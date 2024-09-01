How to join New World Aeternum open beta?

New World Aeternum, the upcoming title developed by Amazon Games, will host an Open Beta phase from September 13, 2024, to September 16, 2024. The game is scheduled to arrive on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC (via Steam). Fans can participate in this upcoming playtest on their preferred platform.

New World Aeternum is an MMORPG (Massively Multiplayer Online Role Playing Game) set on the fictional island of Aeternum. Players are required to explore the area, survive against hordes of strange creatures, and discover the secrets that lie hidden on the island.

This article will highlight how players can sign up for the open beta for New World Aeternum.

Do you need to buy expansions to join New World Aeternum open beta?

No, fans do not need to buy any expansions to join the New World Aeternum open beta. You can directly download it anytime between September 11, 2024, at 9 AM PT and September 16, 2024, at 9 AM PT.

New World Aeternum gameplay screenshot (Image via Amazon Games)

Players who own the base game and the Rise of the Angry Earth expansion will be able to simply download all new content arriving with the New World update on October 15, 2024. However, those who only have the base game will need to purchase the Angry Earth expansion to claim the free update for New World.

Open beta schedule

The open beta is slated to begin on September 13, 2024, at 9 AM PT and will conclude on September 16, 2024, at 9 AM PT. Players will be unable to access the game after the beta phase ends as the developers will be making small tweaks and adjustments before the public release in October 2024.

All open beta rewards for New World Aeternum

All open beta rewards will be provided to the supported platforms at the same time on October 15, 2024. Players need to log in for the first time after the title's public release to become eligible for the rewards.

Here is a list of the items included in the rewards:

Aeternian Trailblazer: Participate in Open Beta (Title)

Participate in Open Beta (Title) Vambrace of the Aeternian Adventurer: Reach level 10 with any character (Gloves)

Reach level 10 with any character (Gloves) Jackboots of the Aeternian Adventurer: Reach level 15 with any character (Footwear)

Reach level 15 with any character (Footwear) Britches of the Aeternian Adventurer: Reach level 20 with any character (Legwear)

Reach level 20 with any character (Legwear) Tricorn of the Aeternian Adventurer Headwear and Greatcoat of the Aeternian Adventurer Chestwear: Reach level 25 with any character

What to expect from New World Aeternum open beta?

The open beta will feature the following game modes:

Arenas: A small 3v3 PvP (Player vs Player) mode to hone your fighting skills.

Amrine Excavation

Mounts

Factions: Players can join one of three groups - Covenant, Marauders, or Syndicate.

Influence Race: Capture Influence Towers and fight against other faction players in an area-control game mode.

Fighting creatures in New World Aeternum (Image via Amazon Games)

Here are all the weapons that gamers can find and equip in the game to fight against monsters and other players alike:

Hatchet

Rapier

Flail and Shield

Sword and Shield

Blunderbuss

Bow

Musket

Greatsword

Spear

Great Axe

War Hammer

Void Gauntlet

Ice Gauntlet

Fire Staff

Life Staff

Is the open beta cross-play enabled?

Yes, the open beta will have Console to PC and Console to Console cross-play enabled. This means that PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X|S players will be able to play alongside each other during the playtest.

Which servers will be available in the open beta?

Here is a list of all the available servers for the upcoming open beta:

IAD (US East)

PDX (US West)

FRA (Europe - Frankfurt)

SYD (Asia Pacific - Sydney)

GRU (South America - Sao Paulo)

That is everything you need to know about Amazon’s upcoming open beta phase of the MMORPG title. Stay tuned to Sportskeeda for more updates, guides, and news.

