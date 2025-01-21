5 best build-defining Uniques to try in Diablo 4 Season 7

Diablo 4 Season 7 features a wealth of incredible Uniques, and many of them are the reason a build even works in the first place. That’s what we’re focused on today — build-defining Uniques. Without these items, the builds discussed below either don’t work at all or are mediocre and not worth investing time into.

Even the most overpowered build of Season 7 in Diablo 4 has a build-defining Unique that makes it stand out from the rest of the pack. Sure, not every build needs Uniques, but some certainly reshape how a class is meant to be played.

Here are our favorite build-defining Uniques to try in Diablo 4 Season 7.

Which are the best build-defining Uniques to hunt down in Diablo 4 Season 7?

1) Kessime’s Legacy

This is hands-down, my number one Unique this season (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

Kessime’s Legacy is one of the new Uniques in Diablo 4 Season 7, and it adds some truly bonkers power to Necromancers, specifically, Blood Wave builds. It's great for several builds in that it adds plenty of stats, such as Ultimate Damage and Damage Reduction While Fortified.

Everything else about this Unique is all about enhancing Blood Wave. It adds a Chance to deal double damage and also makes Blood Wave cast on both sides of your character.

Then, they pull enemies in and deal tons of damage. Each time an enemy is hit by a wave, they take even more damage! Necromancers are figuratively going to drown their enemies in waves of blood and then deal tons of damage — it’s going to be a glorious time, that’s for sure.

2) Eyes in the Dark

This activates the Death Trap blender (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

Rogues also uses a build-defining Unique in Diablo 4 Season 7 — Eyes in the Dark. In particular, it’s going to be incredibly useful, if not required, for the Death Trap Rogue build. This Unique is going to solve a bunch of problems for this build, and get you ready to trample on enemies with impunity.

More Ultimate Damage, Traps arm faster, more ranks to Aftermath, and damage reduction from enemies affected by Trap skills is all well and good, but it also makes Death Trap deal tons of extra damage.

Moreover, it will rearm itself, once, after being activated. This gives you even more time before you need to recast, thus making it a must-have.

3) Mantle of Mountain’s Fury

Another new Unique is a must-have — this time for Barbarians (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

Without Mantle of Mountain’s Fury in Diablo 4 Season 7, the Leapquake Barbarian build simply wouldn’t be as good. You’d probably want an ability that isn’t Hammer of the Ancients but, thankfully, this fantastic Unique will help you really get moving. What does the Hammer of the Ancients gain from the Mantle of Mountain’s Fury?

You get more Hammer of the Ancients Damage for five seconds after an Earthquake explodes, and you also have a chance for double Earthquake damage. You also gain a seismic line when using Hammer of the Ancients that deals its damage and slows enemies.

Any Earthquakes it passes through will also be consumed and deal their total damage. With proper placement, you can create some real terrifying damage, plus get a buff that lasts a decent amount of time.

4) Airidah’s Inexorable Will

This helps you channel that Wolverine-style BERSERKER BARRAGE (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

I can see Airidah’s Inexorable Will being useful in a few Druid builds, but in particular, the Lacerate Druid. This is because, wearing it while casting an Ultimate will Pull In Distant Enemies, and deal Physical damage to them. For every point of Willpower you have, that number goes up.

It also increases your damage to close-up enemies, but in general, this is a must-have for melee builds as a Druid.

You want your Lacerate to hit as many enemies as it possibly can, so you need to use this Diablo 4 Season 7 Unique to drag everyone right up close to you. This allows you to maximize the amount of possible damage, and since Lacerate repeatedly slashes, you can really drag a lot of enemies in to be pummeled.

5) Flameweaver

One Fire Bolt magically becomes several! (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

Flameweaver is a relatively fun Unique to use in Diablo 4 Season 7. Much like in Season 6, it took a build that had no hope of being used, to something that is not only fun but viable! It needs a few other Uniques potentially, such as Raiment of the Infinite, but if you want your Flame Bolt Sorcerer build to work ever, you need the Flameweaver staff.

It grants more ranks in Pyromancy, which is nice, and has a decent chance for Fire Bolt projectiles to cast twice. It also amps up your Firewall size. The best part is when you cast Fire Bolt through a Firewall — it makes the bolt split into three, each dealing more damage (multiplicative).

