How to get Mantle of Mountain's Fury in Diablo 4, and its unique effects

Mantle of Mountain’s Fury is one of the new Diablo 4 Uniques, designed specifically for Barbarians. Introduced in Season 7, Season of Witchcraft, it has a lot for Hammer of the Ancients/Earthquake fans to get excited about. It’s going to be a potent and useful Unique throughout this season, as far as I can see. In fact, it’s one of the Uniques that makes a particular build even work in the first place — or at least, seriously amps up its damage.

If you plan on going with a Leapquake Barbarian, Mantle of Mountain’s Fury is going to be a must-have Unique in Diablo 4 Season 7. While it can drop at several different locations, there is at least one place where you can farm it actively, should you wish to. Here’s everything you need to know about the Mantle of Mountain’s Fury.

How to farm Mantle of Mountain’s Fury in Diablo 4

Just head to Glacial Fissure on Torment 1+ to try and farm this item (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

While Mantle of Mountain’s Fury could drop in any location that can spawn a Unique in Diablo 4, the boss that you target farm for it is Beast in the Ice. This was confirmed by Adam Fletcher, Global Community Director for Diablo. He also pointed out that this was going to be added to the current blogs so players know where all of the current/new Uniques can be farmed.

Of course, it can drop anywhere else in the game — Helltides, the new Headhunting missions, or you could gamble it up. I’d even try for Chest Armor drops in the updated Tree of Whispers, as the system was updated. I tend to focus on the unique slot I’m after when getting rewards, if at all possible.

If you’re going to use Beast in the Ice, it must be Torment 1 or higher and requires 12 x Distilled Fear. Take the Distilled Fear to the Glacial Fissure dungeon, southwest of Kyovashad and summon the boss there.

What is the Unique Effect of Mantle of Mountain’s Fury in Diablo 4

Here's what you can expect from Mantle of Mountain's Fury (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

Mantle of Mountain’s Fury in Diablo 4 has several useful affixes, such as increased damage (+100%) after an Earthquake explodes, for your Hammer of the Ancients. It also has a chance to deal double damage with Earthquake and can increase your ranks on both Hammer of the Ancients and Defensive Stance.

However, the special, unique effect of this equipment is what makes it stand out. The Mantle of Mountain’s Fury does the following:

“Hammer of the Ancients also forms a seismic line that deals its damage and Slows enemies by [60-80]% for 4 seconds. Earthquakes it passes through explode for their total damage and are consumed.”

This gives you huge spikes of damage if you land your Hammer of the Ancients in the right locations. On top of that, you also get all the free damage the chest piece gives you. It’s certainly worth hunting down as a Barbarian.

