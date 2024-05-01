How to use Throwing Knives in Sea of Thieves

Throwing Knives in Sea of Thieves are among the new weapons introduced in Season 12 of the game. These sharp, pointy daggers pack a mean punch, and can even be retrieved when they hit certain objects. These nifty blades offer pirates a unique edge in combat, although mastering their use requires more than just a good throw.

In this guide, we explore everything you need to know about the Throwing Knives in Sea of Thieves, including how to equip them and the mechanics involved with using them.

How to get Throwing Knives in Sea of Thieves

Throwing Knives in Sea of Thieves (Image via Rare)

Starting Season 12, Throwing Knives in Sea of Thieves are unlocked for every player by default, as is the case with all other weapons in the game. However, they are not equipped on your player by default.

To equip the Throwing Knives, head to the armory either at your ship or outside any weaponsmith at the Outposts. Sea of Thieves allows you to carry only two weapons at a given time, so you will have to swap one of your weapons to include Throwing Knives in your arsenal.

How to use Throwing Knives

Throwing Knives in Sea of Thieves is complex not from a player's perspective, but because it has various modes you can use it in, which are described below:

1) Melee weapon

Normal attack in melee mode (Image via Rare)

Generally, when you equip the Throwing Knives, a singular knife will be in your hand, held like a melee weapon like in FPS titles such as Valorant or Counter-Strike.

With this weapon, using the primary fire button once does one quick melee slash called the normal attack. If you press and hold the primary fire button, the knife is raised like an underhanded dagger, which is the charged attack.

Charged attack in melee mode (Image via Rare)

The charged attack can deal devastating damage and will be popular among players who prefer following a stealthy approach.

Also read: Crossplay in Sea of Thieves explained: Can you play across PC, Xbox, and PlayStation?

2) Throwing Knives

Using the Throwing Knives in Sea of Thieves as a throwable weapon can be exciting. Pressing and holding the secondary fire button puts the dagger in throwable mode, where your character will hold the tip of the weapon with their right, and take aim with their left hand.

The weapon's throwable mode (Image via Rare)

While holding the secondary fire button, pressing the primary fire button releases the knife and throws it where you're aiming. It is interesting to know that there is no crosshair while you aim, so you need to be a good judge of distance and depth to utilize this weapon. This guide provides a sneaky alternative.

Sea of Thieves doesn't have crosshairs for any of its weapons, but there are sneaky workarounds. When you aim while holding the secondary fire button, the aiming left hand's index finger points approximately to the center of your screen. This is the crosshair that you should be using. It should work well for close to mid-range throws.

An empty dagger pouch after using all Throwing Knives (Image via Rare)

You can carry up to five Throwing Knives in Sea of Thieves. Once you throw and use them all, you will be left with an empty dagger pouch in your hand. Luckily, Throwing Knives count as ammunition, and you will be able to refill them from ammo pouch drops from skeletons, or by going to your ammunitions box in your ship.

Retrieve the Throwing Knives (Image via Rare)

You can also retrieve them by picking up your Throwing Knives if they have lodged in a place from which they can be recovered. Usually, if your knife is lodged in any wooden structure, you can retrieve it.

These Knives can also be used as a throwable weapon while you are underwater or airborne (for whatever reason).

Throwing Knives adds a new layer of depth and strategy to Sea of Thieves combat. Whether you prefer a sneaky, close-quarters approach with charged melee attacks or raining steel from afar with well-aimed throws, these versatile daggers offer options for every pirate. With practice, mastering the Throwing Knives will make you a more formidable opponent on the high seas.