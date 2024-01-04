How to play WoW Classic Season of Discovery Hardcore: Rules, restrictions, and more 

A new craze is starting to sweep across Classic servers: WoW Classic Season of Discovery Hardcore. That’s right, some fans have decided they simply aren’t being challenged enough by this season's Phase 1 content — whether it’s the level cap or the Runes. Players have started using the Hardcore app on Classic servers, and there’s talk that the developers are working on a new update for it as well.

Unfortunately, WoW Classic Season of Discovery Hardcore is not officially sanctioned by Blizzard Entertainment. Like the movement that started the Hardcore craze, this craze is being spearheaded by players. Using the app is not going to get you banned, so you’re perfectly safe to install it and challenge yourself like never before.

How to take part in WoW Classic Season of Discovery Hardcore

WoW Classic Season of Discovery Hardcore craze began in early January 2024. Popular streamers such as Xaryu, who are known for Hardcore gameplay, have highlighted that it offers fresh and new content. Thankfully, it’s incredibly simple to take part in this challenging new World of Warcraft game mode.

Using CurseForge (whether website or app), download and install the latest version of the Hardcore app. Simply make sure you’re searching for Classic in the top right, and via the search bar, just type Hardcore. This will help you find the app to install for your game. Once you load in, you’ll officially be playing WoW Classic Season of Discovery Hardcore. However, it doesn’t immediately trigger, thankfully.

Make sure you aren't letting undesired characters accidentally go Hardcore (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

The addon will pop up a window on your character, asking for you to "Begin Your Adventure." Before you log in though, I recommend going to your character select screen and clicking the Addons button. Then, at the top, where it says All, only turn on the WoW Classic Season of Discovery Hardcore mode for units you want it to apply to. You don’t want to accidentally lose a character.

This mode is quite simple and comes with one instruction: Don’t die. You only get one shot on a character, and then that’s the end of your run, no matter what. That said, there is a little more to it than that. Here are the additional restrictions for WoW Classic SoD Hardcore:

Restrictions

No grouping (except for certain Runes that require a group)

One run per raid and dungeon

No using quest reward items

You are only allowed to use Profession items and World Drops

You must use the Hardcore Addon

No Auction House

No Mailbox

No Trading

You can buff other players but can't ask for buffs

There are no class/rune/profession restrictions here, and you can use whatever you're comfortable with. It’s unlikely that WoW Classic Season of Discovery Hardcore will become an official mode — not with Blizzard Entertainment bringing the Solo Self-Found ruleset to the Classic Hardcore servers soon.

Quite a few players have found that there simply isn’t much challenge in playing Season of Discovery despite the fun of playing classes in new, interesting ways. It will be interesting to see if players carry over playing Hardcore when Phase 2 releases over the next couple of months.