Path of Exile 2: The Third Edict patch notes (patch 0.3.0)

Path of Exile 2's next update, titled The Third Edict, is on the horizon. Its extensive patch notes are here to outline the laundry list of changes coming to the game after the Dawn of the Hunt update. The Third Edict, a.k.a patch 0.3.0, will introduce a new campaign act, bridging mini-acts towards the endgame, class tweaks, balance changes, skill rebalances, support skill gem overhaul, the first-ever Challenge league, and asynchronous trading.

The Third Edict is another step towards the eventual final release of Path of Exile 2, from its Early Access phase to a full release state. The new update will expand the storyline and include the Karui faction. The Kalguuran homestead of Kingsmarch, the same one players created in Path of Exile's Settlers of Kalguur expansion, will also feature heavily as a hub.

Without further ado, here are the patch notes for Path of Exile 2: The Third Edict.

Everything coming to Path of Exile 2: The Third Edict and Rise of the Abyssals (patch 0.3.0)

Act Four

The Third Edict content update adds Act 4, the next chapter in the Path of Exile 2 storyline, continuing on from Act 3. Doryani has agreed to help you find an ancient weapon that can be used against corruption. The instrument of the Third Edict. Journey to Kingsmach, hire a ship, and set sail!

Discover the Ngamakanui archipelago, home to the Karui tribes. From the pristine beaches of Whakapanu Island to the volcanic shores of the Isle of Kin, there are eight islands to explore, each with its own dangers and, of course, bosses!

Act Four is completely non-linear, and you can visit the islands in any order you choose.

Interludes

The Third Edict also marks the removal of Cruel Difficulty. We've introduced three new temporary interludes, a set of side stories that will take you to level 65, where the Endgame begins.

Rise of the Abyssals League

Start fresh in a new economy with the Rise of the Abyssals league. All of your old characters from the Early Access launch are still present, but a free passive tree refund has been granted due to the changes. We would highly encourage you to join the new leagues to fully take in the changes we've made with the 0.3.0 update.

Created by forbidden necromantic magic during the age of the Precursors, the Abyssal have been biding their time underground. Now, obeying the will of their General, they are emerging from the depths through fissures spreading across all of Wraeclast. Fight this ancient evil, seal the fissures, and resist the rise of the Abyssals in Path of Exile 2's first full League!

In your travels throughout Wraeclast, you will encounter fissures in the ground, sapping the life force of the monsters above. Slaying these monsters will trigger the Abyssal to emerge, enhanced with extra necromantic abilities from those who power they were draining. You will need to defeat them to close the Abyss.

Abysses increase in size, power, and variety as you go through the game. Closing them will reveal Abyssal troves with valuable items, and sometimes allow you to travel underground to engage with the Abyssal directly.

As you close the Abysses, you may find ancient bones that can be used to imbue your items with abyssal magic, adding hidden Abyssal modifiers. Using the Well of Souls, which you discover in Act Two, you can reveal the Desecrated modifier and choose to transform it by selecting one of three different options. During the campaign, this allows you to more easily craft additional regular mods onto your items. During the endgame, new and powerful mods that were not previously possible to craft will be unlocked. The Well of Souls can also affect your Waystones, granting new modifiers that will push difficulty and rewards to new heights

Delve into the Abyssal Depths, swarming with legions of the undead and guarding powerful rewards. Discover an ominous Ancient Spire and challenge the Abyssal commanders in their attempt to plunge Wraeclast into a lightless void.

There are Standard, Hardcore, and Solo Self-Found variations of the Rise of the Abyssals league available. They have the same core mechanics and items, and you can create private league versions of these leagues.

Major character balance overhaul

In 0.3.0, we are making very significant changes to character balance across the entire game. Our goal is to increase build diversity by making many more skills and character archetypes viable in the endgame.

Support gem system overhaul

Support gem are an area that got some of the most major changes to the core design. They are what enable so many interesting mechanics and different ways to play, but PoE2’s support gem system has just never been quite right.

One of the major issues is the limitation of only having one support gem of each type on your character. We didn’t want builds to become just using the same 5 most powerful supports on every skill, but we also wanted to encourage you to combo your abilities.

We've removed the restriction of having one of each support gem per character. You can use as many copies as you like.

Many Supports now have multiple tiers as you progress through the game, providing different stat values, additional stats, or perhaps working a bit different to their lower-tier counterparts. Due to these changes, many existing support gems (which will now be tier 1 for cases where multiple tiers now exist) have received small numerical balance changes, and the effects of some support gems have been combined into a single gem.

We've added 11 new Support Gems with 0.3.0.

We've also introduced 40 Lineage Supports, much more powerful Supports that are only available in Endgame.

A number of Support Gems with simple effects have been renamed with names that more obviously hint at their functionality.

Blood in the Eyes, Discombobulate, Unsteady Tempo, Unbating, Unbending, Untouchable, and Unyielding can no longer be engraved in the Gemcutting menu, and existing Gems will be deleted upon logging in.

Updated the wording for Support Gems which add a Cooldown to Supported Skills. This has not resulted in a change in functionality with the exception of Expanse Support, which incorrectly had a 6-second Cooldown when it stated 8 seconds. It now correctly has an 8-second Cooldown.

Updated the description of Last Gasp Support to mention that supported minions die before the support's duration expires if they take damage exceeding their maximum life while fatally wounded. This functionality was already present but was previously not mentioned.

Support Gems which support skills "you use yourself" can no longer support Persistent Skills. They can still support gems that have both a persistent component and a manually activated component, such as Plague Bearer.

In addition, we've fixed a bug where numerous supports which support skills "you use yourself" could support skills used by totems or triggered skills. These no longer do so unless they specify otherwise.

Clarified the wording of Muster Support to refer specifically to the number of different reviving minions you have. This is not a functional change.

Having a Skill with socketed Support Gems you do not meet the attribute requirements for now disables just those Supports instead of disabling the entire Skill.

The Lightning/Cold/Fire/Chaos Infusion Support Gems have been renamed to Lightning/Cold/Fire/Chaos Attunement.

New content and features

Added a new Strength Skill Gem — Fortifying Cry : Perform a Warcry that grants Guard and causes subsequent Shield Attacks to release an Empowered shockwave when dealing damage. This Skill's cooldown can be bypassed by expending an Endurance Charge.

: Perform a Warcry that grants Guard and causes subsequent Shield Attacks to release an Empowered shockwave when dealing damage. This Skill's cooldown can be bypassed by expending an Endurance Charge. Added a new Strength Skill Gem — Forge Hammer : Hurl a fiery hammer that Slams into the ground and lodges there. While the hammer is lodged in the ground, reusing this Skill recalls the hammer and resets the Skill's cooldown. Alternatively, using a Warcry near the lodged hammer causes it to shatter, releasing a number of Molten Fissures in a spiral.

: Hurl a fiery hammer that Slams into the ground and lodges there. While the hammer is lodged in the ground, reusing this Skill recalls the hammer and resets the Skill's cooldown. Alternatively, using a Warcry near the lodged hammer causes it to shatter, releasing a number of Molten Fissures in a spiral. Added a new Strength Skill Gem — Ancestral Cry : Perform a Warcry using Glory gained by Igniting enemies to turn you into an embodiment of Kaom. While embodying Kaom, your footsteps Trigger Volcanic Steps, Melee Strikes and Slams are Ancestrally Boosted, and your Melee Attack Hits Trigger Volcanic Eruption.

: Perform a Warcry using Glory gained by Igniting enemies to turn you into an embodiment of Kaom. While embodying Kaom, your footsteps Trigger Volcanic Steps, Melee Strikes and Slams are Ancestrally Boosted, and your Melee Attack Hits Trigger Volcanic Eruption. Added a new Dexterity Skill Gem — Toxic Domain : Create an area of Toxic Bloom on the ground around you. While in the Bloom, you have increased Skill costs, regenerate Life, and your Projectile Attacks attach a Toxic Pustule, which can be Poisoned, Pustules will Detonate after a duration or when enough Poison has been applied, dealing damage and applying Poison in an area around it.

: Create an area of Toxic Bloom on the ground around you. While in the Bloom, you have increased Skill costs, regenerate Life, and your Projectile Attacks attach a Toxic Pustule, which can be Poisoned, Pustules will Detonate after a duration or when enough Poison has been applied, dealing damage and applying Poison in an area around it. Added a new Dexterity Skill Gem — Ice-Tipped Arrows : Ready your active Bow or Spear, Empowering your next Barrageable Bow or Projectile Spear Attacks to create Ice Fragments on hit. This Skill's cooldown can be bypassed by expending a Frenzy Charge.

: Ready your active Bow or Spear, Empowering your next Barrageable Bow or Projectile Spear Attacks to create Ice Fragments on hit. This Skill's cooldown can be bypassed by expending a Frenzy Charge. Added a new Intelligence Skill Gem — Frost Darts : Conjures a number of icy Projectiles that launch towards the target. Projectiles that Hit a Chilled or Frozen target create chunks of ice that deal additional damage on impacting the ground. Consumes a Cold Infusion if possible to cause each Projectile to lodge into the enemy then explode.

: Conjures a number of icy Projectiles that launch towards the target. Projectiles that Hit a Chilled or Frozen target create chunks of ice that deal additional damage on impacting the ground. Consumes a Cold Infusion if possible to cause each Projectile to lodge into the enemy then explode. Added a new Strength Persistent Buff Gem — Iron Ward : While active, stores a percentage of the Physical damage that is prevented by your Armour or other sources of damage reduction. Using this Skill releases the stored damage as a nova of spikes.

: While active, stores a percentage of the Physical damage that is prevented by your Armour or other sources of damage reduction. Using this Skill releases the stored damage as a nova of spikes. Added a new Strength/Dexterity Persistent Buff Gem — Mortar Cannon : Raises a cannon Totem which uses socketed Grenaded Skills, with significantly improved Cooldown Recovery Rate.

: Raises a cannon Totem which uses socketed Grenaded Skills, with significantly improved Cooldown Recovery Rate. Added a new Dexterity Persistent Buff Gem — Mirage Archer : While active, dodge rolling will create a Mirage that uses socketed ranged Attacks for a short duration, then vanish. You cannot create another Mirage while one exists, or for a short time after one vanishes. Dodge rolling while you are unable to create a new Mirage will restart this timer.

: While active, dodge rolling will create a Mirage that uses socketed ranged Attacks for a short duration, then vanish. You cannot create another Mirage while one exists, or for a short time after one vanishes. Dodge rolling while you are unable to create a new Mirage will restart this timer. Added a new Intelligence Persistent Buff Gem — Ravenous Swarm : While active and enemies are nearby, swarms of insects emerge from your body to pursue enemies. The swarms are untargetable Minions that periodically Attack and Poison enemies within the swarm.

: While active and enemies are nearby, swarms of insects emerge from your body to pursue enemies. The swarms are untargetable Minions that periodically Attack and Poison enemies within the swarm. Added a new Intelligence Persistent Buff Gem — Siphon Elements : While active, has a chance to create an Infusion Remnant when you Freeze, Shock, or Ignite a target.

: While active, has a chance to create an Infusion Remnant when you Freeze, Shock, or Ignite a target. Grim Feast has been completely reworked and re-enabled. Instead of granting energy shield, it now allows you to collect remnants from your dead Reviving Minions, then activate the skill to instantly Revive Minions based on their maximum life.

Added a new Keystone Passive Skill to the north-west of the Monk starting location: Hollow Palm Technique . This Keystone allows you to use Quarterstaff attacks while unarmed and grants those attacks additional benefits while used unarmed.

. This Keystone allows you to use Quarterstaff attacks while unarmed and grants those attacks additional benefits while used unarmed. Added a new Keystone Passive Skill to the north-east of the Witch/Sorceress starting location: Ritual Cadence . This Keystone changes your Invocations to trigger skills every 2 seconds instead of all at once, but triggered skills consume less Energy.

. This Keystone changes your Invocations to trigger skills every 2 seconds instead of all at once, but triggered skills consume less Energy. Added a new Keystone Passive Skill to the north-west of the Witch/Sorceress starting location: Blackflame Covenant . This Keystone converts Fire Damage to Chaos Damage, with this damage contributing to ignite chance and magnitude, and ignites inflicted with Fire Skills dealing Chaos Damage.

. This Keystone converts Fire Damage to Chaos Damage, with this damage contributing to ignite chance and magnitude, and ignites inflicted with Fire Skills dealing Chaos Damage. Added a new Keystone Passive Skill to the east of the Monk's starting location: Walker of the Wilds . This Keystone causes Mana Leech to recover based on Elemental Damage Types instead of Physical Damage.

. This Keystone causes Mana Leech to recover based on Elemental Damage Types instead of Physical Damage. Added the following new Currency Orbs that start dropping from late campaign and Maps: Greater Orb of Transmutation, Perfect Orb of Transmutation, Greater Orb of Augmentation, Perfect Orb of Augmentation, Greater Chaos Orb, Perfect Chaos Orb, Greater Regal Orb, Perfect Regal Orb, Greater Exalted Orb, and Perfect Exalted Orb. These Greater and Perfect Orbs each have their own minimum modifier levels for the modifier they add to an item.

Added a new type of currency, Hinekora's Lock, which can be used to foresee the result of the next Currency item used on it. Modifying the item in any way removes the ability to foresee.

Added over 10 new Unique items.

Added over 50 new base item types.

Added over 20 new Endgame Maps.

Added 15 new Omens.

Endgame changes

Currently, access to most Pinnacle Content requires the same key at the easiest, and most difficult version of the content. This creates a negative feeling where at lower difficulties, instead of wanting to run the content, you're often better off just selling it to someone who can run it at maximum difficulty.

To address this, each content (excluding The Arbiter of Ash) will now drop Splinters, which will not form into singular Items. Instead of using the singular, combined item in the Realmgate, you can now just bring your Splinters. Upon inserting the splinters into the Realmgate, an interface will appear allowing you to pick your difficulty, each with a different entry cost.

As a result of this change, the corresponding Atlas Passive Trees no longer affects the difficulty of the content, and has been changed to purely affect the content in the Maps on the Atlas.

Existing Simulacrums, Breachstones and Audience for the Kings can be right clicked to grant 100 of the relevant Splinter (they can no longer be used in the Realmgate).

The Arbiter of Ash Boss fight is now a static difficulty encounter with infinite portals (previously only infinite portals at difficulty 0). The rewards of this fight now match the previous difficulty 4 rewards.

The Arbiter of Ash Atlas Passive Skill Tree has been removed, and some of the bonuses have become inherent to The Arbiter of Ash's drops.

Added a Uber version of The Arbiter of Ash Boss fight, which requires the new Calamity Fragments to access. These are obtained from Citadel Bosses, but only once you've allocated the maximum number of points in your Boss Atlas Passive Tree, ensuring those Citadels are at their highest difficulty.

Acquiring Map Boss Atlas Passive points has been adjusted. These are now obtained by:

Slaying a Map Boss in an area level 79+ Map that has at least 6 Modifiers.

Slaying a Map Boss in an area level 80+ Map that has at least 6 Modifiers.

Slaying a Anomaly Map Boss in an area level 79+ Map that has at least 6 Modifiers.

Slaying a Citadel Map Boss in an area level 79+ Map that has at least 6 Modifiers.

Completing the Pinnacle of Flame Quest.

Olroth, Origin of the Fall no longer spawns in Logbooks.

Mysterious anomalies can now appear on the Atlas.

Modifiers on Waystones has been reworked. Now every Modifier comes with a downside (e.g. Monsters deal 20% of Damage as Extra Cold), a specific upside (e.g. +10% to Monster Pack Size) and some amount of additional Waystone Drop Chance.

Downside Modifiers have been made weaker to account for the ability to have more present than before.

Unidentified Corrupted Waystones can now be used to access a Corrupted Nexus.

Waystones can no longer have greater than 8 modifiers when Corrupted.

Items found in very high level areas that can have random quality can now have up to 30% quality. Quality currency still cannot apply more than 20% Quality to an item.

Items that can have a maximum of 2 Sockets now have a very low chance of generating with 3 Sockets in high tier Maps.

Items that can have a maximum of 1 Socket now have a very low chance of generating with 2 Sockets in high tier Maps.

The Abyss Map has been renamed to Marrow.

Atlas Passive Tree changes

The Detailed Records Expedition Notable Passive Skill now provides +1 to Level of Expedition Logbooks found in your Maps, and Expedition Logbooks found in your Maps always have 4 Implicit Modifiers (previously 3). It no longer provides 30% increased Quantity of Logbooks dropped by Runic Monsters in your Maps.

The He Approaches Ritual Notable Passive Skill now provides Revived Monsters from Ritual Altars in your Maps have 40% increased chance to Magic/Rare (previously 20%). It no longer causes Ritual Favours in your Maps to have a 30% increased chance to contain an Audience with the King.

Essence rework

Essences now have 4 tiers: Lesser, Normal, Greater, and Perfect.

Instead of adding a modifier of a certain tag, Essences now add a specific modifier, depending on the Tier of Essence and type of item it is being applied to.

Lesser, Normal, and Greater Essences can upgrade a Magic item to Rare, adding a guaranteed modifier.

Perfect Essences and Essences obtained through Corruption remove a random modifier and augments a Rare item with a new guaranteed modifier.

Added 7 new types of Essences.

Essences of Torment have been renamed to Essences of Abrasion.

Essence of Hysteria now augments different guaranteed modifiers based on the type of item it is applied to.

General improvements

Unique Strongboxes now have their own unique minimap icons.

Added a Minimap icon to The Rain Festival Beetle monster (from the Unique Strongbox).

Delwyn no longer appears alongside Azmerian Wisps during the Campaign after the first time you encounter him.

Azmeri Spirits now start appearing from Hunting Grounds and beyond, instead of in Grelwood.

Skill and Persistent Buff Gems now sell to vendors for gold based on their level and quality.

The Hooded One can no longer be placed in your Hideout. You are still able to identify items from him in towns. Doryani will continue to serve as the source of identifying items in your Hideout once you've completed the campaign.

Certain boss arena entrances no longer have a teleport for party members to enter after the fight has started. These players can instead just walk in.

You are now able to log directly into town or hideout by holding Ctrl while selecting a character (or Left-trigger + A/X when using a Controller).

You can now use checkpoints to warp to the waypoint in an area as well as other checkpoints.

Omens can now stack, with a maximum stack size of 10.

Orb of Chance has received new 3D art.

Uncut Skill, Support, and Reservation Gems can now be traded through the Currency Exchange.

Party members can no longer fruitlessly attempt to open Expedition portals.

NVIDIA Reflex has been re-enabled.

Player changes

When holding down the dodge roll button, your character will now go into a sprint after they finish the roll. Sprint is available on all character classes, and there is no limitation to how long you can sprint for.

The primary purpose of this sprint feature is to make navigating areas faster when out of combat, though if you do take a hit while sprinting, you will fall to the ground.

You can no longer socket multiple copies of the same Skill Gem into your main skill sockets. Skills not granted by gems and skills socketed into Persistent Buff Skill Gems do not count towards this limit. You can still have multiple copies of Spectres or Tamed Beasts, but only one of each kind of monster.

Attribute Requirements on all Equipment items have been lowered, particularly at endgame. Endgame Base Types on average have around ~20-25% less Attribute Requirements.

Attribute Requirements on Skill Gems have been lowered, particularly at endgame. Endgame Skill Gems on average have around ~20-25% less Attribute Requirements.

Fire Damage no longer inherently has a chance to Ignite. Instead it inflicts Flammability on the enemy based on the damage dealt. Flammability is a debuff that lasts for 4 seconds and grants all Fire Damage against the enemy (including the hit that applied Flammability) a chance to Ignite that enemy equal to their Flammability magnitude.

Multiple hits can stack up Flammability independently, meaning that a target being hit frequently and/or hard enough will consistently have 100% chance to be ignited.

Effects which don't Hit but Ignite targets as though they did (such as from Incinerate or Ignited Ground) also inflict Flammability, but are not able to ignite targets until the target has 100% Flammability.

Anything that removes, consumes or grants immunity to Ignite does the same for Flammability.

These changes do not affect how ignite itself functions or is calculated once it has been applied.

These changes also apply to any other non-fire damage that becomes capable of igniting, and to enemies. Some enemies deal non-ignite fire damage over time, which is not affected by these changes.

Shock now lasts 8 seconds on non-players by default (previously 4 seconds). It still lasts 4 seconds on players.

Chill now lasts 8 seconds on non-players by default (previously 2 seconds). It still lasts 2 seconds on players. Chills on any target are now discarded if their magnitude is less than 30% (previously 5%).

Overflow effects on Life, Mana and Energy Shield can now Overflow the maximum by up to 1.5 times (from 2 times)

Light stun chances of less than 15% are now treated as 0% (previously described as less than 10%, but actually less than 20% for monsters being stunned and less than 12% for players being stunned).

Elemental Exposure now has 15% less effect on Magic monsters, 30% less effect on Rare monsters, and 50% less effect on Unique monsters.

Unarmed attacks now have a base critical hit chance of 5% (previously none).

Glory now decays if you haven't gained any for 15 seconds (previously 30 seconds).

Oil Ground's duration is now refreshed when it catches fire.

Gaining Guard while you already have Guard no longer replaces the existing Guard buff if the new amount of Guard you would gain would be lower that what you already had. Instead the duration of the existing Guard buff is extended proportional to the amount of Guard in the new buff compared to the old buff.

Ice Crystals will now instantly shatter from hits that could Consume Freeze. As this is now default behaviour, Glacial Cascade and Fragmentation Rounds no longer specifically call out this behaviour.

Added a new mechanic called Elemental Infusion that many Elemental Spells interact with. Some skills create Infusions of a specific element as Remnants on the ground, which can be picked up to grant you the Infusion. Other skills can consume Infusions of a specific type to grant additional bonuses depending on the skill. Some skills consume infusions that match the skill's elemental type, while others have cross-elemental infusions.

The following have been renamed to avoid confusion with the new Elemental Infusion mechanic:

Amazon's Infuse Weapon Skill has been renamed to Elemental Surge.

Spire of Ire's Chaotic Infusion Unique Skill has been renamed to Chaotic Surge.

The Charge Infusion Skill has been renamed to Charge Regulation.

Reloading a crossbow and switching crossbow ammunition no longer reduces the player's movement speed.

Blocking is no longer limited to Strikes and Projectiles by default. All hits that are not specifically unblockable (with the red flash) can be blocked.

Raise Shield and Parry now require you to face the enemy that is hitting you, rather than the direction from which the hit originates. Some monster skills for which directionality is unclear have been changed to be blockable from any direction using these skills.

Player, Minion and Monster base Maximum Block chance is now 50% (previously 75%).

Effects which set a maximum for Volatility now properly do so instead of being additive with the default cap of 200.

Players now gain +6 to Accuracy Rating per Level (previously +3), and each point of Dexterity now grants +6 to Accuracy Rating (previously +5).

The Accuracy Falloff penalty now linearly interpolates from 2 metres down to 12 metres. The maximum penalty being 90% less Accuracy Rating at distances of 9 metres or further. Previously there was no maximum and at 14 metres you had 100% less Accuracy Rating.

Player Minions now always Hit with their Attacks.

Player Projectile Skills now fire a minimum of 1 projectile, even if they should fire 0.

Swapping weapons is now instant.

All charge-consuming skills now pause their corresponding charge's duration while in use.

Elemental damage recouped as Life and Physical Damage recouped as life now display in the Life section of the Character panel.

Clarified on the Stun Keyword that Monster Melee Damage has 33% more Light Stun chance and Heavy Stun buildup, and Monster Physical Damage has 100% more Light Stun chance and Heavy Stun buildup. These bonuses are multiplicative with each other. Note this is purely a description change.

Updated the Ice Crystal Keyword to clarify that it blocks movement of smaller monsters, while larger monsters will destroy any crystals in their path.

Updated the Keyword popup for Maim to include its base duration.

Ascendancy changes

Warbringer

The Answered Call Notable Passive Skill now also provides +1 to Maximum number of Summoned Totems.

The Ancestral Spirits Skill granted by the Answered Call Notable Passive Skill no longer grants Minions from this Skill have 1% increased Accuracy Rating per 3 of your Dexterity. Instead, Minions from this Skill now have 1% increased Attack Speed per 3 of your Dexterity.

The Greatwolf's Howl Notable Passive Skill has been removed, and the Warcaller's Bellow Notable now also provides Ignore Warcry Cooldowns.

The Renly's Training Notable Passive Skill now grants Gain 35% Base Chance to Block from Equipped Shield instead of the Shield's value (previously 40%).

The Turtle Charm Notable Passive Skill no longer grants 25% less Block Chance, or Can Block Damage from all Hits while Shield is not Raised. Instead, it now provides You take 30% of damage from Blocked Hits, and Maximum Block chance is 75%.

Stacks of Jade granted by the Jade Heritage Notable Passive Skill are no longer lost when taking Physical Damage from a Hit.

Ancestral Spirits from the Answered Call Notable Passive Skill have also been improved. They now appear faster and start using skills sooner.

Ancestral Jade Hulk no longer Charges, it instead uses a Warcry to buff nearby Allies to have 50% increased Damage. Their Leap Slam has also been improved.

Ancestral Jadecaster has had its Spell Casting range increased. The Pinning Jade Storm has had its Area of Effect increased and the delay between it forming and exploding has been reduced.

Ancestral Warhorn's horn buff and horn slam have had their Area of Effect and Duration increased.

Ancestral Spirit Turtle's Aura has had its Area of Effect increased.

Smith of Kitava

The Flowing Metal Notable Passive Skill now causes Body Armour to grant 35% of Armour to also apply to Elemental Damage from Hits (previously caused Body Armour to grant +5% to Maximum Fire Resistance).

The Leather Bindings Notable Passive Skill now causes Body Armour to grant regenerate 3% of maximum Life per second (previously 5%).

The Manifest Weapon Skill granted by the Living Weapon Notable Passive Skill no longer grants Minions from this Skill have 1% increased Accuracy Rating per 3 of your Dexterity. Instead, Minions from this Skill now have 1% increased Attack Speed per 3 of your Dexterity.

The small Passive Skills providing Fire Resistance now have values of 8% (previously 15%).

The small Passive Skill prior to Living Weapon now grants 5% increased Strength, instead of Minions deal 20% increased Damage.

Gemling Legionnaire

The Advanced Thaumaturgy Notable Passive Skill no longer grants 30% less cost of Skill, or Skill Gems have 30% more Attribute requirements. It now grants the Thaumaturgical Dynamism Buff, which while active causes you to passively generate a Power, Frenzy or Endurance Charge once every eight seconds. The type of Charge you generate is determined by the Attribute Requirements of your socketed Skill Gems. The higher the total Strength Requirement total of your socketed Skill Gems, the more likely you will be to generate an Endurance Charge. Higher total Dexterity Requirement corresponds to a higher chance for Frenzy Charges, and Intelligence to Power Charges.

The Gem Studded Notable Passive Skill no longer grants You can use each type of Support Gem an additional time in different Skills. Instead, it now provides For each colour of Socketed Gem that is most numerous, gain:

Red: Hits against you have no Critical Damage Bonus.

Blue: Skills have 30% less cost.

Green: 40% less Movement Speed Penalty from using Skills while Moving.

Tactician

The Cannons, Ready! Notable Passive Skill now also provides +1 to maximum number of Summoned Totems.

The Right Where we Want Them Notable Passive Skill now also grants Projectile Damage builds Pin.

The Polish That Gear Notable Passive Skill now provides Gain Deflection Rating equal to 20% of Armour, and no longer grants Gain 100% of Armour as extra Stun Threshold.

The Suppressing Fire Notable Passive Skill now provides 40% more Immobilisation buildup instead of Projectile Damage builds Pin.

The Supporting Fire Skill granted by the Unleash Hell! Notable Passive Skill no longer grants Minions from this Skill have 1% increased Accuracy Rating per 3 of your Dexterity. Instead, Minions from this Skill now have 1% increased Area of Effect per 3 of your Dexterity. The Death from Above command for Supporting Fire now deals approximately 3 times more Damage at all Gem levels.

The Whoever Pays Best Notable Passive Skill now provides "There is no Limit on the number of Banners you can place" and Banners gain 5 Glory per Second, instead of "Can Place Multiple Banners".

Added a new Strategic Embankments Notable Passive Skill, which requires Cannons, Ready! This causes your Totems to grant Embankment Auras to players when placed, which grant a different effect depending on the variety of totem:

Ancestral Warrior Totem grants 40% increased Glory Generation.

Artillery Ballista grants 40% increased Immobilisation Buildup.

Dark Effigy grants 40% increased Damage over Time.

Mortar Cannon grants 15% of Damage Gained as extra Fire.

Siege Ballista grants 50% increased Damage against Immobilised Enemies.

Shockwave Totem grants 30% increased Area of Effect.

Ritualist

The As the Whispers Ask Notable Passive Skill has been removed, and the As the Whispers Demand Notable now also grants the Ritual Sacrifice Skill.

The Wildwood Persistence Notable Passive Skill now grants 10% increased Life Recovery Rate per 5% missing Unreserved Life (previously 5%).

Amazon

The Critical Strike Notable Passive Skill now has Gain additional Critical Hit Chance equal to 15% of excess chance to Hit with Attacks (previously 25%), and no longer specifies it ignores Hobble on the target.

The Elemental Surge Notable Passive Skill (previously Elemental Infusions) now grants 3 Surges when consuming a Power, Frenzy or Endurance Charge (previously 2).

Pathfinder

The Sustainable Practices Notable Passive Skill now grants 50% of Evasion Rating also grants Elemental Damage Reduction (previously 30%).

Poisonous Concoction, granted by the Poisonous Concoction Notable Passive Skill choice, has been renamed to Acidic Concoction. This Concoction Consumes charges from your Mana Flask to throw a flask that explodes, dealing Physical Attack damage in an area. The thrown flask Consumes Poison on Hit to cause an Acidic Burst which deals Damage based on the highest expected remaining Damage of Poison on the target. Acidic Concoction and Acidic Burst cannot Poison. Acidic Burst deals unscalable physical damage equal to 150% of the expected remaining damage of the consumed poison, and has 30% more area of effect per poison affecting the enemy.

Fulminating Concoction, granted by Fulminating Concoction Notable Passive Skill choice, no longer inflicts Lightning Exposure on hit. It now has 50% more Shock Effect. Quality now grants 0-40% more chance to Shock (previously 0-20% increased effect of Lightning Exposure).

Shattering Concoction, granted by the Shattering Concoction Notable Passive Skill choice, now inflicts Elemental Exposure on hit instead of just Cold Exposure. Now freezes enemies on hit that are primed for freeze. Quality now grants 0-20% increased freeze duration, instead of 0-20% increased effect of Cold Exposure.

Bleeding Concoction, granted by the Bleeding Concoction Notable Passive Skill choice, no longer has 200% more Magnitude of Bleeding inflicted. Now Aggravates Bleeding on targets hit.

Explosive Concoction, granted by the Explosive Concoction Notable Passive Skill choice, no longer has 200% more magnitude of ignite inflicted, and no longer inflicts Fire Exposure on hit. Now fires up to four additional mini flask projectiles at ignited enemies. Quality now grants +0-2 additional mini flask projectiles thrown at ignited enemies, instead of

Explosive Concoction quality no longer grants effect of fire exposure, instead granting up to two additional mini flask projectiles thrown at ignited enemies, instead of 0-20% increased Fire Exposure effect.

Deadeye

The Avidity Notable Passive Skill no longer grants a 30% chance to gain maximum Frenzy Charges when you gain a Frenzy Charge. Instead, it grants a 50% chance to gain an additional Frenzy Charge when you gain a Frenzy Charge.

The Called Shots Notable Passive Skill no longer lets you apply an additional Mark. Instead it causes your projectiles to chain to marked enemies, and grants the new Called Shots Meta Skill that repeatedly marks enemies near you, bypassing your Mark limit.

The Eagle Eyes Notable Passive Skill no longer removes the distance-based accuracy penalty. Instead, it applies 20 stacks of Critical Weakness to enemies when you consume a Mark on them.

Invoker

The Elemental Expression Skill granted by the …and Scatter Them to the Winds Notable Passive Skill now deals 8-244 to 12-366 Fire Damage with the Fiery Explosion at Gem levels 1-20 (previously 5-152 to 8-228), 7-200 to 10-300 Cold Damage with the Icy Wave (previously 4-125 to 7-187), and 3-84 to 16-477 Lightning Damage with the Arcing Bolt (previously 2-53 to 11-298).

The Meditate Skill granted by the Faith is a Choice Notable Passive Skill now has a Cooldown of 7-5.1 seconds at Gem levels 1-20 (previously 10-8.1 seconds). Meditate now provides 24-100% more Energy Shield Recharge Rate at Gem levels 1-20 (previously 0-28%).

Acolyte of Chayula

The Reality Rending Notable has been renamed to Sap of Nightmares, and no longer grants chance to gain a percentage of Damage with Hits as Extra Chaos Damage. Instead, it now grants Leech recovers based on Chaos Damage as well as Physical Damage.

The Lucid Dreaming Notable Passive no longer provides any benefits itself, instead now being a multi-choice Notable with the following choices: Choice of Life – All Flames of Chayula you manifest are Red, Choice of Mana – All Flames of Chayula you manifest are Blue, or Choice of Power – All Flames of Chayula you manifest are Purple.

The Into the Breach Skill granted by the Waking Dream Notable Passive Skill now grants Remnants spawned by Supported Skills have 0-50% increased Effect

The Grasp of the Void Notable Passive Skill has been renamed to Illusory Void, and no longer requires Embrace the Darkness. It no longer provides Gain 1% of Extra Chaos Damage per 20 Unreserved Darkness, and instead grants a new Skill, Void Illusion!

The Embrace the Darkness Notable Passive Skill now has Darkness Reservation lasts for 5 seconds (previously 10).

The Inner Silence Notable Passive Skill has been renamed to Deepening Shadows, and no longer grants 50% reduced Darkness Reservation Duration. Instead, it now grants 1% increased Maximum Darkness per 1% Chaos Resistance.

The Ravenous Doubts Notable Passive Skill has been renamed to Inner Turmoil, and no longer grants Mana Leech Recovers based on other Damage Types as well as Physical Damage. Instead, it now grants Gain 1 Volatility on inflicting an Elemental Ailment, and Take no Damage from Volatility.

The Consuming Questions Notable has been renamed to Unravelling, and no longer grants You cannot Recharge Energy Shield, or Mana Leech effects also Recover Energy Shield. Instead, it now grants Chaos Damage from Hits also Contributes to Ignite Chance and Magnitude, Freeze Buildup, or Shock Chance, changing every 2 seconds.

Blood Mage

The small Life Passive Skill prior to Sanguimancy has been removed.

The Sanguimancy Notable Passive Skill is now free to allocate. The Life Remnants Skill it grants now Spawns a Remnant on Hitting a Target, instead of on Critically Hitting.

The Gore Spike Passive Skill now grants 1% increased Critical Damage Bonus per 50 Life (previously 40), and has swapped locations with the Sunder the Flesh Notable Passive Skill.

The Between the Cracks Notable Passive Skill has been renamed to Sanguine Tides, and no longer provides Critical Hits ignore Monster Armour. Instead, it now provides Gain 1 Life Flask Charge per 4% Life spent, and 50% less Life Recovery from Flasks. It also now has when your Life Flask reaches full Charges, 40% of its Charges are consumed, and Gain 1% of Damage as Physical Damage for 3 seconds per Charge consumed this way.

The Open Sores Notable Passive Skill has been renamed to Whispers of the Flesh, and no longer grants Your Curses have Infinite Duration. Instead, it now grants Enemies affected by your Curses have at least 15% of Life Reserved.

Ad

Infernalist

The Infernal Hound, granted by the Loyal Hellhound Notable Passive Skill, now Ignites Enemies within 2.5 metres (previously 1.5 metres).

The Pyromantic Pact Notable Passive Skill now grants Infernal Flame equal to twice your Mana (previously equal to your Mana), but causes you to lose 25% of your Infernal Flame per second if you haven't gained any in the past 2 seconds (previously 50% per second).

Demon Form, granted by the Demonic Possession Notable Passive Skill, no longer disables your weapons or has its own weapon set. It no longer grants level of all Spell Skills while in Demon Form, or increased Spell Damage per Demonflame. It now grants 3% more Spell Damage per Demonflame, and Quality now provides +0-10% increased Cast Speed while in Demon Form (previously had no Quality).

Lich

The Dominion over Flesh Notable Passive Skill has been renamed to Incessant Cacophany. It now grants Your Curses have infinite Duration instead of Your Curses can affect Hexproof Enemies.

The Eldritch Empowerment Notable Passive Skill no longer provides Non-Channelling Spells cost an additional 3% of Maximum Energy Shield, Non-Channelling Spells deal 30% more Damage, or Spending Energy Shield does not interrupt Recharge. Instead, it now provides Spells deal 30% more Damage when Sacrificing Energy Shield, Sacrifice 5% of maximum Energy Shield when you Cast a Spell, and Sacrificing Energy Shield does not interrupt Recharge.

The Price of Power Notable Passive Skill no longer grants Non-Channelling Spells consume a Power Charge if able to deal 25% more Damage. Instead, it now provides Spells consume a Power Charge if able to deal 40% more Damage.

Chronomancer

The Flood of Echoes Notable Passive Skill has been renamed to Inevitability. It no longer grants the Unleash Skill. It instead now grants the new skill Inevitable Agony, which Curses all targets in an area after a short delay, causing a portion of Damage they take from Hits to be stored in the Curse debuff. When the debuff's duration expires, they take that stored damage again, all at once.

The Quicksand Hourglass Notable Passive Skill no longer grants Every 10 seconds gain 50% more Cast Speed for 5 seconds. Instead, it now grants Sands of Time, which grants 60% Cast Speed, scaling down to 1% over 10 seconds at which point it will then scale back up to 60%. Sands of Time also grants 1% increased Area of Effect, scaling up to 60% over 10 seconds, at which point it will then scale back down to 1%.

Stormweaver

The Elemental Storm Skill granted by the Tempest Caller Notable Passive Skill has had its cooldown lowered to 3 seconds at all levels (previously 5).

The Rain Dancer Notable Passive Skill has been renamed to Multiplying Squalls and no longer provides 150% more Cooldown Recovery Rate for Elemental Storm. Instead, it now provides +1 to limit for Elemental Skills.

The Force of Will Notable Passive Skill no longer grants 1% increased Effect of Arcane Surge on you per 25 Maximum Mana. Instead, it now grants 20% of damage is taken from Mana before Life, and 20% increased magnitude of Arcane Surge on you per 10% missing Mana.

The Scouring Winds Notable Passive Skill has been renamed to Storm's Recollection, and no longer grants Exposure you inflict lowers affected Resistance by an additional 12%. Instead, it now grants Remnants you create reappear once, 3 seconds after being collected.

The Heart of the Storm Notable Passive Skill has been renamed to Refracted Infusion, and no longer grants 40% of Elemental Damage taken Recouped as Energy Shield. Instead, it now provides 50% chance when collecting an Elemental Infusion to gain another different Elemental Infusion.

Passive Skill Tree changes

The Elemental Equilibrium Keystone Passive Skill has been redesigned. It now causes Infusion Remnants you create to be random elements.

The Eternal Youth Keystone Passive Skill no longer causes your Life Flasks to recovery Energy Shield instead, and now causes your Life Flasks to have 50% less recovery.

The Giant's Blood Keystone Passive Skill now halves the amount of Life granted by Strength.

The Glancing Blows Keystone Passive Skill now provides Chance to Evade is Unlucky, and Chance to Deflect is Lucky. It no longer provides Block Chance is doubled, or you take 50% of Damage from Blocked Hits.

The Resolute Technique Keystone Passive Skill now grants Accuracy Rating is Doubled instead of Your Hits cannot be Evaded.

Added 8 new clusters between the Warrior and Witch/Sorceress areas of the Passive Tree.

Added 15 new clusters to the Warrior area of the Passive Tree.

Added 23 new clusters to the Mercenary area of the Passive Tree.

Added 17 new clusters to the Ranger/Huntress area of the Passive Tree.

Added 17 new clusters to the Monk area of the Passive Tree.

Added 25 new clusters to the Witch/Sorceress areas of the Passive Tree.

Sources of increased Area of Effect have been lowered by approximately 25%.

Sources of Daze Buildup have been replaced with chance to Daze on Hit, with adjusted values.

Sources of reduced Reservation of Skills instead now grant increased Reservation Efficiency.

Many existing clusters have also received updates. These changes may result in your existing passive tree being forcefully refunded if you had allocated nodes around the areas where the layout changed.

A small Attribute Passive Skill has been removed on all of the outward highways between class starting locations.

Skill changes

The base damage scaling of all player spell and secondary damage skills has been tweaked to scale better in the late game. Generally speaking, spells that do not have damage number changes called out below will have near-identical base damage at low levels, roughly 5% more damage at gem level 20, and roughly 20% more damage at gem level 30.

The mana cost growth of all skills has been rebalanced. Generally speaking, skills will have similar mana costs at low gem levels, potentially slightly higher mana costs at some intermediate gem levels, and lower mana costs (sometimes dramatically lower) at gem levels higher than 20.

Banners no longer gain Valour (or have any other Valour related stats), but instead generate Glory when you attack enemies. They all require 200 Glory to place. Unlike other Glory-based skills, Banners can gain Glory while the Banner is placed. All sources of Banner Valour Gained have been replaced with Banner Glory Generated.

Banners now have a global limit of 1 allowed to be placed, but there are ways on the Passive Tree or the Tactician Ascendancy to increase this.

Curse skills and skills that apply Elemental Exposure now can't apply those debuffs to enemies that are significantly higher level than the skill's own level requirement. This requirement is fairly lenient and disappears completely by high gem levels.

Blink, Convalescence and Sacrifice can no longer be activated in specific weapon sets. They are now required to be active in both weapon sets, and will fail to activate if this is not possible.

Higher Rarity enemies are now less affected by Curses. Curses have 15% less effect on Magic monsters, 30% less effect on Rare monsters, and 50% less effect on Unique monsters.

The movement speed penalty inflicted by skills that can be used while moving now begins to fall off slightly more quickly while using the skill.

The Spirit Cost of Spectres has been adjusted such that Spectres with high Spirit Costs are generally cheaper, while some of the cheaper Spectres are now more costly.

Spectres and Tamed Beasts now deal 25% more Damage at all Gem levels.

Instant Skills such as Unbound Avatar are now usable while on the Rhoa Mount.

Mark Skills are no longer Spells.

Reservation Skills that had reduced Reservation with Quality now have increased Reservation Efficiency with Quality instead.

Killing Palm, Staggering Palm, Shattering Palm, Hand of Chayula, and Frozen Locus now deal damage based on your equipped quarterstaff. They no longer have flat added damage or additional critical strike chance. Palm skills can no longer be used without a quarterstaff equipped by default.

Shockwave Totem, Ancestral Warrior Totem, Artillery Ballista and Siege Ballista now use your equipped weapon(s). They no longer have their own flat damage, base critical hit chance, or base attack time.

Ancestrally Boosted Slams now have 25% increased Area of Effect (previously 20% increased). We've also fixed a bug where the Area of Effect bonus from Ancestral Boosted Slams was described as multiplicative (more) instead of additive (increased).

The following skills found as inherent skills on Wands and Staves now deal approximately 12% more Damage from skill level 11 onwards: Bone Blast, Chaos Bolt, Decompose, Firebolt, Freezing Shards, Lightning Bolt, Power Siphon, and Solar Orb.

Ancestral Warrior Totem: Now have no Limit. Socketed Mace Skills now have 50% less Attack Speed.

Arc: Is now a Projectile. It no longer causes explosions against shocked enemies and is no longer a payoff skill. It now chains 6-9 times at Gem levels 5-20 (previously 5-8). It now has 50% more shock magnitude, and can now consume a lightning infusion to chain additional times and deal more damage. Now deals 2-39 damage at Gem level 5 (previously 5-31), scaling up to 20-386 damage at gem level 20 (previously 49-277). Quality now provides 0-10% chance to not remove an Infusion but still count as consuming them (previously 0-2% more Damage for each remaining Chain).

Archmage: Now has Non-Channelling Spells Gain 4% of Damage as extra Lightning damage for each 100 maximum Mana you have (previously 3%).

Artillery Ballista: Has been renamed to Siege Ballista. Now has a duration of 8 seconds (previously 16). Bolts Attack Speed is now 25% of base, and Bolts now Deal 25-66% Attack Damage (previously 30-79%). Bolt Explosion radius is now 1.4 metres (previously 1.8). Explosion now deals 50-132% Attack Damage (previously 70-185%). Quality now provides +0-0.3 metres to Bolt Explosion radius (previously Totem base attack time is 0 to -0.4 seconds).

Ball Lightning: Can now consume a Fire Infusion to leave a trail of ignited ground and explode at the end of its travel.

Battershout: Explosion now deals 50% more Damage against Unique Enemies.

Berserk: Now Grants 53-59% increased Rage Effect at Gem levels 14-20. No longer Grants 0.2% of Physical Attack Leeched as Life per Rage.

Bind Spectre: Quality now provides Minions deal 0-20% more Damage, instead of 0-10% reduced Reservation for summoning Spectres.

Blink: Using Blink no longer counts as dodge rolling. Now has a minimum Gem level of 8 (previously 14).

Bone Offering: Spike duration is now 8 seconds (previously 5), while the Explosion radius is now 2.4 metres (previously 2). The explosion now deals 256-917 to 385-1375 Physical Damage at gem levels 11-20 (previously 205-734 to 308-1101). The Buff now has Minions take 20-25% reduced Damage from Hits while shielded, and also now has Absorbs first Hit dealing over 25% of Minion's Maximum Life. Quality now provides Shielded Minions take 0-30% less Damage for 1 second after Shield is lost, instead of 0-40% more Physical Damage on the Explosion.

Boneshatter: Shockwave now deals 100% more Damage against Unique Enemies.

Cast on Freeze, Cast on Shock and Cast on Ignite have been combined into a single gem: Cast on Elemental Ailment. This gem requires 100 Spirit, has a minimum Level of 14, and combines the energy gain conditions of all three previous gems. Existing copies of these gems will be updated to Cast on Elemental Ailments when you load the character or stash tab holding them.

Chaos Bolt, granted by Withered Wand: Now inflicts 1-3 stacks of Withered for 4 seconds on hit at Gem levels 1-20.

Cluster Grenade: Primary Grenade Attack Damage is now 299-490% at Gem levels 13-20 (previously 199-327%). Mini Grenade Attack Damage is now 174-286% (from 137-225%). Now Fires exactly 18 Mini Grenades in a nova (previously 14), and Mini grenades are fired over a ~17% increased radius.

Cold Snap: Has been reworked, and renamed to Snap. It can now be used on any Orb spell or any frozen, shocked or ignited enemy, causing an explosion of the corresponding damage type and creating a remnant of the corresponding type from enemies. This explosion can chain react to a limited extent from enemies hit that are affected by the same ailment. Now deals 48-540 to 72-810 Cold Damage, 2-27 to 46-512 Lightning Damage, or 17-192 to 26-288 Fire Damage at Gem levels 5–20 (previously 70-670 to 105-1005 Cold Damage). Quality now grants 0-10% chance to spawn an additional remnant (previously 0-20% chance to not consume freeze).

Comet: Now deals 223–335 Cold Damage at Gem level 11 (previously 205-307), scaling up to 829-1243 damage at Gem level 20 (previously 708-1062). Can now be Fire-infused to deal extra fire damage and gain base radius.

Contagion: Quality now provides Contagion targets 0-2 additional Enemies when Cast, instead of +0-100% to Maximum Debuff Damage bonus from spreading.

Defiance Banner: Aura now grants 30% more Armour and Evasion Rating (previously 6-9%), and 30% increased movement speed (previously 5%). Now has a duration of 7.4-9.8 seconds at Gem levels 8-20 (previously 6.35-6.9 seconds), and Banner is no longer removed when you leave the Aura. Quality now provides 0-10% increased Reservation Efficiency (previously +0-2% more Aura Magnitudes per Valour).

Despair: Curse now inflicts -41 to -49% to Chaos Resistance at Gem levels 9-20 (previously -20 to -24%).

Disengage: Quality now provides 0-20% chance for an additional Shockwave, instead of 0-20% increased Cooldown Recovery Rate.

Dread Banner: Aura now grants 0.5 Flask charges per second (previously 0.17), 60% more Elemental Ailment Threshold (previously 12-15%), and also now grants +4% to all Maximum Elemental Resistance. It no longer provides 12-15% more Stun Threshold. Now has a duration of 8.6-9.8 seconds at Gem levels 14-20 (previously 6.65-6.9 seconds), and Banner is no longer removed when you leave the Aura. Quality now provides 0-10% increased Reservation Efficiency (previously +0-2% more Aura Magnitudes per Valour).

Earthquake: Jagged Ground's radius is now 1.8 metres (previously 2.2). Aftershock now has 160-580% Attack Damage at Gem levels 1-20 (previously 150-468%), and has a radius of 2.4-3 metres at Gem levels 1-20 (previously 3.4 at all Gem levels).

Earthshatter: Quality now provides 0-6% more Damage with Hits for each Spike, instead of +0-3 to maximum Spikes. Detonation now also triggers existing spikes.

Electrocuting Arrow: No longer a movement Skill. Now shoots an arrow forward that explodes, applying its Electrocuting Rod to all enemies Hit. Quality now causes Hits against targets with attached Rods to gain 0-10% of Damage as Extra Lightning Damage (previously Arrow duration is +0-6 seconds).

Elemental Sundering: Pulse now can consume up to 20 Ailments (previously 9). Cold Explosion now deals 40% more Damage. The Cold also now deals 100% more Damage against Unique Enemies.

Ember Fusillade: Can now be Infused with Lightning to cause each Ember in an entire Fusillade to create a beam that Chains Lightning damage to enemies. The Infusion is consumed when the Fusillade fires all embers in that Fusillade. Now has a minimum Gem level of 9 (previously 3).

Emergency Reload: Now reloads all of your Crossbow Ammunition clips (previously just your most recent), and Empowers each clip's Ammunition to deal increased damage for its duration or until you expend all your Empowered bolts. Now has Number of each clip's Empowered bolts is equal to the maximum Ammunition of the clip.

Enfeeble: No longer has Curse makes Non-Unique targets deal 20-26% less Damage or Curse makes Unique targets deal 10-16% less Damage. Curse now makes targets deal 21-29% less Damage at Gem levels 3-20.

Escape Shot: Now creates ice fragments in its area of effect. These fragments explode after a short duration to deal additional damage. Additionally, it now causes you to travel 6 metres back (previously 4.5 metres).

Explosive Spear: The Ignited ground created by the Frenzy-Charged Explosion now lasts 8 seconds (previously 4 seconds).

Eye of Winter: When passing through an allied Flame Wall, the Eye itself and now all the shards it subsequently released will receive the Flame Wall's added Fire Damage.

Fangs of Frost: Explosion now causes 150% more Freeze Buildup at Level 1 (previously 50%) and gains 9% more per Level (previously 6%). Quality now provides 0-15% chance to not consume Parried Debuff, instead of +0-4 to Melee Strike Range.

Fireball: No longer creates secondary Firebolt projectiles by default. Instead, it can Consume a Fire Infusion to do so. Now has a minimum Gem level of 3 (previously 9). Primary projectile and explosion now deal 15-22 damage at Gem level 3 (previously 9-14), scaling up to 242-362 damage at Gem level 20 (previously 135-202). Secondary projectiles now deal 22-33 damage at Gem level 3 (previously 10-15), scaling up to 404-606 damage at Gem level 20 (previously 145-218). Secondary projectiles can now hit the same target as the primary projectile.

Firestorm: Now has a base Radius of 2.8 metres (previously 5.6), and creates one bolt every 0.2 seconds (previously every 0.1 seconds). No longer consumes Ignite to create improved bolts, instead, it can now consume every type of Elemental Infusion. Fire Infusion causes the storm to double in size and create three times as many bolts. Cold and Lightning Infusions cause the storm to create additional cold and lightning bolts respectively. One of each Infusion can be consumed by a single use of the Skill. Fire Bolt damage is now 16-56 to 23-83 at Gem levels 11-20 (previously 26-96 to 39-144).

Flame Wall: Can now consume a Lightning Infusion to grant additional Lightning Damage to projectiles that pass through it, as well as the Fire Damage. No longer causes projectiles that pass through it to ignite enemies. Now deals 1.8 to 59.6 Fire Damage per second to enemies in the wall at Gem levels 1-20. Now ignites as though dealing 5-8 Fire Damage at gem level 1 (previously 9 to 14), scaling up to 181-271 at gem level 20 (previously 299-448). Now has a base Critical Hit chance of 5% (previously 0%).

Flammability, Conductivity and Hypothermia have been combined into a single gem: Elemental Weakness. Existing copies of these gems have been updated but will not receive updated item art.

Fragmentation Rounds: Explosion from Frozen Enemies now converts all Physical Damage to Cold Damage, and will cause further explosions on any Frozen Enemies it hits (though this cannot propagate any further). Explosion radius is now 2 metres (previously 1.8). Hits against Frozen Enemies now have 100% more damage against Unique Enemies.

Frost Bomb: Now deals 7-11 Cold Damage at Gem level 1 (previously 16-23), scaling up to 238-538 at Gem level 20 (previously 467-701). Now has a Cooldown of 6 seconds (previously 3.5), and now has a 4 second Detonation Time instead of a 3 second Duration before Exploding. Now Chills Enemies as though dealing 300% more Damage, and now applies Elemental Exposure instead of Cold Exposure. It initially applies 20% Elemental Exposure, and 2% per Pulse, up to a maximum of 50%. Quality now provides +0-10% more Maximum Elemental Exposure applied (previously 0-20% increased Cold Exposure Effect).

Frost Wall: Now deals 80% less damage in the first 0.5 seconds of its duration.

Frostbolt: Base Projectile Speed has been lowered by 20%. No longer leaves Chilled Ground as it travels. Instead, it Chills as though dealing 100-195%% more Damage. Projectile now deals 9-14 Cold Damage at Gem level 3 (previously 15-22), scaling up to 144-216 Cold Damage at Gem level 20 (previously 201-302). This change does not affect the explosion.

Frozen Locus: Ice Crystal now deals 80% less damage in the first 0.5 seconds of its duration.

Galvanic Shards: Ammunition no longer has 50% less Reload Speed, and now has 1 Bolt loaded per clip (previously 5). Projectile Attack Damage is now 21-54% at Gem levels 5-20 (previously 14-31%), while the Beam Attack Damage is 107-272% (previously 71-156%). Now Fires 8 fragments per shot (previously 6), and has a Mana Cost of 10-48 at Gem levels 5-20 (previously 13-61). Quality now provides Fires +0-2 fragments per shot, instead of +0-2 Bolts loaded per clip.

Gas Grenade: No longer has special behaviour causing it to detonate as soon as it stops bouncing. Instead it strictly obeys its detonation time like other Grenades.

Glacial Bolt: Ice Crystals now have 50% more Area of Effect if Shattered. Ice Crystals now deal 80% less damage in the first 0.5 seconds of their duration.

Glacial Cascade: No longer has Consumes Freeze on enemies to deal 350% more Damage. It now Consumes Freeze on non-Unique enemies to deal 150% more Damage, and Consumes Freeze on Unique enemies to deal 500% more Damage. Burst Radius is now 0.6 metres (previously 0.5 metres). The Final Burst Radius is now 0.9-1.2 metres at Gem levels 1-20 (previously 0.7 metres at all Gem levels). Quality now provides Gain 0-15% of Physical Damage as Cold Damage (previously 0-10%).

Hailstorm Rounds: Bolts now fall in an expanding circle rather than overlapping with each other. Now has an Impact radius of 1 metre (previously 1.2), and a Rain radius of 4.0 metres (previously 2.5). One bolt now falls every 0.1 seconds (previously 0.3), and there is no longer a minimum distance the bolts can land from the firing location. Now deals 146-254% off Attack Damage at Gem levels 11-20 (previously 109-204%), and has 130-157% more Freeze Buildup. Ammunition now has 100% more reload speed (previously 50% less).

Herald of Thunder: Bolt impact radius is now 1 metre (from 1.4)

Hexblast: Quality now provides 0-10% more Damage per 1 second of remaining Duration of removed Curse, instead of 0-20% more Chaos Damage.

High Velocity Rounds: No longer consumes Fully Broken Armour. Instead, hitting a Fully Armour Broken enemy will apply a Debuff to that enemy which causes your attack hits against that enemy to deal additional Physical damage equal to 5% of the Physical damage dealt by the High Velocity Round that applied the Debuff.

Ice Nova: Can now consume a Cold Infusion to deal more damage and create an area of chilled ground.

Ice Shards: Shards now deal 29-82% of Attack Damage at Gem levels 5-20 (previously 12-33%), arm after 1.5 seconds, and now deal up to 300% more Damage after arming. They now deal 80% less damage in the first 0.5 seconds of their duration. They no longer deal 700% more damage after 0.5 seconds. Projectile now deals 11-29% of Attack Damage at Gem levels 5-20 (previously 12-33%). Now has an arming time before which it will not explode, even if shot directly under an enemy. Quality now provides Shards Chills Enemies as though dealing 0-100% more Damage, instead of Shards that have existed for at least 0.5 seconds deal 0-200% more Damage.

Incendiary Shot: Now has Ignites you Inflict with this Skill are 200% faster, and also now has 30% increased Ignite Duration for each Pellet that hits a Target. Now inflicts 300% more Flammability (previously 100%). Quality now provides 0-15% increased Ignite Duration for each Fragment that hits a Target, instead of 0-20% increased Ignite Magnitude.

Incinerate: Has been reworked, it now requires fuel gained by spending mana to use. It no longer has a mana cost itself, and no longer applies fire exposure. Its cast speed is now fixed and it gains a stage every 0.25 seconds. Its cone length is now 5.8 metres (previously 4.6). It now has 12 maximum stages (previously 8). It no longer creates burning ground by default. Instead, a fire infusion can be consumed to cause it to create ignited ground. Ignited ground radius is now 1.4 metres (previously 0.8 metres). Its minimum gem level is now 13 (previously 5). Beam now has 50% less Ignite Duration (previously 25%), and deals 30% more Damage per Stage (previously 40%). Beam now Ignites as though dealing 190-519 to 285-778 Fire Damage at Gem levels 13 to 20 (previously 112-314 to 183-470).

Infernal Cry: Now empowers one Attack per 10 enemy Power in range, counting up to 50 power (previously one Attack, plus an additional Attack per Endurance Charge consumed). It no longer has 4-38% increased Warcry Speed, while Empowered Attacks now gain 32-49% of Damage as Fire Damage (previously 5% per 5 Power of enemies in range, up to 100%). Infernal Cry's Combust now deals 6-9 to 112-167 Fire Damage at Gem levels 3-20 (previously 11-17 to 120-180), though it now deals significantly more Damage at Gem levels past 20. Now allows you to expend an endurance charge to bypass the cooldown, rather than consuming endurance charges to empower additional attacks. Quality now provides Empowered Attacks gain 0-10% of Damage as Fire Damage (previously gained +0-10% of Damage as Fire Damage per 5 Power of enemies in range, up to +0-50%).

Killing Palm: Now grants 1 Power Charge when Culling a Normal or Magic monster, 2 when Culling a Rare monster, and 3 when Culling a Unique monster.

Lightning Bolt (granted by Choir of the Storm Unique Amulet): Now correctly typed as a Triggered Skill. This means it will scale off of increases and reductions to Triggered Skill Damage as well as other similar stats, and also means it will no longer be capable of generating Energy to Trigger other Skills.

Lightning Conduit: No longer consumes Shocks from targets hit, but now has a 6 second Cooldown. Now deals 69–208 damage at gem level 13 (previously 41–123), scaling up to 189–568 damage at gem level 20 (previously 99–297). Now has 2 additional Bolts if a Shocked Enemy is in target area (previously 1-4 additional bolts hit targets if at least one Shock Consumed). Quality now provides 0-5% more damage with Hits per 5% Shock Effect on Enemy, instead of 0-20% chance on Consuming a Shock on an Enemy to reapply it.

Lightning Rod: Quality now provides 0-20% chance to cause an additional Burst on Impact, instead of +0-0.4 metres to Burst Radius.

Lightning Spear: Now fires 5 secondary Bolts at all Levels (previously 3-8 at Gem levels 1-20). No longer deals more damage when consuming a Frenzy Charge.

Living Bomb and Solar Orb have swapped places. Living Bomb is now a tier 5 Elemental Skill Gem, while Solar Orb is an inherent skill to Pyrophyte Staves. Existing items are not affected by this change.

Living Bomb: No longer explodes at the end of its duration. Instead, it explodes upon dealing sufficient damage to the enemy, or just killing it. It now drops a Fire Infusion Remnant on exploding. It now has a base duration of 5 seconds (previously 2.5).

Magma Barrier: Now passively increases your chance to Block while active. Over time, it charges up with lava. While fully charged, your next Block with your Shield raised will spray lava in front of you and grant you an Endurance Charge. Now grants 25% increased Block Chance. Magma Spray now has 6 to 8 Added Fire Damage per 15 Evasion on Shield, and has a radius of 2.8 metres. Magma Spray deals 12-103 to 20-155 Base Off Hand Fire Damage at Gem levels 3-20 (previously 23-177 to 34-265), and 227%-684% Attack Damage (previously 172-471%).

Mana Drain (granted by Attuned Wands): Now leeches 30-408 Mana at Gem levels 1-20 (previously 10-136), and now has 70% reduced Mana Leech Rate at all levels. Quality now provides 0-90 additional Mana Leeched (previously 0-30).

Mana Remnants: Now grants 47-281 Mana at gem levels 4-20 (previously 35-208). Quality now provides Each Remnant grants 0-40 Mana (previously 0-30).

Mana Tempest: Now has a minimum Gem level of 7 (previously 9).

Molten Blast: Now steps backwards instead of forwards if used while moving in the opposite direction to where you're targeting, or attacking in place. Now inflicts 200% more Flammability, and has 100% more Ignite Duration. The secondary projectile count can no longer be modified. Quality now grants 0-30% chance to inflict Elemental Exposure on Hit (previously Fire Exposure).

Orb of Storms: Now triggers from casting any spell in its radius (previously only lightning spells, but incorrectly described as all lightning skills). It now creates a Lightning Infusion Remnant if all of its bolts are used up or its duration expires. It now has a maximum of 8 bolts at all Gem levels (previously 12–29 at Gem levels 3–20). It now has a base radius of 3.6 metres (previously 2.8 metres). It now deals 1–19 damage at gem level 3 (previously 4–12), scaling up to 19–353 damage at gem level 20 (previously 63–190). Now fires a bolt every 4 seconds, and when you use a Lightning Skill near the Orb (previously every 3.4-2.55 seconds at Gem levels 3-20). Orb duration is now 12 seconds (previously 10).

Overwhelming Presence and Withering Presence are now described as Aura Skills and have the Aura tag.

Perfect Strike: Perfect Strike now has an Attack Damage of 470-1029% at Gem levels 5-20 (previously 598-1310%). A Perfect Strike now has +35 to Melee Strike Range (previously +14).

Permafrost Bolts: Now has 200-504% more Freeze Buildup at Gem levels 1-20 (previously 80% at all Gem levels). Now has 17-49% Attack Damage at Gem levels 1-20 (previously 17-62%).

Plasma Bast: Now has 50% more Magnitude of Shock inflicted. No longer has 30% more chance to Shock. Projectile now Converts 80% of Physical Damage to Lightning Damage (previously 70%).

Poisonburst Arrow: Quality now provides 0-20% more Magnitude of Poison inflicted (previously 0-20% increased Magnitude of Poison inflicted).

Rain of Arrows: Quality now provides Arrows fall 0-20% faster, instead of Fires +0-10 Projectiles.

Raise Zombie: Quality now provides 0-25% increased Effect of Empowerment on Raised Zombies, instead of 0-20% more Minion Movement Speed.

Rake: Is no longer incorrectly tagged as a Travel skill. This tag was left over from an earlier version of the skill that travelled much further without a target, whereas the released version of Rake does not meet the criteria for a Travel skill. Please note that this was not a balance-motivated change — consistency is the primary goal of gem tags, and we would have nerfed the Rake + Stomping Ground interaction in a different way instead if it was appropriate for Rake to retain the Travel tag.

Rapid Assault: The Spearheads left by the Final Strike now last for 30 seconds (previously 10 seconds).

Rapid Shot: No longer has a delay before firing bolts, or 50% less reload speed. It now has 100 Maximum Ammunition at all Gem levels (previously 50-87) and 30-45 Maximum Heat at Gem levels 5-20 (previously 17-24). It now deals 37-94% of Attack Damage at Gem levels 5-20 (previously 21-47%). Quality now grants +0-15 Maximum Heat (previously +0-5). Heat no longer grants Rapid Shot Damage gained as Fire. Instead, reaching Maximum Heat prevents you from using the skill for 10 seconds. It now generates Heat once per attack instead of once per 0.25 seconds. Heat now begins decaying after 4 seconds without gaining Heat, at a rate of 10 Heat per second. Heat no longer grants grenade skills damage gained as fire. Instead, Explosive Grenade and Cluster Grenade consume 15 Heat to gain 50% of damage as fire damage, while Incendiary Shot consumes 30 Heat to gain 50% more ignite magnitude.

Rhoa Mount: Now grants 15% increased movement speed while mounted. However, it now grants 80% less movement speed penalty while using skills (previously 100%), approximately cancelling out the bonus while using a skill.

Ripwire Ballista: Has been renamed to Artillery Ballista. It now fires a hail of bolts into the air, landing in an area and hitting all enemies within that area a number of times equal to its projectile count. Bolts now Fire 4 Projectiles (previously 5), and deals 24-40% Attack Damage at Gem level 7-20 (previously 98-153%). Bolts Attack Speed is now 25% of base (previously 100%), and the Ballista now has a duration of 12 seconds (previously 16). Quality now grants an additional 0–200% more Pin damage (previously 0–50%).

Rolling Slam: Now has +1.5 seconds to total attack time (previously 1 second), but no longer has an attack speed penalty. Quality now provides 0-100% increased Stun Threshold while using Skill, instead of Causes Daze Buildup equal to 0-50% of Physical damage dealt.

Scavenged Plating: Now has 4% more Armour per Scavenged Plating at all Gem levels (previously 3-5% at Gem levels 4-20). Now has 6 to 8 Thorns per Scavenged Plating at Gem level 4 (previously 8 to 12), scaling up to 43 to 64 at Gem level 20 (previously 60 to 90). Quality now provides Scavenged Plating duration is +0-2 seconds (previously 0-2% more Armour per Scavenged Plating).

Siege Cascade: Impact now deals 94-145% of Attack Damage at Gem levels 13-20 (previously 59-91%), while the Explosion now deals 352-543% of Attack Damage (previously 258-398%). No longer deals 200% more Damage against Immobilised Enemies. No longer has a hidden 100% less Stun Buildup against Enemies, converts 80% of Physical Damage to Fire Damage, or has the Payoff and Fire Gem tags. Payload radius is now 0.4 metres (previously 0.5), while the Bolt explosion radius is now 0.8 metres (previously 1). The delay between the Payload and Bolt explosion is now 0.6 seconds (previously 0.3).

Seismic Cry: Cooldown is no longer reset if it doesn't empower attacks. Now Heavy Stuns Enemies that are Primed for Stun, and Empowers Attacks if it Heavy Stuns a target as well as if it Hits a Heavily Stunned target. Now Empowers one Slam per 10 monster power in radius (previously one, plus one per Endurance Charge consumed). No longer has 200% increased knockback distance, 400% more Stun buildup, or Hits ignore Enemy Monster Physical Damage Reduction. Now allows you to expend an endurance charge to bypass the cooldown, rather than consuming endurance charges to empower additional attacks. Quality now provides Empowered Attack Aftershocks deal 0-10% more Damage (previously 0-40% increased Warcry speed).

Shield Charge: The skill's base movement speed has been reduced by 25%, but it no longer has a cooldown. Now has a Base Attack Time of 0.6 seconds (previously 0.5), and now deals up to 100% more Damage, based on the distance travelled. Area of Effect now deals 30-94% Attack Damage at gem levels 3-20 (previously 85-254%), while the Collision now deals 60-217% Attack Damage (previously 303-906%). Quality now provides Deals up to +0-40% more Damage, based on the distance travelled (previously 0-10% increased Cooldown Recovery Rate).

Shield Wall: Curvature has been reduced, and wall is now approximately 40% longer by default. Now has a base explosion radius of 4 metres (previously 3 metres) and additionally damages enemies in close proximity to the wall in all directions when exploding. You can now use Shield Charge to bash straight through the wall. When the wall is destroyed by your own skills, the entire wall is destroyed at once rather than only nearby segments. However, this can only deal damage to each enemy once. Now has 108-235% Attack Damage at Gem levels 7-20 (previously 147-281%), and now has 100% more Damage if destroyed by your Skills. Now deals 80% less damage if destroyed by enemies in the first 0.5 seconds of its duration. Quality now provides 0-40% more Damage if destroyed by your Skills, instead of Can have +0-2 Shield Walls active at a time. Using Shield Wall with your target location out of Line of Sight will now cause you to use the Skill towards that direction, rather than fail.

Shockburst Rounds: Pulse Explosion Attack Damage has been lowered by approximately 15%.

Shockwave Totem: Slam now has an Attack Speed of 50% of base (previously 100%). Slam now deals 30-66% Attack Damage at Gem levels 3-20 (previously 96-211%), while the Jagged Ground Eruption now deals 108-237% Attack Damage (previously 24-53%). No longer has the Physical tag. Quality now has +0-4 seconds to Totem Duration (previously Totem base attack time is 0 to -0.2 seconds). Shockwave Totem cannot itself create Jagged Ground, and supports no longer apply to Shockwave Totem.

Siphoning Strike: Shockwave now takes size of monsters into account. Quality now provides 0-50% chance to Daze on Hit, instead of 0-40% more Stun Buildup.

Skeletal Arsonist: Explosive Demise is now an Attack instead of Spell, dealing 300% Attack Damage. Now deals additional Fire Damage equal to 8% of Minion's maximum Life (previously 12%), and can now target Minions with 30-1096 Life or less (previously 27-913).

Skeletal Brute: Has a new Command Skill: Shattering Roar. Shattering Roar is a Warcry that Intimidates nearby enemies and Consumes Freeze on enemies and allies to deal damage in an area around those targets.

Skeletal Cleric: Quality now provides Revived Skeletons are immune to damage for 0-3 seconds after being revived, instead of 0-30% more Maximum Minion Life.

Skeletal Frost Mage: Has a new Command Skill: Ice Armour. Ice Armour coats minions in an area in frost, reducing the damage they take from Hits, causes enemies that Hit them to take Cold damage, and counts as Frozen for other effects and Skills.Quality now provides Minions deal 0-20% more Damage, instead of 0-10% reduced Reservation.

Skeletal Sniper: Command: Gas Arrow cooldown is now 6 seconds (previously 8). Gas Cloud now deals 80% Attack Damage (previously 70%).Quality now provides Minions deal 0-20% more Damage, instead of 0-10% reduced Reservation.

Skeletal Storm Mage: Command: Death Storm now deals 154-551 to 873-3121 Lightning Damage at Gem levels 11-20 (previously 128-459 to 727-2600). Bolt and Shocked Ground radius is now 2 metres (previously 1.8). Projectiles now Chain 2 times at all Gem levels (previously 2-4).

Snipe: Explosion is no longer Guaranteed Critical Hit and doesn't have increased Critical Damage Bonus. Explosion now deals 424-1092% Attack Damage at Gem levels 3-20 (previously 133-343%), and has a radius of 2.8 metres (previously 1.6). Perfectly timed arrows that hit a Frozen or Heavy Stunned enemy now cause larger explosions that deal much more damage. Quality now provides +0-0.4 metres to Explosion radius.

Solar Orb: No longer has a Mana Cost. Pulse now deals 15-149 to 22-224 Fire Damage at Gem levels 5-20 (previously 13-134 to 20-202). The Ignite now Ignites as though dealing 57-577 to 85-866 Fire Damage (previously 55-562 to 83-844).

Spark: Can now be Cold-infused to fire a large number of icy sparks in a circle, dealing both cold and lightning damage.

Spear of Solaris: Initial Hit now deals approximately 29% less Damage, while the Pulses now deal 50% more Damage. The Ignited Ground now gains up to 100% Radius of the Ground Spear's Lifetime (previously 30%), and now deals 67% more Damage. Quality now provides 0-25% chance to retain 40% of Glory on use, instead of 0-40% more Magnitude of Ignite inflicted.

Spearfield: Now deals 73-204% of Attack Damage at Gem levels 5-20 (previously 17-49%). It now deals 80% less damage in the first 0.5 seconds of its duration. It no longer has an (unintentionally hidden) 300% more damage after 0.5 seconds.

Storm Wave: Now additionally hits targets slightly to either side of your character.

Stormblast Bolts: Explosion now deals 222-470% Attack Damage at Gem levels 9-20 (previously 183-388%). Charged Bolt Duration is now 10 seconds (previously 8).

Sunder: No longer has +0.9 seconds to total attack time, but now attacks at 35% of attack speed (previously 65%). No longer consumes Fully Broken Armour to guarantee a Critical Hit. Instead, it inflicts Sundered Armour on Fully Armour Broken targets, inflicting an additional 20% increased Physical Damage Taken for a duration. Adjusted the damaging area to more closely match the visual effects.

Supercharged Slam: Attack Damage is now 146-254% at Gem levels 11-20 (previously 101-156%), and now has 40% more Damage with Hits for each stage (previously 60%).

Tempest Bell: Quality now provides 0-3% more Damage per Hit the Active Bell has taken, instead of Bell is destroyed after +0-2 Hits.

Temporal Chains: Now has a minimum Gem level of 7 (previously 13). Now has Curse Slows targets by 46-59% at Gem levels 7-20 (previously 24-28%).

Thunderous Leap: Quality now provides 0-30% chance to leave Shocked Ground when Detonating Spears, instead of +0-0.5 metres to Shockwave radius.

Time of Need: Attribute requirement ratio is now 75% Strength and 25% Intelligence (previously 100% Strength).

Toxic Growth: Pustules now deal 46-100% Attack Damage at Gem levels 5-20 (previously 42% at all Gem levels). Now a rain Skill, and no longer causes you to leap into the air on use. Now has the Barrageable tag.

Trinity: Now applies to all elemental damage instead of elemental attack damage. Quality now grants Skill Speed instead of Attack Speed. It is now a Dexterity/Intelligence Skill instead of pure Dexterity.

Unearth: Can now be used on dead Skeletal Reviving Minions, once per death, to create a Bone Construct. Bone Constructs created by Unearth now have a dash attack they can use to close the distance to an enemy. Quality now also increases Bone Construct movement speed. The description has been updated to indicate that larger Corpses can create more than one Bone Construct.

Vaulting Impact: Now allows you to jump over enemies and small amounts of terrain. To support this, a number of changes to camera movement have been made that result in smoother camera movement during skills. Now deals 194-499% Attack Damage at Gem levels 3-20 (previously 157-405%). Now escalates Daze, causing a portion of the damage dealt by the Vaulting Impact to be taken by all sequential hits until the Daze Expires.

Volcanic Fissure: Now creates two branches that emerge from either side of the main fissure. The length of the fissure is now affected by area modifiers. Now has a minimum Gem level of 7 (previously 9). Now has 80% of Physical Damage converted to Fire Damage (previously 60%), and now deals 88-145% Attack Damage at Gem levels 9-20 (previously 84-163%). Aftershocks cannot trigger more than once every 0.2 seconds. Quality now provides 0-20% chance to cause an Aftershock, instead of +0-4 seconds to Fissure Duration. Allied Slams now trigger Volcanic Fissures. Re-triggers are now treated as Aftershocks and will scale with Aftershock specific effects.

Voltaic Grenade: Now applies the Electrocution Debuff to enemies on Hit for 6 seconds, and now has 210-340% more Electrocution Buildup from Hits with this Skill at Gem levels 7-20 (previously 50% at all Gem levels). Now has 136-327% Attack Damage at Gem levels 7-20 (previously 297-714%).

Vulnerability: Curse now inflicts -382 to -19210 to Total Armour at Gem levels 7-20 (previously -191 to -9605).

War Banner: Aura now grants 25% more Attack damage (previously 5-6%), 50% increased Accuracy Rating (previously 30%), and also now grants 25% increased Attack Speed. Now has a duration of 6.6-9.8 seconds at Gem levels 4-20 (previously 6.15-6.9 seconds), and Banner is no longer removed when you leave the Aura. Quality now provides 0-10% increased Reservation Efficiency (previously +0-2% more Aura Magnitudes per Valour).

Wave of Frost: Now Freezes Enemies that are Primed for Freeze.

Whirling Slash: Movement is now able to pathfind slightly, making it less likely to get stuck on small obstactles.

Whirlwind Lance: Collapsing Whirlwind now deals 20% more Damage. Whirlwinds created by Whirlwind Lance now have a Limit of 6 Whirlwinds (previously 5), and a Duration of 15 seconds (previously 8).

Wind Serpent's Fury: No longer causes shockwaves when enemies are hit into walls or larger enemies. Quality now provides 0-30% more Knockback Distance, instead of 0-30% increased Knockback Distance.

Wind Blast: Now Dazes on Hit instead of causing Daze Buildup equal to a percentage of Physical Damage dealt. Quality now provides 0-20% more Damage to Enemies within 1.5 metres of you, scaling down to no bonus at 4 metres or further (previously 0-30% increased Knockback distance).

Updated the description for Raging Spirits to clarify that the flaming skulls do not follow player commands (as they're busy raging).

Clarified the addition to radius per stage for Whirling Slash and Whirlwind Lance skill descriptions.

Updated the wording and presentation for Plague Bearer to be more simplified.

Updated the description for Thunderous Leap to mention that it Detonates Spear skills.

Unique item changes

The Beira's Anguish Unique Charm now Creates Ignited Ground for 4 seconds when used, Igniting Enemies as though dealing Fire damage equal to 500% of your Maximum Life. It no longer Ignites enemies in your Presence on use.

The Blackbraid Unique Body Armour now has 80-120% of Armour applies to Elemental Damage (previously 100%). Existing versions of this item can be made better or worse with a Divine Orb, good luck!

The Bones of Ullr Unique Boots now provide 20-30% increased Reservation Efficiency of Skills which create Undead Minions, instead of Undead Minions have 20% reduced Reservation. Existing items will have reduced Reservation Efficiency but can be updated with a Divine Orb. It also now has 5-15% increased Movement Speed.

The Briskwrap Unique Body Armour now has Gain Deflection Rating equal to 20-30% of Evasion Rating.

The Death's Harp Unique Bow now has +20-25% to Critical Damage Bonus (previously +30-40%). Existing items can be made worse with a Divine Orb.

The Effigy of Cruelty Unique Focus now has Critical Hits with Spells apply 1-3 stacks of Critical Weakness (previously 3-5).

The Maligaro's Virtuosity Unique Gloves now have Your Critical Damage Bonus is 250% (previously 300%). This change affects existing versions of this item.

The Nazir's Judgement Unique Quarterstaff now has "Daze on Hit" instead of Causes Daze buildup equal to 100% of Damage dealt. It also now deals 30-50% increased Melee Damage against Stunned Enemies.

The Pariah's Embrace Unique Body Armour now provides 20-40% increased Mana Cost Efficiency instead of 20% reduced Mana Cost of Skills. This change does not affect existing versions of the item.

The Quatl's Molt Unique Body Armour now has Gain Deflection Rating equal to 40-60% of Evasion Rating.

The Tangletongue Unique Spear now has +5-8% to Critical Hit Chance (previously +10-20%). Existing Uniques can be made worse with a Divine Orb.

The Whispering Ice Unique Staff's Inflict Cold Exposure on Hit, lowering total Cold Resistance by 20-30% modifier now applies Elemental Exposure instead.

The Xoph's Blood Unique Amulet's Enemies in your Presence have Fire Exposure modifier now applies Elemental Exposure instead.

The following Uniques can no longer drop, and will be reintroduced at a later date: Infernoclasp, Forbidden Gaze, Thunderstep, The Wailing Wall, The Fallen Formation, Wylund's Stake, The Deepest Tower, and The Remembered Tales.

The Redblade Banner Unique Shield now has 10-15% increased Block Chance (from 20-30%). Existing items can be updated using a Divine Orb.

The Lycosidae Unique Shield now has 10-15% increased Block Chance (from 30-40%). Existing items can be updated using a Divine Orb.

The Merit of Service Unique Shield now has 20-25% increased Block Chance (from 30-50%). Existing items can be updated using a Divine Orb.

The Alkem Eira Unique Shield now has 15-20% increased Block Chance (from 30-40%). Existing items can be updated using a Divine Orb.

The Oaksworn Unique Shield now has 20-30% increased Block Chance (from 40-60%). Existing items can be updated using a Divine Orb.

The Dunkelhalt Unique Shield now has 20-30% increased Block Chance (from 30-50%). Existing items can be updated using a Divine Orb.

The Bloodbarrier Unique Shield now has 10-15% increased Block Chance (from 20-30%). Existing items can be updated using a Divine Orb.

The Doomgate Unique Shield now has 80-100% increased Block Chance (from 80%), and now has you take 25-40% of Damage from Blocked Hits (from 20%). Existing items can be updated using a Divine Orb.

Item changes

Distilled Emotions have been renamed to Liquid Emotions.

The 3 lowest tiers of Liquid Emotions are now called Diluted Liquid Emotions, while the 3 highest tiers are now called Concentrated Liquid Emotions, to better distinguish between the tiers.

Diluted and Concentrated Liquid Emotions have also received new 2D art.

Orbs of Chance are now more likely to succeed on Amulets, Rings, Belts and Charms.

More Vaal Orbs are now found during the Trials of Chaos, and less often from other sources.

The following Omens can no longer be obtained: Omen of Greater Annulment, Omen of Dextral Alchemy, Omen of Sinistral Alchemy, Omen of Dextral Coronation, and Omen of Sinistral Coronation.

The Talisman of Eeshta now provides 10% increased Cost Efficiency (previously 6% reduced Cost of Skills).

Items with inherent Skills can now rarely drop with Skill levels up to level 20 in high-tier Maps.

Modifiers on Martial Weapons now roll up to +25% to Critical Damage Bonus (previously up to +39%). Existing items can be made worse with a Divine Orb.

The Corruption Implicit on Martial Weapons is now +5-10% to Critical Damage Bonus (previously 10-15%). Existing items are unaffected by this change.

War Pick, Battle Pick and Strife Pick one hand Mace Implicit modifiers are now +5-10% to Critical Damage Bonus (previously +10-15%). Existing items can be made worse with a Divine Orb.

The Implicit modifier for the Construct Hammer, Structured Hammer and Fortified Hammer one hand Maces now provides 40% chance to Daze on Hit (previously Causes Daze buildup equal to 100% of Damage dealt).

Reduced the number of increased Block Chance modifiers on Shields from 7 to 3. The highest tier modifier now has up to 30% increased Block Chance (previously 81%). These changes do not affect existing items.

The Corruption Implicit on Shields is now 10-15% increased Block Chance (previously 30-40%).

Iron Runes now grant up to 14/16/18% increased Physical Damage on Martial Weapons (previously 15/20/25%).

Iron Runes now grants 14/16/18% increased Armour, Evasion and Energy Shield (previously 15/20/25%).

Desert Runes now grant Gain 6/8/10% of Damage as Extra Fire Damage on Wands and Staves (previously 8/10/12%).

Glacial Runes now grant Gain 6/8/10% of Damage as Extra Cold Damage on Wands and Staves (previously 8/10/12%).

Storm Runes now grant Gain 6/8/10% of Damage as Extra Lightning Damage on Wands and Staves (previously 8/10/12%).

Mind Runes now grant +30/40/50 to maximum Mana on Wands and Staves (previously +25/30/35).

Stone Runes now grant +40/60/80 to Stun Threshold on Armour (previously +30/40/50).

Saqawal's Rune of the Sky now grants Gain 5% of Damage as Extra Damage of all Elements (previously 6%).

Soul Core of Jiquani now grants 3% increased maximum Life on Body Armour (previously 2% on all Armour).

Soul Core of Zalatl now grants 3% increased maximum Mana on Helmets (previously 2% on all Armour).

Soul Core of Tzamoto grants Martial Weapons 30% increased Freeze Buildup (previously 20%).

Soul Core of Tzamoto grants +1% to Maximum Cold Resistance on Helmets (previously all Armour).

Soul Core of Puhuarte grants +1% to Maximum Fire Resistance on Gloves (previously all Armour).

Soul Core of Xopec grants +1% to Maximum Lightning Resistance on Boots (previously all Armour).

Soul Core of Azcapa grants 10% increased Quantity of Gold Dropped by Slain Enemies on Gloves (previously 5% on all Armour).

Soul Core of Topotante grants 25% increased Elemental Ailment Threshold on Boots (previously 15% on all Armour).

Soul Core of Opiloti grants 20% increased Charm Charges gained on Helmets (previously 10% on all Armour).

Soul Core of Quipolatl grants 15% reduced Slowing Potency of Debuffs on You on Boots (previously 10% on all Armour).

Soul Core of Ticaba grants Hits against you have 20% reduced Critical Damage Bonus on Body Armour and Shields (previously 10% on all Armour).

Hayoxi's Soul Core of Heatproofing grants 25% of Armour also applies to Cold Damage taken from Hits on Helmets (previously 20% on Body Armour).

Topotante's Soul Core of Dampening grants 25% of Armour also applies to Fire Damage taken from Hits on Gloves (previously 20% on Body Armour).

Zalatl's Soul Core of Insulation grants 25% of Armour also applies to Lightning Damage taken from Hits on Boots (previously 20% on Body Armour).

Atmohua's Soul Core of Retreat now also applies to Foci.

Citaqualotl's Soul Core of Foulness adds 19 to 29 Chaos damage (previously 13 to 19).

Fox Talisman grants 30% increased Presence Area of Effect on sceptres (previously 20%).

Owl Talisman grants 10% increased Cooldown Recovery Rate on Foci (previously 5% on Boots).

Stag Talisman grants 50% increased Thorns Critical Strike Chance on Helmets (previously increased Exposure Effect).

Ox Talisman grants 10% increased Block Chance on Shields (previously increased Presence Area of Effect on Boots).

Cat Talisman grants 15% increased Accuracy Rating on Gloves (previously Hits against you have 15% reduced Critical Damage Bonus on Boots).

Talisman of Ralakesh now grants 8% increased Reservation Efficiency of Minion Skills (from Minions have 5% reduced Reservation).

Soul Core of Ticaba now grants +5% to Critical Damage Bonus (previously +12%).

Added new Suffix Modifiers that can roll on Strength Armours from level 33 that grant a percentage of Armour applies to Elemental Damage.

Added new Suffix Modifiers that can roll on Dexterity Armours from level 33 that grant a percentage of your Evasion Rating as Deflection Rating.

Added new Suffix Modifiers that can roll on Intelligence Body Armours from level 33 that grant faster start of Energy Shield Recharge.

The Existing Modifiers for increased Energy Shield Recharge Rate that roll on Foci, now also roll on Intelligence Helmets, Gloves and Boots.

The lowest tier modifiers granting level to all Skills of a specific type on Two Hand Weapons now have a value of +2 (previously +1-2). Existing items can be updated using a Divine Orb.

Damage gained as extra Elemental Damage, Increased Mana Regeneration Rate, Increased Critical Hit Chance for Spells and increased Critical Spell Damage Bonus Modifiers on Staves now have higher values than the corresponding modifiers on Wands and Foci (50% higher on average). Existing items can be updated using a Divine Orb.

Increased Critical Hit Chance for Spells Modifiers on Wands and Foci now span from 27-73% (previously 10-109%). Existing items can be updated using a Divine Orb.

Jewels and Time-Lost Jewels can no longer roll Minion Accuracy modifiers.

Sceptres can no longer roll Allies in your Presence have additional Accuracy Rating modifiers.

The Stag Talisman's socketed into Sceptres now grant Allies in your Presence deal 1 to 40 added Attack Lightning Damage (previously Allies in your Presence have +100 to Accuracy Rating).

Lesser Adept Rune now correctly provides +6 to Dexterity when socketed in Martial Weapon instead of +5.

The Embroidered Gloves Base Type (not the one used by the Leopold's Applause Unique Gloves) has been renamed to Embellished Gloves.

The Weapon Swap Speed Jewel and Corruption modifiers can no longer roll.

Monster changes

Lowered the growth on Monster Evasion Rating with level. This results in level 80 monsters having 30% less Evasion Rating than before.

Failing to collect all the hourglasses during the Zarokh, the Temporal boss fight no longer fails your Trial of the Sekhemas, now instead only damaging your Honour. If you fail to collect the hourglasses, Zarokh, the Temporal now enters a secondary phase where the hourglasses and slow debuff persists but at a much slower rate.

The life of most Act 3 Bosses has been reduced by approximately 15%.

Rogue Exiles now get additional life scaling from level 65 onwards, resulting in a roughly 30-70% life increase from Tier 1 Waystones to Tier 16 Waystones.

Treant Foulspawn can once again be Bound as a Spectre.

Non-Unique items on Rogue Exiles are now affected by increased Rarity of items found in Area.

Monsters in the Viridian Wildwood Unique Map now have a lower aggro range while in the Darkness.

The Map version of the Rattlecage, the Earthbreaker boss has been renamed to Volkhar, the Emberborn, to better distinguish between the two fights.

The Periodic Invulnerability Aura Monster Modifier now only makes things immune to damage from Enemies.

Reduced the number of River Hags that spawn in The Drowned City

Incrementally improved Monster behaviour.

Quest changes

The Hunt Begins must now be completed in a single instance. You still only have to complete the quest once per League.

Zarka in The Ardura Caravan now offers the Earning Passage Quest Reward if you didn't take it from her in the Vastiri Outskirts.

User interface changes

The party member revive UI now displays whether you're too far away to revive a dead party member.

The Ritual Favour UI now displays the number of rerolls available.

Modifier ranges on items now show a positive sign if the modifer range spans both negative and positive values.

Wisp minimap icons are no longer removed from your minimap if you run out of range of them.

You are now able to respawn at checkpoint from the Escape Menu in the Trial of the Sekhemas and Trials of Chaos, which will take you back to the entrance of the respective Trial.

When using a controller you can now remove buffs from your character when the game is paused.

Improved management of cache files on consoles to avoid running out of temporary storage space. This should fix issues with the minimap being reset on leaving and re-entering an area, and online item filters failing to load.

You can now Ctrl + Left-click (or the controller equivalent) on an item in your inventory to fill the "I have" section in the Currency Exchange.

Added support for the 'import' keyword in item filters.

Added support for multiple custom sounds in item filters.

Added a bindable-action that allows you to zoom in when using a controller.

Updated the Stash UI for controller.

Microtransaction changes

Enabled the following existing Armour microtransactions for use in Path of Exile 2: Angelic Armour Set, Angelic Hood, Angelic Cloak, Angelic Wings, Arctic Armour Set, Basilisk Armour Set, Basilisk Hood, Celestial Armour Set, Darkwood Armour Set, Demonic Armour Set, Demonic Hood, Executioner Armour Set, Havenwood Armour Set, Imperator Armour Set, Imperial Sun Armour Set, Imperial Sun Helmet Attachment, Lightbringer Armour Set, Lightbringer Hood, Overseer Armour Set, Overseer Hood, Project Armour Set, Project Hood, Shackled Immortal Armour Set, Sin Armour Set, Sin and Innocence Armour Set, Suffering Armour Set, and Suffering Helmet Attachment.

Enabled the following existing Footprints Effect microtransactions for use in Path of Exile 2: Apollyon Footprints, Arcane Footprints, Arctic Footprints, Darkshard Footprints, Despair Footprints, Dragon Hunter Footprints, Ebony Footprints, Fire Footprints, Ghostflame Footprints, Gore Footprints, Huntsman Footprints, Ice Footprints, Infernal Footprints, Lightning Footprints, Madcap Footprints, Midnight Pact Footprints, Misery Footprints, Necrotic Footprints, Overseer Footprints, Pure Light Footprints, Radiant Footprints, Scavenger Footprints, Silver Wrangler Footprints, Wild Footprints, Wild Gold Footprints, and Wrangler Footprints.

Enabled the Celestial Emperor and Pillar of Flame Rare Finisher Effects for use in Path of Exile 2.

Enabled the Sandfish Pet microtransactions for use in Path of Eixle 2.

Enabled the Microtransaction variants of the following race rewards for use in Path of Exile 2: Alternate Art Winterheart, Alternate Art Warped Timepiece, Alternate Art Volls Devotion, Alternate Art Victarios Acuity, Alternate Art Ungils Harmony, Alternate Art The Ignomon, Alternate Art Tear Of Purity, Alternate Art Taste Of Hate, Alternate Art Soulthirst, Alternate Art Pyre, Alternate Art Ngamahu Tiki, Alternate Art Natural Hierarchy, Alternate Art Meginords Girdle, Alternate Art Eye Of Chayula, Alternate Art Emberwake, Alternate Art Call Of The Brotherhood, Alternate Art Bloodgrip, Alternate Art Blackheart, Alternate Art Astramentis, Alternate Art Andvarius, Alternate Art Two Stone Ring, Alternate Art Sidhebreath, Alternate Art Sapphire Ring, Alternate Art Rustic Sash, Alternate Art Ring Of The Victor, Alternate Art Immortal Flesh, Alternate Art Asphyxias Wrath, Alternate Art The Searing Touch, Alternate Art Demigod's Stride, Alternate Art Wurm's Molt, Alternate Art Rumis Concoction, Alternate Art Malachais Artifice, Alternate Art Doedres Damning, Alternate Art Prismatic Ring, Alternate Art Perandus Signet, Alternate Art Kaoms Sign, Alternate Art Headhunter, Alternate Art Dream Fragments, Alternate Art Bereks Pass, Alternate Art Bereks Grip, Alternate Art Aurumvorax, Alternate Art Demigod's Beacon, Alternate Art Crest Of Perandus, Alternate Art Bereks Respite, Alternate Art Kikazaru, Alternate Art Divination Distillate, Alternate Art Unset Ring, Alternate Art Nights Hold, Alternate Art Laviangas Spirit, Alternate Art Karui Ward, Alternate Art Dyadian Dawn, Alternate Art Death Rush, Alternate Art Carnage Heart, Alternate Art Blood Of Corruption, Alternate Art Atziris Foible, Alternate Art Topaz Ring, Alternate Art Thief's Torment, Alternate Art The Taming, Alternate Art The Anvil, Alternate Art Talisman Of The Victor, Alternate Art Ruby Ring, Alternate Art Coral Ring, Alternate Art Perandus Blazon, Alternate Art Moonstone Ring, Alternate Art Mings Heart, Alternate Art Le Heup Of All, Alternate Art Leather Belt, Alternate Art Crimson Jewel, Alternate Art Gifts From Above, Alternate Art Daressos Salute, Alternate Art Auxium, Alternate Art Onyx Amulet, Alternate Art Amethyst Ring, Alternate Art Saffells Frame, Alternate Art Blackgleam, Alternate Art Cybils Paw, Alternate Art Divinarius, Alternate Art Ungils Gauche, Alternate Art Lifesprig, Alternate Art Pillar Of The Caged God, Alternate Art Quill Rain, Alternate Art Demigod's Immortality, Alternate Art Stone Of Lazhwar and Alternate Art Rashkaldors Patience.

Re-enabled the Legion Commander and Scourge Commander Armour Set microtransactions.

Bug Fixes

Fixed a bug where additional Shock and additional Chill from the Strike Twice and Heavy Snows Stormweaver Ascendancy Passive Skills were not being considered as Shock or Chill respectively.

Fixed a bug where costs for skills failed to be paid over a short duration appropriately based on cast speed, which could result in skipping part of the payment in extreme cases.

Fixed a bug where Electrocute Support was able to inflict Electrocute with Skills that were also supported by Elemental Focus.

Fixed a bug where Siphoning Strike was not creating an Aftershock when supported by Impact Shockwave.

Fixed a bug where Profusion Support was not functioning correctly when supporting Magma Barrier.

Fixed a bug where Twister could become invisible when passing through an empowered Stage 4 Whirlwind Lance.

Fixed a bug with Temporal Rift where returning was not resetting your overcapped Life, Mana or Energy Shield.

Fixed a bug where Curses and ground effects from supports such as Burning Inscription could sometimes fail to be placed on the ground if cast too close to a wall or in a narrow area.

Fixed a bug where Vaulting Impact did not create shockwaves when supported by Stomping Ground.

Fixed a bug where Concentrated Effect Support's more Area Damage was not affecting Unearth.

Fixed a bug where the modifier that provides Every 10 seconds, gain a random non-damaging Shrine buff for 20 seconds on The Hammer of Faith Unique Mace was not displayed on the item.

Fixed a bug where Ice Shards' damage bonus after 0.5 seconds was applying at half the intended value. The description for Ice Shards has also been updated to clarify that the damage bonus after 0.5 seconds is gained smoothly over time rather than being binary.

Fixed a bug where Second Wind and Ingenuity could support minions with a commandable skill but have no effect. They can no longer support these skills.

Fixed a bug where some skills were still granting debuff immunities to enemies after failing to consume those debuffs from them. Immunity is now only granted on successful consumption.

Fixed a bug where the Spirit cost of Into the Breach was not correctly being affected by socketed Supports.

Fixed a bug where increased jagged ground duration from the Perforation Notable Passive Skill was not functioning correctly.

Fixed a bug where spells could gain critical hit chance from the Amazon's Critical Strike Ascendancy Passive Skill under certain circumstances.

Fixed a bug where the skill stat panel display of estimated critical chance gained from the Amazon's Critical Strike Ascendancy Passive Skill wasn't calculating correctly.

Fixed a bug where Time of Need had a minimum Gem level of 10 instead of 8.

Fixed a bug where Concoction Skills stated they had a radius of 1.5 metres when really it was 1.8 metres.

Fixed a bug where Frozen Locus could not generate Energy for Meta Gems.

Fixed a bug where Cluster Grenade's mini grenades could not generate Energy for Meta Gems.

Fixed a bug where multiple instances of Ancestral Boosting for a single Strike skill would add more and more additional additional targets.

Fixed a bug where Elemental Army was able to support Undamageable Minions, not that it did anything while supporting them previously.

Fixed a bug where strike skills could sometimes have their animations cancelled at unintended times. This fix was previously applied to Rake and Whirling Slash in patch 0.2.0h, but has now been applied to all strikes. Don't worry, cancelling after part 1 of Rolling Slam is fully intended and still possible!

Fixed a bug where the Lightning Bolt Skill granted by the Choir of the Storm Unique Amulet was not considered a Triggered Skill for damage modifiers.

Fixed a bug where the multipliers to Stun Buildup for physical damage and melee damage were additive with Stun Buildup multipliers instead of multiplicative.

Fixed a bug where some Spells incorrectly had the Barrageable tag.

Fixed a bug where Earthquake was being affected by area modifiers twice.

Fixed a bug where Ignited Oil Ground wasn't igniting Whirlwinds.

Fixed a bug where Muster Support did not grant damage to temporary minions.

Fixed a bug where Staggering Palm wasn't considered a Melee skill.

Fixed a bug where Cooldown Recovery (formerly Ingenuity) was unable to support Blink.

Fixed a bug where you could not change your targeting direction while using Glacial Cascade.

Fixed a bug where you could change your targeting direction at any time while using Storm Wave rather than only at the beginning of the skill.

Fixed a bug where Tablet modifiers applied to Maps could sometime display an incorrect value on the Endgame Map.

Fixed a bug where the Omen of Secret Compartments was consumed when clicking on The Rain Festival Beetle Unique Strongbox.

Fixed a bug where Ritual Rewards were sometimes offering Waystones a tier below the current Map.

Fixed a bug where Artillery and Ripwire Ballistae couldn't target the stone pillars in the Xyclucian, the Chimera Boss fight.

Fixed a bug where the stone pillars in the Xyclucian, the Chimera boss fight were not scaling their life up with additional players.

Fixed a bug where monsters with Soul Eater were getting more Skill Speed and Damage Reduction than was specified on the Keyword.

Fixed a bug where the explosive fungus in the Seepage Map Boss arena could fail to explode in some situations.

Fixed a bug where the Perfect Strike Skill incorrectly had the Duration tag.

Fixed a bug where some Endgame Map Nodes, such as the Felled Hideout, were incorrectly affected by some Tower Tablet modifiers.

Fixed a bug where Marks that trigger an explosion when the Marked Enemy is killed were not triggering if you swapped Weapon sets after applying the Mark.

Fixed a bug where some items dropped from Rogue Exiles would drop Identified.

Fixed a bug where the more Recovery if used while on Low Mana Flask modifier was not functioning correctly.

Fixed a rare bug where a Map's return portal could lead to an incorrect area if the realm had recently restarted. Lucky dip portals!

Fixed a bug where Expedition encounters could not generate in the Mire Map.

Fixed a bug where the Tablet modifier Delirium Fog in your Maps lasts additional seconds before dissipating was not applying correctly in Maps, and could display incorrectly when hovering over areas with this modifier applied.

Fixed a bug where the Omen of Reinforcements was being triggered incorrectly.

Fixed a bug where the Gloamgown Unique Body Armour was not affected by modifiers to start of Energy Shield Recharge.

Fixed a bug where Perfect Strike's visual effects did not match the damaging area.

Fixed a bug where refunding an Ascendancy Passive Skill that granted a Skill would destroy any Support Gems that were socketed into that Skill. These Skills will now stay visible in the Skills menu until all Supports are removed.

Fixed a bug where one of the tutorial chests in The Riverbank could be missing if you left the area before opening it and later returned.

Fixed a bug where the Trials of Chaos could sometimes be inaccessible in Couch Co-Op.

Fixed a bug where Player 2 was unable to view trial progress in Trials of the Sekhema in Couch Co-Op.

Fixed a bug where Player 2 was unable to reroll Ritual Favours in Couch Co-Op.

Fixed a bug where Player 2 was unable to cancel trade requests in Couch Co-Op.

Fixed a bug where The Crowbell could rarely jump out of their arena.

Fixed a bug where you could have an enabled Sceptre in your off-hand with a disabled main-hand item.

Fixed a bug where removing the main-hand item from your second weapon set would not put the off-hand item in your main-hand when it should.

Fixed a bug where the trade invitation audio notification was not playing when using a controller.

Fixed a bug where the clouds created by Gas Arrow were missing some of their effects.

Fixed a bug where Shard Scavenger's effects sometimes wouldn't play.

Fixed a bug where some visual effects were displaying incorrectly.

Fixed an bug where the Archon of the Atlas Body Armour microtransaction was missing its effects.

Fixed a wonky interaction between the Luminary Charges Skin and Planetary Orb Character Effect microtransactions.

Fixed a bug in the Cosmetics user interface where the "Reclaim MTX" window would not be displayed in some situations.

Fixed a bug where desync could occur when casting Firebolt while moving with the Dusk Vigil Unique Staff equipped.

Fixed a bug where the Byrnabas Unique Belt was incorrectly spelt as "Brynabas".

Fixed a bug where the Hide Life/Mana Reservation Option was not hiding Reservation on Mini Life Bars.

Fixed some bugs with Trinity Buff visuals for controller and Couch Co-Op.

Fixed a bug where you were unable to use the Hideout Music Player when using a controller.

Fixed an issue where The Hooded One in the Ardura Caravan didn't always have Identify Items and Refund Passive options available.

Fixed two client crashes.

