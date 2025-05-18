How to sign up for MapleStory Classic Global playtest

That’s right, you can take part in the MapleStory Classic Global playtest session, which was recently announced by Nexon. Nexon’s side-scrolling MMO has been around for 20 years, and has changed significantly over that time. However, similar to fans of World of Warcraft, there’s always going to be a large group of the game’s population that longs for the way things “used to be”, to play a classic version of the game.

What’s interesting about the MapleStory Classic Global playtest session, is that it’s going to be an in-person experience. The players selected will need to take part at the El Segundo, California Nexon America offices. It’s rare that players are selected to take part in in-person playtest sessions, especially when it will shape the future of a game. Here’s how to take part yourself.

Nexon opens Global MapleStory Classic playtest session signups

MapleStory, easily one of the most iconic side-scrolling MMOs is going to go back in time with MapleStory Classic Global, and players are being invited to take part in a playtest session. Thankfully, it’s also incredibly easy to sign-up for the playtest session.

It doesn’t take much effort to sign up, not taking more than five minutes total, unless you’re like me, and have to reactivate your account. Here are the steps to take if you’re going to sign up for the Global MapleStory Classic playtest session.

Head to this link, click the box stating you agree to the Terms of Use, and then click “Sign Up Now” button

Login to your Nexon Account in the next window that appears, or create a new account.

Complete the survey (should take around 5 minutes)

You’ll be asked a series of questions in the survey, such as perhaps the most important one, are you willing and/or able to go to Segundo California to take part in the in-person playtest session. There’s a reason for that, as well. They are prioritizing people who are local to the southern California area, who can be there in person.

Once you’ve filled out the form, you’ll get a notification thanking you, and that you will be contacted if you meet their criteria. Those who do take part in person will be eligible to receive “gift cards and NX Cash” as a token of the developers appreciation.

Unfortunately, that’s as much as is known about the upcoming playtest session. When it takes place has not been revealed, nor is it known if Nexon America will cover the travel expenses of anyone not in Southern California, should they be selected to take part. Nonetheless, it’s a historic moment, and being a part of it as a MapleStory fan would no doubt be memorable.

