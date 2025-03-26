Best Class in Diablo 4 Season 8: What's the most OP spec going into the new season?

Diablo 4 Season 8 is going to be interesting, that’s for sure, but what spec is going to be the most OP? Pretty much everyone has a chance this time around, but that’s thanks to the overwhelming damage boss powers provide players. There are still builds that are likely going to stand out among the rest, according to the PTR. However, it’s worth noting that this is based on PTR information, and things could certainly change once the main season begins.

I also want to point out that just because we think this spec is going to be the most OP going into Diablo 4 Season 8, it might also require a ton of setup and lots of gear. If you really want to be powerful, you’ll need to be Level 60, have maxed-out boss powers, so that means there’s a lot of grinding in the future. Nonetheless, we think Earthquake Barbarians and Mighty Throw Barbarians are going to be the strongest.

Earthquake Barbarian looks to be the most OP spec going into Diablo 4 Season 8

While there are a few options for the most OP spec going into Diablo 4 Season 8, we think Earthquake Barbarians are going to be the most OP, tied with Mighty Throw Barbarians. Barbarians are generally going to feel amazing, but they did in Season 7 as well. They weren’t quite on the level of Blood Wave Necromancers, but it was pretty close.

We can't wait to get back to playing Barbarian in Season 8! (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

When you combine all the damage of the boss powers, with the range and damage from Earthquakes, and covering the screen in explosions, it’s no big secret. I think the primary winner is still going to be Hammer of the Ancients builds, using Mantle of Mountain's Fury. In addition to it simply being fun to play, it deals incredible damage easily and has lots of wave clearing capacity.

However, I also want to highlight Mighty Throw Barbariansl, because they received some major physical damage buffs. I think they have the potential to be S-Tier too, but it’s not a build I’m as familiar with. I also haven’t tested their new Unique, Bane of Ahjad-Den. It grants Fury Per Second, which is nice, Cooldown Reduction, and the Mighty Throw detonates it grants will be truly explosive.

I’m torn on which one I think will be the easiest and most powerful, but it’s certainly between the two. The Necromancer changes made me pretty sad, and I don’t think they’re quite going to be as powerful as they were in Season 7, which may be for the best. However, if you’re looking for what may be the most ridiculous, damage-slinging build in Diablo 4 Season 8, I think it’s going to be Hammer of the Ancients (Earthquake) Barbarian.

