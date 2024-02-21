Nightingale is finally out on early access on both the Epic Games Store and Steam. PC users can enjoy the new crafting survival title, which is also heavily influenced by PvE elements. Early access titles tend to have bugs and issues in gameplay, which involuntarily creep in during the development cycle. However, developer Inflexion Games already has a robust feedback system for swift fixes.

In fact, they have already announced important details regarding how Nightingale players will be able to report the bugs. A part of this process will be important to maintain stable gameplay. Additionally, the developer has also stated that the feedback will be used to develop additional content and features.

Let's look at how you can report a bug in Nightingale.

How to use ZenDesk in Nightingale?

ZenDesk will be the official platform to share your grievances. This is a separate website meant to solve major issues. In fact, here are the types of issues that fall under its ambit:

Major technical flaws (unable to launch the game, can't connect to the internet)

Report critical bugs that can disrupt player progression

Report critical player safety concerns.

Players can find troubleshooting guides available here. If your issue remains unsolved, you can raise a ticket stating the problem in detail.

How to use the Sleekplan page in Nightingale?

The Sleekplan page is important if you have encountered minor bugs or require important feedback from the developers. This will be the perfect place to make your suggestions about how the overall gameplay could be improved.

All you have to do is click on this link.

After logging in, you can report your issues or provide feedback for gameplay improvement.

How to report bugs in Nightingale?

The early access state for any video game refers to an experimental phase. While you can access plenty of content with your friends, certain bugs will be there. Some of them could even cause major issues and prevent you from making any progress.

Other bugs might be minor in nature and also specific to your system. To report serious bugs, ZenDesk has to be used. For minor bugs, the Sleekplan page is available. However, make sure to properly elaborate on the potential bug and its impact on gameplay.

It remains to be seen how the new release develops with time and whether developers will be able to attract the gaming community.