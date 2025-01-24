What was in today's Path of Exile 2 update? (January 24)

A new patch has gone live in Path of Exile 2 today, leading many players to wonder what changes have been introduced. Long story short, this one is mainly a performance-related hotfix, even though it is very oddly termed 0.1.1b (for reference, pure hotfixes always follow the x.x hotfix x numbering convention). Still, there are some meaningful changes for a minority of Nvidia GPU users.

Namely, players who have been experiencing unusually persistent crashing errors on PC with DX12 as their renderer can now automatically send detailed crash logs to help GGG find the issues.

To opt into this new Nvidia Nsgiht API hook, you have to go into your Steam launch options for Path of Exile 2, and add "--ex-crash-report" as a launch argument. Other than that, here are the official patch notes.

Full patch notes for Path of Exile 2 update 0.1.1b

No more unfair Zarokh wipe (Image via GGG)

The only functional gameplay change introduced in the Path of Exile 2 0.1.1b patch is a bug faced during Zarokh The Temporal, where the boss could party-wipe without actually hitting any wipe condition.

Added a new client command line option which sends us additional debug information (API markers, NVIDIA Nsight Aftermath, and DRED) from DirectX 12 client crashes. If you're experiencing a large number of crashes and using DirectX 12, then temporarily enabling this will assist us in identifying the cause. This can be enabled by adding "--ex-crash-report" to your Path of Exile 2 command line arguments/launch options.

Fixed a bug where on rare occasions Zarokh, the Temporal could kill all targets of the hourglass time trial skill without giving a chance to avoid it.

Fixed a bug where Una was not playing the audio for her song selections.

Fixed a client crash related to checkpoint UI.

Fixed an instance crash.

While these small patch notes may disappoint some who were expecting the balance changes to ship out early, there's still a good chance that a new League will drop sometime in February. Regardless, today may also be important depending on your level of progression — the Stash tab weekend sale is on again.

