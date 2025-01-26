Path of Exile 2: How to get and use Chaos Orbs

Chaos Orbs in Path of Exile 2, considered one of the premier trading currencies in Path of Exile, has been relegated to a niche crafting currency. These orbs change the affixes of any rare item, be it armor, weapon, or Waystone, modifying them randomly.

While Exalted Orbs and Divine Orbs have found their place within the trade ecosystem in Path of Exile 2's Early Access, Chaos Orbs have somewhat lost their importance due to not being as heavily or directly involved in the trading. Given its rarity, this guide will detail how to obtain Chaos Orbs and properly utilize the currency.

How to get Chaos Orbs in Path of Exile 2

You can't miss this currency if you push the Hardcore ladder (Image via Grinding Gear Games)

Chaos Orbs can be obtained in multiple ways, but unfortunately, none offer a surefire result. Like the other currencies in Path of Exile 2 like Exalted Orbs, Divine Orbs, and so on, Chaos Orbs are a completely randomized drop from mobs and occasionally appear in the reward offerings of Ritual Altars.

Even then, there are differences between obtaining a currency in Trade Leagues and getting your hands on the same currency in SSF, or Solo Self-Found mode. In both game formats, Chaos Orbs are mostly obtained by drops from enemies, for which we advise investing in Increased Item Rarity or IIR stat on gear.

When fishing for currencies through IIR-stacking tactics, mechanics that spawn many additional monsters onto a map are invaluable. Thus, we advise using Breach and Delirium to somewhat increase the odds of coming across the random Chaos Orbs. However, you'll most likely get Exalted Orbs before that, which can be traded for the said Chaos Orbs.

The previously mentioned Ritual Altar method can also be used in both game formats and is quite possibly the only way to target farm the drop via chasing the rarer Altars. Using the Currency Exchange to obtain Chaos Orbs for other in-game currencies, remains exclusive to Trade League, and players should take advantage of it when in dire need.

How to use Chaos Orbs in Path of Exile 2

Trading for Chaos Orbs is much easier than farming (Image via Grinding Gear Games)

Using Chaos Orbs is much simpler than most other currencies in Path of Exile 2, as you just need to use it on a rare item and wait for the result. This currency can remove a modifier from a rare item and add another in its place. In normal gameplay, there is no controlling the outcome and you must accept whatever the new item is. However, this randomized nature can be somewhat reduced via Omens.

Randomly obtained from the Ritual mechanic, Omens are generally used to enable unique effects upon hitting certain conditions, such as using specific currencies and reaching a health threshold. The Omens of Whittling, Dextral Erasure, and Sinistral Erasure can trigger specific crafting outcomes using Chaos Orbs. The only caveat is that you must hold the omens in your inventory while doing so.

