How to play Path of Exile 2 for the free weekend

By Mayank Singh Rathour
Modified Aug 25, 2025 17:22 GMT
Yama awaits new arrivals at PoE 2 free weekend (Image via Grinding Gear Games)
Yama awaits new arrivals at PoE 2 free weekend (Image via Grinding Gear Games)

Path of Exile 2: The Third Edict is just days away, and there’s a lot to be excited for in patch 0.3. The update will release on August 29, 2025, and will introduce Act 4, along with a change to the structure of the campaign with new Interlude quests. There are also major gameplay changes, including multiple new Skill and Support Gems, and the first official League of the game.

However, that’s not all; Grinding Gear Games also announced the first-ever free weekend for Path of Exile 2. The game will be available for download and play with no content restrictions.

How to play Path of Exile 2's free weekend

PoE 2 Act 4 will take everyone to the Karui islands (Image via Grinding Gear Games)
PoE 2 Act 4 will take everyone to the Karui islands (Image via Grinding Gear Games)

Starting August 29, players will have access to Path of Exile 2 at no cost until September 1. For those unaware, the game is currently in early access, and the only way to play is by purchasing one of the supporter packs.

PoE 2 will be available to download across Steam, Epic Games, Xbox, and PS5 after patch 0.3. To play the game, visit the store page on your respective platform and click on ‘download’. There’s also a standalone client, for which you’ll need a Path of Exile account. Create one at the official website and download the client.

There is no pre-load option for people planning to play during the free weekend, but the download will be available starting 1 pm on August 29. The game requires over 90 GB on PC after installation, so ensure you have enough space.

As mentioned, the free weekend will not restrict any content, and players can finish the available campaign and explore the endgame without any restrictions in progression or gameplay. Furthermore, there are cosmetic rewards for playing the game during the time period.

PoE 2 free weekend rewards (Image via Grinding Gear Games)
PoE 2 free weekend rewards (Image via Grinding Gear Games)

Free weekend rewards include:

  • Exile's Hood after reaching the Clearfell Encampment.
  • Exile’s Staff Skin after defeating the Rotten Druid in the Grim Tangle within Act One.
  • Exile’s Cloak after defeating Count Geonor at the end of Act One.

Besides the rewards, the free weekend will help GGG to test the server load and simulate the full release, which is important, considering the paid early access launch saw almost a million players.

After the free weekend ends, the account progress will persist on the servers. Those who plan to keep playing must purchase the early access key for $30 or wait for the full release. This may take a while, considering each major update will take four months. If you make in-game purchases of over $30, request the early access key by emailing support to keep playing.

Check out our other guides on League 0.3:

Mayank Singh Rathour

Mayank Singh Rathour is an MMO writer at Sportskeeda. He graduated from college with a degree in Business Administration and has over two years of experience as an esports journalist.

Mayank was introduced to gaming at an early age and played Contra, Double Dragon, Castlevania, etc., on his Nintendo DS. When he was a little older, Counter-Strike — a title that majorly helped develop his passion for gaming — became his favorite pastime. Though he's played a bunch of games since then, his love of CS has remained strong. Shroud, a former Counter-Strike: Global Offensive pro, is an inspiration to him. He's also a fan of series' esports scene, following teams like Vitality, NAVI, and The Mongols closely.

When Mayank has some free time, he plays basketball and helps people build PCs.

