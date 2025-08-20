Path of Exile 2: All Crafting changes in 0.3.0 (The Third Edict)

Path of Exile 2's new League, The Third Edict, will add a bunch of new currencies and mechanics to empower crafting. From new junk crafting currencies meant to be popped throughout the campaign to powerful Sanctified items, the entire crafting process is becoming much more viable as an alternative to sifting through ground loot.

This even includes an all-new crafting item that can predict crafting outcomes. So without further ado, here's everything new with crafting in PoE2 League 0.3.

All new crafting mechanics and changes in Path of Exile 2 The Third Edict (0.3.0)

Desecrated modifiers and Abyssal socketables

As part of the new Abyss League mechanics in Path of Exile 2, you can get the Abyssal bone crafting currency. These bone parts can be applied on a Rare item to place a hidden Desecrated modifier. Dropping such an item into the Well of Souls (found in Act 2) will then let you pick a new modifier out of three choices. The choices can be rerolled with an Omen of Abyssal Echoes.

The bones also work on Waystones, letting you add new affixes to them.

Entering a Dark Domain through an Abyssal Pit will also let you potentially get some new high-rarity Socketables unique to this drop pool. An example is the Ulaman's Gaze:

On Gloves: Critical Hit chance is Lucky against Parried enemies

On Body Armour: Prevent 3% more of Deflected damage (Deflection is another new mechanic added in the 0.3 patch, and this basically increases the damage mitigation cap from it to 43%)

On Helmets: +1 Accuracy Rating for each point of Evasion Rating on the Helmet

Essence changes and Perfect Essences

Essences are now functionally becoming a more deterministic version of Regal Orbs. Even the starter junk Essences you find in your campaign will upgrade a Magic into a Rare with one more affix - except it will outright show what affix it is going to add.

New Essences were added in Dawn of the Hunt, as well as some 0.2.x subpatches, but 0.3.0 is adding even more Essence tiers. The idea is that Essences should be items you regularly use on-the-fly a lot more, similar to how crafting works in Last Epoch.

Finally, the end-game Essence tier is being repurposed into Perfect Essences. These are basically a more deterministic version of Chaos Orbs - they remove a random affix from your targeted Rare item, and adds a specificed affix. Perfect Essences also tend to have much better-scaling affixes, such as percentag-based extra damage rather than flat damage, for example.

Endgame-tier crafting currencies

As you get into mapping, the crafting currencies will be replaced by higher-tier variants. With PoE2 0.3, Greater and Perfect rarities of these crafting currencies are being introduced. Long story short, these higher-tier currencies have higher minimum level of the added modifier in the resultant Magic item. For example:

Greater Orbs of Augmentation/Transmutation - Minimum Modifier Level of 55

Perfect Orbs of Augmentation/Transmutation - Minimum Modifier Level of 70

It's not just Transmutes and Augments, there will be Greater and Perfect variants to Regal Orbs, Chaos Orbs, and Exalted Orbs too.

These are supposed to be crafting counterparts to the higher-Tier ground loot, ensuring crafting from scratch becomes a viable incentive in the Endgame.

Exceptional Item bases

Exceptional white item (Image via GGG)

White item bases can now drop an Exceptional variant instead. These are basically the same as the high-level Endgame normal items, except they will have one of two extra modifications on top:

They can drop with higher Quality, going all the way to +30%

They can have one additional item Socket, going beyond the usual Socket limit (and the extra Socket potentially gained from item corruption can add one more on top)

Other than White (Nromal) items, Uniques can also drop with Exceptional bonuses.

New Omens

Item Sanctification (Image via GGG)

Path of Exile 2 is adding a number of new Omens to make crafting more interesting. Here are some examples:

Omen of The Ancients: Orb of Chance will have guaranteed success.

Omen of Sanctification: The Next Divine Orb usage will Sanctify the target item. Like Corrupted items, Sanctified items cannot be crafted further once they gain that status. However, in the process of Sanctification, the usual Divine Orb numeric reroll will get one additional layer of reroll, where all the values on the affixes will be multiplied by something from 80% to 120%, selected at random. In other words, a lucky highest-roll Sanctified item will be potentially 20% better than it might have been otherwise.

Omen of Chaotic Monsters: Using Chaos Orb on a Waystone will replace all its affixes with Monster Pack size-related ones

New crafting currency: Hinekora's Lock

Path of Exile 2 0.3 will also introduce Hinekora's Lock, a new crafting currency that will start dropping from Act 4 onwards. Hinekora's Lock can be applied on an item, imbuing it with Hinekora's foresight. Afterwards, all crafting currency items hovered on it will show you the exact prediction of that crafting outcome.

New Recombinator mode

Recombinators will now gain an "Enable Unpredictable Recommendation" tab. With this enabled, you will get the insurace of your item not getting destroyed in the Recombination process. As a tradeoff, you no longer get to hand-pick what modifiers are implanted on to the product.

