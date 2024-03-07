How to transfer Palworld save data from Xbox Game Pass to Steam

It is possible to transfer your Palworld save data from the Xbox Game Pass to Steam. Playing this title using the former service can come with certain limitations at times that you won’t encounter on the game's Steam variant. There are a couple of other reasons why you might want to shift your files, with one of them being that this offering doesn't have crossplay.

This article will provide everything you need to know to transfer your Palworld save data from Xbox Game Pass to Steam, including the advantages of doing so.

How to transfer your Palworld save data from Xbox Game Pass to Steam

XGP will help you move your Palworld save data (Image via Github)

Here are the steps involved in transferring your Palworld save data from Xbox Game Pass to Steam:

Extract the Xbox Game Pass save file.

Create a throwaway world in the Steam version.

Overwrite the Steam save file with the extracted Xbox Game Pass save file.

Run the Steam version of the game.

Extract the Xbox Game Pass save file

For this, you will need to download a small piece of software called XGP-Save-Extractor, which you can get by clicking here.

Once you get this tool, double-click on it to run it. If it presents a dialog box with a warning, proceed without hesitation. The program will automatically detect your Xbox Game Pass saves and create a zip file for the same.

Create a throwaway save for Steam to create the directory

XGP is necessary to transfer your save data from the Xbox Game Pass to Steam (Image via Github: Z1ni)

You will need to overwrite the Steam save file with the files in the zip folder you just created using XGP-Save-Extractor. For this, you will have to perform the following steps:

Press the Windows and R button together to open the Run dialog box.

Type in “%localappdata%” and click on OK. This will open a new window.

Head over to the Pal folder, followed by Saved, and then Saved Games. Here, you will find the folder with your recently saved game files.

Copy the contents of the zip folder and paste them into this folder. Make sure to click on “Replace all files” when you are prompted to do so to move your Palworld save data from Xbox Game Pass to Steam.

This will overwrite your Steam save file, and you can now enjoy your Xbox Game Pass save data on Valve's platform.

Advantages of playing the Steam version of Palworld

You can finally meet Lily with 32 other friends on the Steam client (Image via Pocketpair Inc)

You can get the following advantages for playing the Steam variant of this game over the Xbox Game Pass variant:

You will have to pay once for the Steam variant, unlike a monthly subscription that you pay for Game Pass.

The multiplayer feature on the Steam version supports up to 32 players with the facility of dedicated servers. You can only add four players to your Xbox multiplayer server.

You can rename your character and Pals in the Steam version of Palworld. This feature is not available on the Xbox variant.

Updates roll out faster for the Steam version of the game. Xbox certification makes the updates come slower to the Xbox Game Pass variant.

Mods are available for players on Steam. It is almost impossible to make mods work on the Xbox version,

Whether you play Palworld on the Xbox Game Pass or Steam, it is an amazing game. Consider reading our article on the best Pals that you can get as a new player in the game.