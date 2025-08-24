Path of Exile 2 The Third Edict release time countdown (patch 0.3)

Path of Exile 2 will release its next major update, The Third Edict, on August 29 PDT, with players eagerly awaiting its release time. This is going to be the second-ever economy reset patch (0.3) for PoE2, with the cavalcade of changes to all Ascendancies, Skills, Supports, and notables expected of a League patch.

More importantly, though, The Third Edict is going to completely change the campaign structure with the introduction of Act 4 and a few interludes before Endgame. If you're wondering when you can experience all of these, GGG has already revealed what time the update will be available.

When does patch 0.3 (The Third Edict) go live for PoE2?

Path of Exile 2 patch 0.3 (The Third Edict) will go live at 1 pm PDT (8 pm UTC) on August 29, 2025. This technically means the release date will be August 30 for most Asian regions. Here's what the release time looks like in across various timezones:

United States and South America : 1 pm PDT / 2 pm MDT / 3 pm CDT / 4 pm EDT / 5 pm BRT (August 29, 2025)

: 1 pm PDT / 2 pm MDT / 3 pm CDT / 4 pm EDT / 5 pm BRT (August 29, 2025) Europe : 8 pm GMT / 8 pm UTC / 9 pm BST / 10 pm CEST / 10 pm EET (August 29, 2025)

: 8 pm GMT / 8 pm UTC / 9 pm BST / 10 pm CEST / 10 pm EET (August 29, 2025) Africa: 10 pm SAST

10 pm SAST Asia : 12 am GST (midnight, August 30) / 1:30 am IST (August 30) / 4 am PHT (August 30) / 4 am CST (Beijing Time - August 30) / 5 am JST/KST (August 30, 2025)

: 12 am GST (midnight, August 30) / 1:30 am IST (August 30) / 4 am PHT (August 30) / 4 am CST (Beijing Time - August 30) / 5 am JST/KST (August 30, 2025) Oceania: 7 am AEDT / 9 am NZDT (August 30, 2025)

Even though there are no new classes (sorry Druid enthusiasts) or Ascendancies this time, patch 0.3 will be sizeable the game. However, there is no option for a preload (even if you use the standalone PoE2 game client). As always, the given time is when the patch will be available for download across all platforms. Here's a countdown:

Auto-trade is here (Image via GGG)

With the release of The Third Edict, Path of Exile 2 will be free to all players for 48 hours regardless of Early Access ownership. Once this period ends, you will keep all your progress, but lose access to your account till you buy the Early Access, or till the game releases fully.

Also note that patch 0.3 will introduce full async auto-trade to PoE2, and you need to convert your Premium stash tabs (non-Quad) to auto-trade tabs if you want to use this functionality. Till then, you can peruse the patch notes for The Third Edict, or check out more about the update:

