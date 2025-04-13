Best Necromancer leveling builds in Diablo 4 Season 8

Diablo 4 Season 8 brings some changes and nerfs to the Necromancer — some of them admittedly probably the right call. Blood Wave, for example, was wildly overpowered, and was easily the best build of the season. Those days are gone, for the time being, though. As soon as Season 8 kicks off and the update hits, that skill probably won’t be worth using again anytime soon.

While Necromancer may not be the top-tier class going into the Season, there are some solid ideas floating around for leveling builds in Diablo 4 Season 8. We’re going to highlight a few of them below, if you’re considering utilizing the power of undeath in the Season of Belial.

Which Necromancer leveling builds will be worth using in Diablo 4 Season 8?

I think when it comes to Necromancer leveling builds in Diablo 4 Season 8, there are going to be two real, clear winners. If we find some others that will be useful and powerful, we’ll update this accordingly. However, from everything I’ve seen and experienced, there are a pair of builds that are going to stand out:

I think Necromancer minion builds will transition nicely into the endgame (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

Minion Necromancer

Bone Spear Necromancer

Of course Minion Necromancer is going to be one of the best leveling builds in Diablo 4 Season 8! In general, minions are a very safe, reliable way to play. However, there’s a new Unique you can pick up this season, Sanguivor, Blade of Zir that does a lot to enhance the damage of your minions and offer skill levels. Not to mention, it’s also an easy source of Vampiric Curse.

You drop your curses and AOE blight, and let your army of the undead do all the heavy lifting. You can also easily combine this with Corpse Explosion, to deal lots of extra damage. The more bodies that fall, the more explosions you can make! I’ve got a really good feeling about Necromancer minion builds this season. If you’re lucky enough to also get a Ring of Mendeln or Ring of the Sacrilegious Soul, you can further enhance your undead forces.

Bone Spear builds should be a lot of fun when paired with Corpse Explosion (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

You can also go with a Bone Spear Necromancer build in Diablo 4 Season 8. Bone Spear is such an incredibly powerful Elite/Boss destroyer, and you combine that with your minions, and Corpse Explosions.

The primary difference is really using that Bone Spear to shred through the tougher enemies. In a standard Minion build, I’m more likely to use Reap. The Bone Spear is for tough enemies, and everything else gets exploded.

There are plenty of ways to play a Necromancer, but I think these two builds are likely going to be at the forefront of nice, easy leveling. While standard Minion is my favorite way to play, I’m heavily leaning towards a Bone Spear build, when I decide it’s time to level my Necromancer — something that’s definitely going to happen, even if I’m very curious about the strength of Barbarians in this season.

