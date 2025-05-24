Is Lost Ark worth playing in 2025?

Is Lost Ark really worth playing in 2025? The game has seen a lot of updates and changes over the years it’s been in the West, and it’s not an ARPG that’s for everyone. With a “Mixed” reputation on Steam, it’s a game that’s been out in South Korea for years, and enjoys decent popularity over there. Full disclosure though, I have only recently come back to Smilegate’s ARPG/MMO relatively recently, having not played it since the testing phase.

I enjoyed it then, because I like grindy ARPGs that I can play at a pace that suits me. There were some issues with the game back then, but that’s largely been improved, as far as I’m concerned. But is Lost Ark worth it in 2025? Let’s look at it.

Lost Ark is worth playing in 2025, if you’re trying to play at a casual pace

I would say cautiously that Lost Ark is worth playing in 2025. My stance on it is sort of complicated, though. I’m glad to see it getting plenty of updates in 2025, and overall, I enjoy the gameplay. It plays well on a controller, with minimal need for a keyboard and mouse. The leveling process feels good, and frankly, I like the visual aesthetic of the game. However, it has tons of systems, currencies, and things like that, so that could be a turn-off for players.

I've enjoyed coming back to this game, even if it's been a while (Image via Amazon Games)

One of the things I do like about it, is I never feel like I have to rush to endgame content. I’m not trying to play hardcore, and join a raid group, pushing the best gear and gear enhancements I can find.

If that’s what you’re looking for, you’re going to have to treat Lost Ark like it’s a job. If that’s the way you enjoy playing, then this is probably worth downloading the 100+GB files necessary. Though I will say, no matter how strong my PC is, the game still takes an Ice Age to load, and alt-tabbing is miserable.

There are a few things worth coming back to, or trying for the first time, in Lost Ark in 2025. One, they do pretty solid returning player events, and give away quite a few items this way. I’m inundated with more items, cards, and currency than I know what to do with, and that’s without any sort of aid for the developers.

When you reach the point of being able to do raids, you can experience this content solo (Image via Amazon Games)

On top of that, there are Solo Raids now. All raids from Valtan, up through Echidna, as far as I’m aware, are all soloable. There have also been events that reward veteran players for helping newcomers (Mokoko Bootcamp). It’s a game that admittedly can be very overwhelming, but I enjoy playing it.

If you plan on playing in a group, it’s a pretty intense amount of work to get geared, and ready to do content, but as a solo/casual player, it’s pretty great. However, there is one thing I want to talk about, that could be a deal-breaker, depending on how you feel: Pay-to-win.

Pay-to-win in Lost Ark really depends on your definition of p2w in 2025. Some people think the Currency Exchange is pay-to-win, and others disagree. That’s not something that especially bothers me. You also have some stats on the higher-rarity cosmetics. I will say that these stats are minor, at best.

1% or 2% of your main stat isn't very impressive, or game breaking. (Image via Amazon Games)

1 or 2% of a stat at Epic/Legendary Rarity isn’t anything to write home about. However, it’s easy enough to say it’s a slippery slope, and that might be enough to turn off a player. I get that, for sure. Most players simply equip what they want though, and ignore that. I have a small pile of costumes I unlocked for free, from events and chests I unlocked for returning to the game.

Can someone who spends real money progress faster than you, or potentially deal more damage than you? Yes, that’s certainly possible. However, it doesn’t really affect your progression or enjoyment of the game. Buying your way to power also doesn’t make you good at the game, and you can still die to mechanics like anyone else in a raid.

I don’t think it’s pay-to-win, though. I think it’s pay-to-go-faster at best, and if I choose not to engage with that, it’s not a big deal. Once again, that might be a turn-off for you, and if it’s a deal-breaker, then I don’t recommend it. As long as players can’t use real-world money to get an edge in PVP, I frankly don’t care.

Overall, I think Lost Ark is in a decent place in 2025, and is worth trying out. I love the classes, the game is pretty, and the actual gameplay itself is sharp and enjoyable. It’s a solid casual ARPG/MMO, with a decent-sized fanbase in the West.

