5 best Necromancer builds Diablo 4 Season 6

Necromancer in Diablo 4 Season 7 remains at the top of the heap, and it’s not hard to see why. They received some of the best buffs out of any class, making builds like Blood Wave the most powerful on the block. Some of the builds from last season - such as Sever and Soulrift are still incredibly good, but compared to some of the others I’d rather highlight, they’re a little farther down the totem pole. They’re still worth mentioning, and if you’d rather run Soulrift instead of say, Blood Lance, there’s nothing wrong with that.

For example, I’m a Minion build main - but it’s just not as good right now compared to the other Necromancer options in Diablo 4 Season 7. Whether you’re running Bone Spirit Wave or something else entirely, there are many great options for Necromancers right now. Here’s a list of some of our favorite, most powerful builds.

Which Necromancer builds are the most powerful in Diablo 4 Season 6?

The following Necromancer builds are among the most powerful in Diablo 4 Season 6. Your playstyle may vary, and some of these builds may require incredibly powerful Uniques that are hard to farm. Please keep that in mind.

1) Blood Wave Necromancer

Blood Waves crashing down onto enemies is so gross and satisfying (Image via Blizzard Entertainment/@Rob2628)

While Diablo 4’s Blood Wave Necromancer build is remarkably powerful, it needs quite a few pieces of gear to really get it fired up. Blood Moon Breeches are a must since this is an Overpower build, and you also want Cruor’s Embrace for the +Ranks of Tides of Blood. No matter what kind of damage you need (AOE/Single-target), this build has it all. It isn’t hard to do, is tanky, and most of all, it’s fun.

Since this build doesn’t run Aspect of Gore Quills/Blood Lance, we actually have to go pick up our Blood Orbs for this build, which is really the build’s only weakness. We cast Blood Wave, get our Orbs, and then Blood Wave again. Everything else helps make Blood Wave work. Decrepify for damage amplification, Blight for a damage multiplier and Corpse Tendrils for pull/Vulnerability. It’s such an easy, fun build - when you have the Uniques.

2) Bone Spirit Necromancer

Bone Spirit definitely delivers the pain, and is one of the more fun builds to try (Image via Blizzard Entertainment/@Thessain Entertainment)

Bone Spirit Necromancer is a playstyle I haven’t played much in Diablo 4, but the newer builds do have my interest. Using Bone Prison to trap enemies and shred them with projectiles on top of the incredible Bone Spirit damage? It's so satisfying to see it all come together.

However, like many of the best builds, it requires quite a few Uniques. In this case, it’s Banished Lord’s Talisman, Path of Trag’Oul, and Blood Moon Breeches. It’s an easy gameplay setup though. You Corpse Tendrils everything together, Decrepify to amplify weaken/damage, Bone Prison them all, and then Bone Spirit!

3) Bone Spear

Bone Spear's back and it's better than ever! (Image via Blizzard Entertainment/@KroovyGG)

Thanks to the power of Bone Duster’s Aspect, Bone Spear is back and better than ever! This Diablo 4 Season 7 Legendary Aspect makes Bone Spear always Critically Strike enemies within a Bone Prison, and deals increased damage to them on top of that. It’s a build that uses lots of Overpower damage, and no matter what type of enemy you’re facing, you can shred them into a pile of bone dust.

It’s also a high Lucky Hit build, if you’re into that. In particular, you want Lucky Hit Chance to Restore Essence Tempers, to keep going for as long as possible. However, you do have a few requirements before running this Diablo 4 Season 7 Necromancer build.

You naturally need Bone Duster’s Aspect, but you also need the unique Indira’s Memory. It turns Bone Spear into a Blood Skill, and gives it some crazy multiplier bonuses. It’s just a part of what makes the build so great, alongside Corpse Tendrils, Reap, Bone Prison, Soulrift, Blight, and Bone Spear.

4) Blight

Blight's back too! I'm not crazy about it, but I respect the damage output (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

I recognize the power of Blight builds in Diablo 4 Season 7, but personally, I don’t run them. I’m not a fan of any build that sacrifices minions in search of more power. They’re viable, and I won’t tell someone not to - it’s definitely personal preference. However, once you have Ebonpiercer, you can take a decent Blight build and turn it into a force of nature. Combine that with Aspect of the Void and you can pull minions together and drown them in darkness.

There are quite a few Witchcraft powers that work with this build as well: Purging Touch, Breath of the Coven, Aura of Misfortune, and Doom Orb among them. The build itself will probably feel familiar, combining powers like Blight and Corpse Explosion - and then turning it into a darkness/miasma skill to spread the darkness just a bit farther.

5) Blood Lance Necromancer

That's right, proper use of Blood Lance can be devastating (Image via Blizzard Entertainment/@Ohs)

Blood Lance in general, is such an interesting power. I like the “Lanced” mechanic - Blood Lance will stay on a target for a few more seconds, and as long as that target is “Lanced”, Blood Lance goes through them and all lanced targets take the incoming damage. However, like most builds, you’re going to want something specific - Mutilator Plate in this case.

It makes “you” Blood Lanced, and when Blood Lance would deal damage to you, you get Fortified instead, and has a chance to spawn a Blood Orb. It also adds a huge multiplier to Blood Lance damage. With the right positioning, you can take this Diablo 4 Season 7 Necromancer build and splash down on whole screens, making them melt in a hail of damage.

