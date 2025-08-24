Path of Exile 2: Deflection mechanic guide

Deflection is a completely new defense mechanic being introduced to Path of Exile 2 with patch 0.3 (The Third Edict). As far as defense-layering goes in ARPGs, this game is already one of the most complex, and now one more subsystem will tack on top. Crucially, though, Deflection is a highly welcome addition, as it should make the average DEX class much more durable across the board.

In this guide, we'll go over how Deflection will work from what has been revealed so far. Some of the finer details are unknown, since the patch is not out yet, so stay tuned for an updated version once The Third Edict goes live.

How will Deflection work in Path of Exile 2?

Deflection is a major buff for Evasion-stackers (Image via GGG)

Once an attack or spell is Deflected in Path of Exile 2, its damage will be mitigated by 40%. This is a separate stat from Block or Evasion, and unlike those stats, Deflection can trigger on almost all damage: area-of-effect attacks or effects, projectile spells, and area-wide spells.

Deflection can also trigger for Ailment effects. In this case, the duration of the Ailment will remain the same, but its damage instances will be reduced by 40% (before Elemental Resistances are taken into account).

Although the damage mitigated is 40% by default, there are ways to increase it further. For example, the Ulaman's Gaze unique socketable, when put into body armour, will increase the Deflection damage mitigation to 43%.

How to increase Deflection chance in Path of Exile 2

Deflection rating can only be converted from Evasion (Image via GGG)

The exact chance of Deflection in PoE2 depends on both your defense and the source of the attack. A simplified way to look at it is your Deflection rating relative to Monster Accuracy, whereby if your Defelection rating is high enough you can get 100% chance to Deflect all attacks.

How to gain Deflection rating? From the information we have right now, this is converted as a percentage of your Evasion rating in Path of Exile 2. This conversion happens through a dedicated gear affix commonly found on DEX-aligned armor, and many Passive Skill nodes.

Except for Monsters with the Accurate affix (or specific Waypoint affixes that boosts Monster Accuracy), the average Evasion-stacker will have enough rating to get to the Evasion cap. In other words, Deflection will make these classes 40% more durable in most cases -- and that includes Chaos damage, too. In other words, if you're using Evasion gear, it's important to convert that into Deflection in Path of Exile 2.

