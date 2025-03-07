Is Atlyss worth playing in 2025?

Atlyss was released last year in November, and during the initial few days, it enjoyed a ton of spotlight, both in good ways and bad. Honestly speaking, underneath all the furry characters and very apparent “ecchiness”, Atlyss is a solid game that deserves to be played even in 2025. It features all the ingredients needed for a great dungeon crawler, including high-paced action, a lot of character customization, and more.

But there is a massive furry elephant in the room that you can’t ignore while playing the game, and no, I'm not talking about Angela. This article lists all the reasons why you should or shouldn’t give Atlyss a chance in 2025.

Note: Some parts of this article are subjective and reflect the writer's opinions.

Should you play Atlyss in 2025?

Official in-game screenshot (image via KisSoft)

The first thing that you will notice about Atlyss is its art style. The game features anthropomorphic character designs with exaggerated proportions that are undeniably tailored toward a specific audience. But each of the characters has a lot of personality that is very well translated through their designs.

You can fine-tune your characters with a variety of sliders, including ‘all kinds of body parts,’ as well as select unique animations per race.

Despite its overtly suggestive character designs, the game maintains a cohesive and charming aesthetic.

If players prefer to tone things down, options are available to limit excessive proportions, disable jiggle physics, and remove transparent clothing.

So how much ‘ecchi’ the game will be is completely in your hands.

Official in-game screenshot (image via KisSoft)

Beside the visuals, Atlyss offers gameplay that attempts to blend MMO-style interactions with a solo-player-friendly experience. However, as a pseudo-MMO developed by one person, it has its limitations.

The game includes RPG elements, exploration, and customization, but lacks the polish of mainstream MMOs.

While not a true MMO, Atlyss offers online interactions that make the world feel less lonely.

In the end, you might enjoy Atlyss if:

You appreciate deep character customization with a focus on anthropomorphic designs.

You are open to suggestive but non-explicit character designs.

You support indie developers and enjoy seeing unique solo-developed projects.

You prefer a pseudo-MMO with light online interactions rather than a fully-fledged multiplayer experience.

However, you might not enjoy Atlyss if:

You prefer traditional MMO experiences with expansive worlds and fully developed multiplayer mechanics.

You are uncomfortable with the game’s suggestive visual style.

You are looking for a polished, AAA-level RPG experience.

Ultimately, Atlyss is not just a joke or a gimmick; it's a game built with care, offering a unique experience that you should go into with an open mind.

