Is there single-player and co-op in Nightingale?

Before buying Nightingale, you might consider the availability of single-player and co-op. While some prefer playing games solo, others enjoy teaming up with buddies to demolish foes. Early access to Inflexion Games' upcoming title will be available soon, on February 20, 2024, bringing players a new open-world experience to engage in.

Those worried about the availability of single-players and co-op in the game will rest easy knowing that the game indeed supports both gameplay modes. You can engage the enemies solo or hack charge at them with friends.

This article pieces together all the available information regarding single-player and co-op in Inflexion Games' upcoming RPG title.

Single-player in Nightingale explained

You can play the game solo (Image via Inflexion Games)

While the game needs an active internet connection to play, meaning it's always online, Inflexion has ensured that you can enjoy the game solo. Nightingale's gameplay consists of several activities besides its campaign, keeping you engaged for hours. The difficulty and damage multipliers will also be adjusted, depending on whether you're playing solo or co-op.

Co-op in Nightingale explained

The game supports co-op play (Image via Inflexion Games)

Inflexion Games' upcoming RPG title also lets you play with your friends. You can embark on the journey across the Fae Realms with up to six other players and have a grand adventure. Besides the story, you will be able to explore randomly generated Realmscapes alongside your buddies

Playing the co-op game mode will also increase the difficulty as well as the damage that enemies can deal to you.

Is there PvP in Nightingale?

The game lacks PvP multiplayer modes for now (Image via Inflexion Games)

No, there are no PvP modes in Inflexion Games' upcoming RPG. You will be able to tackle the various challenges in Nightingale's open-world environment solo or with friends, and the enemy encounters will be strictly PvE.

Although things might change, and Inflexion Games might implement multiplayer PvP elements later, this RPG title will be PvE, at least during the early access launch.

Inflexion Games' upcoming survival RPG will be available via early access on February 20, 2024, and it is among some of the most anticipated games of the year.