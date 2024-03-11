"I. AM. SPEED": Palworld player breeds one of the fastest Pals in the game

Speed is an important aspect of Palworld. Whether you talk about traveling across the vast expanses of Palpagos Island or crafting structures and daily essentials at your base, the faster you are, the better your gameplay experience.

Reddit user u/okeyneto2 recently shared a picture on the popular social media platform showing off their impressive bred Jetragon in the game. They were so elated with the Passive Skills of the beast and said:

“I.AM. SPEED.”

This was indicative of the fact that they created one of the fastest Jetragon in Palworld, and they were not shy about showing it off to the community.

Palworld player breeds an insanely fast Jetragon and leaves the community awestruck

In the Reddit post made by u/okeyneto2, we can see a level-one Jetragon with the following stats and Passive Skills:

Stats:

Attack: 134

134 Defense: 70

70 Work Speed: 70

Partner Skills:

Swift

Runner

Legend

Nimble

Out of these Passive Skills, Legend gives a +15% movement speed to the monster, Swift gives a +30% boost to its movement speed, Runner gives a +20% boost to the creature’s movement speed, and Nimble adds another 10% to its movement speed.

As of writing, Jetragon’s base speed is the fastest in the game. So, having all these Passive Skills on your Jetragon would make you proud of your creation.

Breeding is usually pretty random in Palworld, especially when it comes to Passive Skills and IVs. So, it is quite a feat to have all these Passive Skills in one monster.

Fellow Reddit users were happy for the original poster, and everyone added to the mood by sharing funny nicknames for this amazing creature in the frame. One user, u/PipeDragon37, called the beast The Jetborghini. This is a hilarious amalgamation of two popular names in the world of speed – Jetragon from Palworld and Lamborghini from the world of supercars.

Many other players came up with similarly funny names like Lamboragon, Speedy Jetwagon, R.E.O Jetwagon, Speedwagon, Porschragon, and more.

The original poster, u/okeyneto2, also shared a video of them riding their Jetragon, and people were stunned, to say the least.

Reddit user, u/No_Confection_4967, said:

“Ok wt*. It’s literally a VTOL jet.”

Jetragon’s design makes it aerodynamic and, as a result, reaches speeds like no other monster in this game. So, with the help of all the aforementioned Passive Skills, it is safe to say that Jetragon is indeed a jet in Palworld.

One player even said that the beast was faster than the loading screen that greets everyone when you launch the game every time. The loading screen can be a pain at times in this game. However, it is not as frustrating as some Bethesda games.

Another player commented that Nimble is not an optimal Passive Skill as there is a speed cap as a result of using this skill. Musclehead would give this monster a faster build.

Another user said that Nimble is a better option for the beast when the trainer is not mounted on it. Sometimes, you will need to get off your Pal and explore on foot. That is when Nimble works better.

Furthermore, if you make too fast of a build, you might have issues with the Pals spawning on the map. So, having a movement speed that is fast enough but not outrageously quick is always advisable.