How to complete the Moordaine Lodge Stronghold in Diablo 4

Diablo 4 has some really challenging enemy and boss encounters locked behind the game's many optional activities, including the stronghold conquest missions. Strongholds are essentially former towns and villages that, after the demonic invasion, have become a worshipping ground for Lilith and her chosen ones, alongside an army of villagers turned cultists.

One such stronghold is the Moordaine Lodge Stronghold, located towards the northeast of Scosglen. The Moordaine Lodge is a level 20 stronghold, and as such, features some really tough enemy and boss encounters, especially for being an early game conquest. Here's a comprehensive guide on easily conquering the Moordaine Lodge Stronghold in Diablo 4.

How to conquer the Moordaine Lodge Stronghold and defeat the Beast of Moordaine in Diablo 4?

In Diablo 4, you can get to the Moordaine Lodge Stronghold while exploring Scosglen and venturing towards the northeastern region, just past the Tirmair Waypoint.

It should be mentioned that Mordaine Lodge Stronghold is a level 20 stronghold conquest in Diablo 4; as such, it is not recommended to engage with the quest unless you're above the level threshold.

Once you reach the stronghold's location, you will be tasked with two primary objectives:

Find The Lodge’s Missing Hunters

Slay the Beast of Moordaine

You will need to find three Hunters at the Moordaine Lodge before proceeding to the next objective and facing the region's boss. The Hunters that you need to find are:

Ganwed Hunter: The Ganwed Hunter will be beside the cabin's entrance where you started the stronghold conquest. Interacting with the hunter will call forth a swarm of enemies, which you can easily deal with AOE (area of effect) attacks.

The Ganwed Hunter will be beside the cabin's entrance where you started the stronghold conquest. Interacting with the hunter will call forth a swarm of enemies, which you can easily deal with AOE (area of effect) attacks. Punctured Hunter: The Puntured Hunter's corpse can be found towards the northwest corner of the stronghold. The corpse will be surrounded by a Bear and multiple Bloodhawks, which you must dispatch before interacting with the Punctured Hunter.

The Puntured Hunter's corpse can be found towards the northwest corner of the stronghold. The corpse will be surrounded by a Bear and multiple Bloodhawks, which you must dispatch before interacting with the Punctured Hunter. Mauled Hunter: Similar to the Punctured Hunter, the Mauled Hunter is found towards the northeast corner of the stronghold, surrounded by a Bear and a few Thorn Beasts. You must dispatch the enemies before interacting with the corpse and continuing the quest.

Once you interact with the last Hunter, you will trigger the Beast of Moordaine to spawn, who is the area's boss. The Beast of Moordaine isn't a particularly tough encounter, but it can be challenging if you're facing it under-leveled. There are a few attacks to look out for; a slash attack combo, a stomp attack that's quite easy to dodge, and a combo where it summons a small tornado.

Much like the hordes you previously faced in the stronghold, the Beast of Moordaine is quite weak to area of effect attacks; so keeping your distance and attacking with spells and high DPS ranged attacks is the way to victory against the boss.

