How to tame Vulture in Ark Survival Ascended

The Vulture in Ark Survival Ascended is a deadly pet. It is largely a passive mob, which means it won’t attack you until you do so first. It will also become hostile if you attack another creature near it. This bird is a great shoulder mount that can provide you with extra DPS and other in-game perks.

The Vulture can be found on Ark Survival Ascended’s desert maps. The sandy dunes of these hot and arid regions make the perfect habitat for this predator. The best way to spot this bird in the game is to get close to a corpse. This is because it is drawn to corpses and rotten meat.

This Ark Survival Ascended guide explains how you can tame a Vulture in the game.

Get a Ghillie Armor before taming a Vulture in Ark Survival Ascended

Get a Ghillie Armor for camouflage (Image via YouTube/Beanny)

The Vulture in Ark Survival Ascended is a passive creature, but if there are any corpses in the vicinity, it may aggro you. That is why you are recommended to get a Ghillie Armor before attempting to tame the bird. This armor set offers camouflage; no predators will attack you when you’re wearing it.

To craft a Ghillie Armor, you will need 26 Organic Polymer, 40 Hide, and 18 Fiber.

The strategy for taming a Vulture in Ark Survival Ascended

Vultures are found on desert maps (Image via Ark Fandom Wiki)

After you get your hands on a Ghillie Armor, it is time to hunt for a Vulture. As mentioned before, this bird is drawn towards corpses and rotten meat. This creature not only makes a good companion but also offers a great way to dispose of all the spoiled meat in your inventory.

To tame a Vulture, you need to feed it its favored food over and over until it starts to follow you. Other than spoiled meat, you can use raw meat and raw fish meat to feed it. Always equip your Ghillie Armor while feeding the creature, as there are chances that other nearby animals will aggro the bird while feeding it.

While in the Ghillie Armor, the creatures won’t harm you. However, if the Vulture goes aggro on other creatures while you are feeding it, the taming process will stop. That is why you should always be cautious about your surroundings while feeding a Vulture.

What are the benefits of taming a Vulture in Ark Survival Ascended?

Vultures are weapons of destruction (Image via Ark Fandom Wiki)

Vultures are great damage dealers and will attack any creatures that you attack. These creatures dive bomb their enemies, dealing great damage. They also chase both running foes and airborne enemies.

You could become almost unstoppable in Ark Survival Ascended if you manage to tame a swarm of six to eight Vultures.