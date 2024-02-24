How to level up fast in Last Epoch: Best XP farming areas and strategies

As an action RPG promising exciting endgame content and powerful loot, players may want to level up fast in Last Epoch. Since the brand new title from Eleventh Hour Games boasts a level cap of 100, genre veterans will no doubt want to tackle that as soon as possible so they can experience the addictive endgame loot grind that these games are famous for.

As such, this guide has players covered. We'll go through the best methods that allow earning the most XP possible to let players get comfortable prepping for the endgame.

How to gain XP and level up fast in Last Epoch

Enhance movement speed

More fights = more XP (image via Eleventh Hour Games)

Similar to peers in its genre like Diablo 4, Last Epoch is home to semi-linear maps and zones packed with enemies to fight and treasures to collect. Being speedy enough to be able to evade threats while keeping on the move is the first step to level up fast in Last Epoch.

This is done by equipping varied gear, like rings and boots, that offer Movement Speed bonuses. Of course, higher rarities offer better bonuses, so players should seek out any means that let them get their hands on rare loot - which brings us to the next couple of points.

Blaze through the main story

Completing main quests will help players level up fast in Last Epoch (Image via Eleventh Hour Games)

This fantasy RPG boasts a promising narrative, taking players across timelines in the magical world of Eterra. The story of Last Epoch features nine chapters to see through, making for a good head start for players.

Keeping in line with genre expectations, however, Last Epoch features numerous sidequests to undertake. Although tempting, players may want to focus on story missions instead, as they grant the most experience points to level up fast.

Completing Monolith Dungeons

Seek the thrill of the kill (Image via Eleventh Hour Games)

Although Monolith of Fate is an endgame feature, players can tackle them early on to ease the grind for both gear and XP. They feature randomized levels, allowing players to test their builds against a variety of distinct enemies and offering solid loot for gamers who see it through.

Furthermore, various modifiers keep the experience fresh, so that players do not get bored while on the grind to level up fast in Last Epoch. Note that the Monolith system becomes available from Chapter 3 onwards, so players need to be a little patient before being able to tackle it.

Hunt down rare enemies when possible

Some foes are worth more than others (Image via Eleventh Hour Games)

Last Epoch features a sizable roster of monsters and creatures to kill, among which, a few stand out. These are Magic and Heroic enemies - both of which have additional Affixes to their name to help their special nature stand out. Magic enemies have one Affix while Heroic or Rare enemies have one Prefix and a Suffix to their name.

Note that these are stronger foes, and thus, are harder to deal with. However, if players are victorious, they can gain bonus XP. This includes 50% extra XP over normal enemies from Magic enemies while Heroic foes grant a whopping 200% bonus. As such, we recommend players go out of their way to kill these foes to level up fast in Last Epoch.

Find Experience Shrines

Shrines can be found across most areas (Image via Eleventh Hour Games)

Like several other action RPGs, this game also features shrines that grant temporary buffs. Of these, the Experience Shrine is an easy stepping stone to level up fast in Last Epoch. Interacting with it grants a 50% bonus to all earned XP for a duration of 60 seconds.

While it may not sound like enough, every little bit helps. Coupled with enemy spawns around these Experience Shrines located across Last Epoch's world map, players should try to make the most out of it.

Best XP farming areas in Last Epoch

As an isometric action-RPG, Last Epoch is ripe with different levels packed with unique foes. However, there are only two unparalleled locations to grind for XP.

Arenas in Monolith of Fate

Different hardships await at each turn (Image via Eleventh Hour Games)

Monolith of Fate features various nodes, each with different challenges in store for players. Some may even have XP modifiers, boosting further experience gain for completing the content within. The ones to watch out for are labeled Arenas, as they throw waves of enemies for players to cut down, granting a constant flow of XP.

The Arena

It doesn't get tougher than this (Image via Eleventh Hour Games)

This is perhaps the toughest but also the most rewarding challenge of all in the game. The Arena throws waves upon waves of increasingly tougher enemies at the player, forcing them into a battle for struggle until they eventually succumb - which also makes it the best way to level up fast in Last Epoch.

This is all players need to know about gaining quick XP to level up fast in Last Epoch.