Path of Exile 2 The Third Edict: Biggest expected features that didn't make the cut

Path of Exile 2: The Third Edict resolved many of issues that wewere introduced with the Dawn of the Hunt update. The community's reception has been highly positive after the recent showcase during GGG Live. However, the developers implemented the new content and balance changes in a much different way than expected. Grinding Gear also skipped many of the anticipated features in Path of Exile 2 patch 0.3.
Here are some of the biggest features that players expected to be in the game with patch 0.3, but weren't included.
Features not included in Path of Exile 2: Rise of the Abyssal
The developers skipped many of the features, mainly due to time constraints, as the update brings a lot of balance changes.
1) New character class
The Druid class was the most anticipated addition to Path of Exile 2 patch 0.3. Act 4 was a part of the demo that showcased Druid during the initial reveal. However, the beloved bear did not make it into this update, nor did any other class.
With multiple balance changes alongside new features also included as part of the 0.3 update, the developers shifted the new character class to the next major update that will arrive after the Third Edict expansion.
2) New Ascendancy
Dawn of the Hunt introduced multiple Ascendancies, so it’s natural for players to expect new ones in patch 0.3. Following leaks from data miners for what seemed to be a bare-handed combat Ascendancy for Monk, the community was hyped. However, the livestream revealed that a new Keystone passive allows Monks to use all Quarterstaff skills with bare hands.
While it may not be what players expected, the Keystone works for all Ascendancies and may pair well with recent buffs to this class.
3) New weapon type
Weapons of different archetypes have been dropping randomly for many. With patch 0.2 adding the Spear, a new weapon archetype was expected alongside new content. With Druid as a predicted class, the Axe and Claw was a popular guess. But with no new character class or Ascendancy, a new weapon type also did not make the cut for the upcoming update.
Many of the Skill Gems are getting a rework, which will change the gameplay without the need for new weapons.
4) Map size
The massive maps with a handful of checkpoints were a primary complaint from players, and many believed the developers would reduce the size or add more checkpoints. That wasn’t the case in the reveal, as both remained the same.
To resolve the issue, Grinding Gear Games took a different approach and added a Sprint feature with Path of Exile patch 0.3. Holding down dodge will activate spring and let players travel through the map much more quickly.
5) In-game library for skills and support
Many players hoped the devs would provide a way to view skills without requiring an Uncut Skill Gem. At the moment, the only way to find out what skills are available is to check the wiki or wait for an Uncut Skill Gem to drop.
Adding this feature will allow players to theorycraft their build without the need to refer to external websites. A similar issue was also the case for item trade, which is being resolved through the new asynchronous auto-trade system in 0.3.
Check out more PoE2 guides and news from Sportskeeda:
- Path of Exile 2 August League will follow new Last Epoch season yet again
- 7 things we learned from DarthMicrotransaction's Path of Exile 2 interviews
- Path of Exile 2: GGG Live Twitch drops (August 2025)
- "I am certainly considering it": Mark Roberts talks Path of Exile 1 Spectre Resummoning, old leagues, Keystone tattoos, integrated trade, and more