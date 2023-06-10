How to get the Spectral Charger Ghost Mount in Diablo 4

Diablo 4 offers an incredibly immersive gameplay experience with many fantastic features. Combining an open-world setting with elements of action role-playing games, it deeply captivates players. The game provides various engaging activities, from customizing your character to battling formidable enemies in large numbers.

The expansive map of Diablo 4 allows players to traverse diverse environments, completing specific objectives and discovering valuable treasures and other unique items. To facilitate exploration across the vast setting, players can utilize Mounts, which serve as invaluable companions for traveling to different regions.

Players in Diablo 4 can customize their Mounts, and in addition to customization options, various exclusive Mounts can be obtained through participating in quests. Among these rare Mounts is the Spectral Charger Ghost Mount, which possesses a unique appearance.

Observing the Spectral Ghost Mount gives the impression of encountering an extraordinary creature with a distinct shadow-like essence. This article offers insights into how players can acquire this exceptional and visually captivating Mount.

Here’s how you can obtain the Spectral Charger Ghost Mount in Diablo 4

To attain this rare Mount in Diablo 4, the initial step is to accomplish Donan's Quest, also known as Donan's Favor. To access this mission, you must first complete a series of missions in Act 1, Act 2, and Act 3. Once you have finished the campaigns for all three Acts, you will become eligible to participate in the Donan's Favor Quest, situated in the Kyovashad region.

Interact with the Stable Master (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

Upon arriving at the designated location, you can engage with the Stable Master, who will introduce you to the Mount feature and offer the option to customize your Mounts.

Legion Event periodically occurs across the map (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

The Spectral Charger Ghost Mount, also known as the Ghastly Reins, can be obtained through a unique method. It can be acquired as Drops from enemies or bosses. They are part of a special event called the Legion Event, which periodically occurs across the map, preceded by a countdown. To access this event easily, keep an eye on the map for its appearance.

After completing the Legion Event, you will get the Ghastly Reins, the Spectral Charger Ghost Mount (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

You will face many powerful monsters during the Legion Event, including three bosses. Upon successfully completing the event, three chests will be awarded as drops, with one of them containing the Ghastly Reins, the Spectral Charger Ghost Mount.

After obtaining the Spectral Charger Ghost Mount, interact with the Stable master (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

It's important to note that obtaining this Mount is not guaranteed on the first attempt, so if you are unsuccessful, continue participating in the event at different times until you acquire it. After obtaining the Spectral Charger Ghost Mount, you have the option to visit the stable master and choose it from the available mounts in the stable.

