • Reap

Below you’ll also see the skill points you need to invest in with this build. Thankfully, it’s easy to respec in Diablo 4, so when you feel you’re ready to swap to this build at Level 60, you’ll want to use the passives and skills in the list below:

  • Decompose x 1
  • Reap x 1 (Enhanced)
  • Blight x 1 (Enhanced, Supernatural)
  • Blood Mist x 1 (Enhanced, Dreadful)
  • Necrotic Fortitude x 3
  • Titan’s Fall x 3
  • Spiked Armor x 3
  • Grim Harvest x 1
  • Fueled by Death x 3
  • Death’s Embrace x 3
  • Amplify Damage x 3
  • Decrepify x 1 (Enhanced, Abhorrent)
  • Coalesced Blood x 3
  • Tides of Blood x 3
  • Drain Vitality x 2
  • Corpse Tendrils x 1 (Enhanced, Blighted)
  • Reaper’s Pursuit x 3
  • Gloom x 3
  • Terror x 3
  • Blood Wave x 5 (Prime, Supreme)
  • Finality x 3
  • Memento Mori x 3
  • Stand Alone x 3
  • Inspiring Leader x 3
  • Rathma’s Vigor
The only reason, on a personal level, I’m less thrilled to play as a Blood Wave Necromancer in Diablo 4 Season 8, is that it sacrifices its minions. I feel more comfortable having them there, but that’s not going to be the case for this build. Below, you can see which ones we’ve sacrificed, to increase our Resistances, Overpower damage, and Critical Strike Damage.

Book of the Dead Picks

  • Skeletons: Defender (Sacrificed)
  • Mages: Bone Mage (Sacrificed)
  • Golem: Iron Golem (Sacrificed)
Kessime’s Legacy was a must-have for Blood Wave in Diablo 4’s Season of Witchcraft, and that isn’t going to be changing anytime soon. It’s a Unique that was built for Blood Wave builds. We also recommend Shroud of False Death and Heir of Perdition as powerful Mythic Uniques, but they aren’t required to make the build go.

Required Uniques

  • Kessime’s Legacy

Skill Rotation for Diablo 4’s Blood Wave Necromancer

The Skill Rotation for Diablo 4’s Blood Wave Necromancer is a really easy one. Corpse Tendrils sets up Blood Wave, and that’s really all there is to it. You may want to use Decompose if you need a corpse to begin pulling people together, but it’s not a hard requirement. The Shadow Skills on the hotbar are to increase your damage, via Reaper’s Pursuit — but that doesn’t mean you can’t use them to throw Blight down, or to add corpses to the field.

The Skill Rotation

  • Decompose if needed
  • Corpse Tendrils
  • Blood Wave

Ideal Boss Powers for Blood Wave Necromancer in Diablo 4 Season 8

Boss Powers are brand-new effects in Diablo 4 Season 8, and of course, some work great for Blood Wave Necromancers. Now, I know you might be looking at Belial’s Eye Beams in particular as a frustrating one. That does require you to beat the Pinnacle Boss, after all. Instead, for the time being, consider Sinerat’s Flames perhaps, or Harbinger of Hatred’s Volley.

Main Boss Power

  • Urivar’s Lobbed Bombs (More damage, Cooldown Reduction)

Main Modifier Powers

  • Belial’s Eye Beams (Stealth, increased Overpower Damage while Stealthed)
  • Wandering Death’s Chest Beam (Executes non-Boss enemies with X% life, more Resources)
  • Hatred’s Embrace’s Haste (Critical Strike chance based on Shadow Resistance from bonuses)

Mercenary picks for Blood Wave Necromancer in Diablo 4 Season 8

Raheir remains the top-tier pick for Necromancers going into Season 8 (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)
Raheir remains the top-tier pick for Necromancers going into Season 8 (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

As long as you have the D4 expansion, Vessel of Hatred, you have access to the Mercenary system. While all of the mercenaries are great, if you’re running a Blood Wave Necromancer, I recommend Raheir as the main Mercenary, and Aldkin for reinforcement. This is mainly due to the tankiness of Raheir, and Field of Languish, which is a powerful AOE slow from Aldkin.

Raheir Choices

  • Ground Slam
  • Raheir’s Aegis
  • Bastion
  • Inspiration

Aldkin Choice

  • Field of Languish (Connected to Blood Wave)

Ideal gear, Runewords, and Legendary Aspects for Diablo 4 Season 8

Gear SlotIdeal AffixesAspect
HelmCooldown Reduction, Intelligence, Maximum LifeCursed Aura
ChestMaximum Life, Intelligence, ResistancesHardened Boners
GlovesCritical Strike Chance, Maximum Life, IntelligenceVehement Brawler's
PantsN/A (Unique)Kessime's Legacy
BootsMovement Speed, Maximum Life, ArmorMetamorphosis
AmuletRanks of Tides of Blood, Intelligence, Ranks of Coalesced BloodFastblood
Ring 1Maximum Life, Lucky Hit: Chance to make enemies Vulnerable, IntelligenceUltimate Shadow
Ring 2Maximum Life, Intelligence, Critical Strike ChanceDamned
WeaponLucky Hit: Chance to Restore Essence, Maximum Life, IntelligenceTidal
Thankfully, the Diablo 4 Blood Wave Necromancer only needs one specific Unique, and that’s Kessime’s Legacy. There are a pair of Rune Words you want to equip as well. The first is Bac+Gar on your Helmet, for more Critical Strike Chance.

The second will go on your weapon, ideally a Two-Handed Mace, and that’s Cir+Vex, which offers +1 to all Skills for 10s. As far as Gems go, you want Topaz (Grand/Royal), and Resistance Gems of your choice on your jewelry slots. Whatever you need at the time is what belongs here. Another great option, instead of Bac+Gar is Ahu+Qax to do devastating damage, thanks to the might of Blood Wave.

It’s worth noting that if you do wind up with Heir of Perdition, you’ll need to move the Cursed Aura somewhere else on your gear. I recommend putting it on your boots.

Paragon and Glyphs for Diablo 4’s Blood Wave Necromancer

This is your baseline board, and what it will look like completely filled in (Image via D4Builds)
This is your baseline board, and what it will look like completely filled in (Image via D4Builds)

Paragon Boards can be incredibly frustrating in D4, in terms of trying to get every single position correct. Below, we’ve covered what your first board will look like with around 230 points used, and then what a full board could look like.

  • Start: Sacrificial
  • Board #2: Bloodbath (Abyssal Rare Glyph)
  • Board #3 Scent of Death (Essence Rare Glyph)
  • Board #4: Blood Begets Blood (Amplify Rare Essence)
  • Board #5: Frailty (Dominate Rare Glyph, add Preservation Rare Glyph)

