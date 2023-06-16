“I worded things poorly”: Destiny 2 developer apologizes for calling Diablo 4 enemy scaling lazy

Destiny 2 and Diablo 4 are two extremely popular live-service games. Although the latter is new, many players have already taken up the challenge of playing the game as it offers a better experience than Bungie's looter shooter. What makes matters more interesting is a Destiny 2 developer ended up calling the enemy scaling in Diablo 4 lazy.

Although the individual was quick to delete the post and apologize for his poor choice of words, dedicated players of both games commented, voicing their opinions about the same.

Despite apologizing, Destiny 2 developer maintains his reservations about Diablo 4 gameplay

A screenshot of the tweet where the developer working at Bungie criticized the enemy level scaling in Blizzard's latest MMORPG (Image via Twitter)

The initial discussion began when the Destiny 2 developer called the enemy scaling in Diablo 4 "lazy" on Twitter. The tweet soon gained traction, with a developer from Blizzard Entertainment also commenting on that thread. The post has since been deleted, and the Bungie developer has apologized.

Chad Jessup🌻 @ChadJessup I will repeat what I've said in other threads though, it's a stellar game. Everything about it has been crafted by experts and the love and polish is there and shows through.



I don't have to be a fan of every decision they went with, but I should make sure to make it clear... I will repeat what I've said in other threads though, it's a stellar game. Everything about it has been crafted by experts and the love and polish is there and shows through.I don't have to be a fan of every decision they went with, but I should make sure to make it clear...

Despite praising its stellar gameplay, the Destiny 2 developer went on to say that he wasn't a fan of every decision the Diablo 4 developers made regarding gameplay and enemy scaling. He further elaborated that he wasn't trying to "knock on the developers" with his statements.

Saatanlik @SaatanlikPiibel @ChadJessup Bit rich coming from a Destiny dev tbf, poor servers, reskinned weapons, devs not caring about the players and what they really want. I can't wait to get my hands on Diablo tomorrow, Destiny is done for me

Players were quick to point out that it was rather strange that this feedback was coming from the developer of a game that has had trouble with servers, was continuously bringing reskinned weapons, and not listening to what the players really wanted.

Gravly @Grxvly @ChadJessup Yeah you gotta be careful calling something lazy when you are working on a game that no longer cares about their players like they used to. Most people aren't directly targeting you, but they see bungie and immediately are displeased.

Others nitpicked the statement made by the developer wherein he said he would have probably used better words had he known a million people would see his tweet. Although the sentiment is understandable, one wonders how someone would comment online and hope others don't see it.

YSoDramatic @ysodramatic



Haha doesn’t sound like an apology when you add that. It’s the internet, there is a chance anything you say will catch crazy amount of attention. @ChadJessup “If I knew almost a million people would have seen it, I would have been more careful with my wording”Haha doesn’t sound like an apology when you add that. It’s the internet, there is a chance anything you say will catch crazy amount of attention. @ChadJessup “If I knew almost a million people would have seen it, I would have been more careful with my wording”Haha doesn’t sound like an apology when you add that. It’s the internet, there is a chance anything you say will catch crazy amount of attention.

As some pointed out, the Destiny 2 servers, ever since Lightfall went live, have been in a poor state, and server outages are now a common occurrence in the game. Diablo 4, on the other hand, has been quite stable since launch and doesn't have many bugs plaguing it at this point.

It is hard to say what the future will hold for the game, but for now, players appear happy with how it functions.

Gabriel Garamillo @GGaramil @ChadJessup I would maybe make sure the game is stable before talking shit about other games. I love destiny. But the servers have been a mess since Lightfall and it's pathetic.

Others saw the point that the developer was trying to make and agreed with what he had to say:

Chill Casual @tonybmp25 @ChadJessup No I agree the level scaling destroys part of the power fantasy of a looter imo

carter @Cee_Dubyuh



Kills a bit of the fantasy, and pigeonholes you into set meta builds. @ChadJessup I totally agree with the take, you certainly feel stronger as you go and get your Uniques, but the entire game gets just as strong and it goes from “I want to get stronger” to “I have to get stronger”Kills a bit of the fantasy, and pigeonholes you into set meta builds. @ChadJessup I totally agree with the take, you certainly feel stronger as you go and get your Uniques, but the entire game gets just as strong and it goes from “I want to get stronger” to “I have to get stronger” Kills a bit of the fantasy, and pigeonholes you into set meta builds.

Katie Faith ✨3D Artist @craorii @ChadJessup Level scaling feels bad. I'm with you. Diablo 4 feels good, and is a great game - it's just the one teeny tiny feature I don't personally vibe with. Obviously the game is incredible and so far, hugely successful!

To conclude, both Destiny 2 and Diablo 4 are two titles that are unique in their own ways. At this point, it's probably unfair to compare the two. Both games follow two entirely different patterns regarding world design and enemy scaling. Players will flock to the game that suits their taste and playstyle irrespective of the kind of enemy scaling it follows.

