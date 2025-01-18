Is Diablo 4 worth revisiting in 2025?

Diablo 4 has some serious competition right now in 2025, but that doesn’t mean there’s no reason to come back to it. Your thoughts may vary, and that’s perfectly fine, but I’ve been really thinking about this one — is it really worth coming back to D4 to play again in 2025? There are certainly some arguments to be made on both sides of the fence. There are many players who simply don’t care about seasons, for example, and just play on the Eternal servers every day — and that’s fine! Play what you love.

Diablo 4 has had a few controversies over the past few years, though, whether it was a $65 USD horse or the backlash that came with forcing players to co-op for the Dark Citadel raid dungeon. Even with things like this, there are still great things about D4 that make it worth playing in 2025.

With as many great ARPGs that exist, is it worth returning to Diablo 4 in 2025?

Yes, I think it’s still worth revisiting Diablo 4 in 2025. Is Diablo 4 the only ARPG I play right now, though? Of course not. If I’m being honest, I spend more time in Path of Exile 2 right now, but that in no way changes the fact that I enjoy D4 as well. A new season is dropping on January 21, and it’s bringing back some really cool Diablo 3 powers — and I haven’t had the urge to play D3 in years.

Trending

There's plenty to do in D4 in 2025 (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

My feelings on Diablo 4 are honestly kind of complicated right now, though. I don’t think it’s the best ARPG on the market, but it has the potential to improve and grow beyond what it is right now. As I wrote recently, I’m still pretty excited about the upcoming Season 7 content, even if it does feel like a reskinned season 2.

Every season doesn’t have to be a completely game-changing experience — but the first season of the year probably should have been. Nonetheless, I feel like Diablo 4 is certainly in a decent place, and while it’s not a perfect game, it is a really fun game to zone out and slaughter the hordes of Hell, that’s for sure.

The primary reason to revisit Diablo 4 this early in 2025 is for Season 7 — which may or may not be a hit. It hasn’t launched yet — that's January 21, 2025. D4 is a game I like to play without any real rhyme or reason — I’ll just decide to jump on and kill stuff for a while. It’s a great game to play when I want to turn my brain off and just level grind or something like it.

You can even get an easy level 50, geared with a specific build type — what's not to like? (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

While I do hope the future seasons in 2025 wind up offering more hype, I’m still reasonably interested in Season 7. I think later in 2025, I’ll revisit this to see how I feel. But for now, I’d say it’s worth coming back to play again if you already own Blizzard’s latest Action RPG. It doesn’t have to be the only ARPG you play, but it’s one you should dip your toes back into.

They’ve even made that easier by confirming that in the 2.1 update, the Welcome Back Boosters are staying. This way, you can easily set up a level 50 character, decently geared, and start getting ready for the endgame, if you want — on Eternal servers only, naturally.

Check out our other Diablo 4 guides and features

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback