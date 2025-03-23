How to get and use Paragons in 33 Immortals

As you grind through 33 Immortals, you will obtain Paragons, among other resources in the latest MMO roguelike from Thunder Lotus Games. This rare currency is invaluable towards character progression as you aim to tackle bigger and tougher challenges across the realms. However, obtaining it is not easy since it only drops from select sources.

This guide explains more about Paragons and how to use this resource.

What are Paragons in 33 Immortals?

There are a few ways to obtain Paragons during runs (Image via Thunder Lotus)

Paragons are among the several key progression resources in the game. While you can expect to find Shards across urns and chests, acquiring these gold triangle-shaped currencies is challenging. The most consistent way is via Feat Level Progression. Using different weapons to complete Feat Challenges and increase Feat Level is a surefire way to get Paragons.

Besides that, they can be obtained from Elite class enemies, including chests guarded by them, and bosses. This resource is usually found across Torture Chambers, so you must comb through several runs to grind for Paragons in 33 Immortals as it boils down to luck in this scenario.

As for their uses, you can spend Paragons (alongside Shards) to enhance your weapons and Perks in the game. The former is the primary means to take down foes across Inferno and beyond, while the latter boasts powerful bonuses to avail of, which can be made even more effective by upgrading them.

Weapons can be upgraded by approaching their pedestal in the Dark Woods hub world, though you must reach Feat Level 6 to unlock this mechanic. Meanwhile, you can upgrade Perks by approaching and talking to the NPC Dante, which opens up the Perks menu.

We recommended first upgrading the Weapons and Perks that you rely on the most due to how rare Paragons are in the wild and how slow Feat Level progression can be.

That covers our guide to obtaining and using Paragons in 33 Immortals.

33 Immortals is available on PC and Xbox Series X|S. Xbox Game Pass users can also download and play the game at no extra cost.

