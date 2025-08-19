  • home icon
  Path of Exile 2: GGG Live Twitch drops (August 2025)

Path of Exile 2: GGG Live Twitch drops (August 2025)

By Sambit Pal
Modified Aug 19, 2025 16:36 GMT
poe2 ggg live august twitch drops
Yet another finisher effect (Image via GGG Live)

GGG Lives, Path of Exile 2's main communique for its massive playerbase, will more often than not have Twitch drops for its biggest announcements. GGG Live Twitch drops have been a staple to start a League's hype-cycle with the first game, and it's no different with the Early-Access sequel to the hit ARPG.

At the time of writing, players are eagerly awaiting a full content reveal for the upcoming League, The Third Edict (Path of Exile 2 league 0.3.0), and its related Twitch drops.

Path of Exile 2 Twitch drop for The Third Edict content reveal (August 2025)

The finisher might get cluttery with many Rares on screen (Image via GGG)
The finisher might get cluttery with many Rares on screen (Image via GGG)

Ahead of the launch of The Third Edict, the Twitch Drop for PoE2 GGG Live is: yet another finisher effect! Instead of the guillotine from the 0.2.0 live reveal, this upcoming August Twitch drop will be the Sun Priest's Incineration Finisher Effect affecting Rare monsters.

Considering it's on Rares, this one may not be everyone's cup of tea; but a free cosmetic is a free cosmetic in the end. This can be claimed only on August 20, between 1pm and 10pm PDT.

How to get the free cosmetic from Path of Exile 2's August GGG Live

The Path of Exile 2 GGG Live revealing 0.3.0 content will start on August 20, 1pm PDT, and run for up to an hour (estimated). However, the Sun Priest's Incineration Finisher can be claimed by watching any Path of Exile 2 stream which have drops enabled. To qualify for the drops, you need to:

If you haven't linked your PoE account to Twitch yet, it's a simple two-step process. Go to the PoE Account Connections page here, find Twitch under "Other connectiosn", click Connect, and then Authorize it through the Twitch pop-up window. Afterwards, you have to just watch 45 minutes of PoE2 content on Twitch at the given time (1pm to 10pm PDT on August 20), and collect the drop from your inventory.

Check out more Path of Exile 2 guides and news on Sportskeeda:

