Is The Quinfall free-to-play?

The Quinfall is a new MMORPG that has a lot of promise and hype behind it. Set in a vast fantasy world that players can explore freely, Quinfall aims to bring back the good old days of medieval fantasy MMORPGs. The game recently made its early access release on Steam, making fans question if it’s a free-to-play title or not.

The answer is, no, The Quinfall is not a free-to-play game. You will either need to buy the game on Steam or opt for one of the many subscription options available. In this article, we have shared everything you need to know about The Quinfall's pricing.

Will The Quinfall become free to play in the future?

Will The Quinfall be free in the future? (Image via Vawraek Technology)

The Quinfall is currently available via Steam Early Access for a price of $19.99 (or £16.75). As of now, there has been no indication that the game will transition to a free-to-play model during or after its early access period.

Trending

Read more: The Quinfall: All classes and weapon types

The developers, Vawraek Technology, have stated that they anticipate the early access period to last around six months, though this may change depending on player feedback. The game has already seen a peak of around 6,000 concurrent players at launch, but the feedback on the Steam store page is mostly negative.

Most players who purchased the game are disappointed with its current state. There are several game-breaking issues, including broken tutorials, clunky combat, connectivity problems, and more. While the idea of paid early access is standard practice, the current situation has made players question if they are getting their money's worth.

Are there any in-app purchases in The Quinfall?

Although the game is in early access, there are in-game cash stores (Image via Vawraek Technology)

Yes, The Quinfall does have in-app purchases, despite being in early access. There’s a fully developed cash shop within the game, offering a variety of items for purchase. This includes multiple subscription options and a wide range of cosmetic items. Notably, some of these cosmetics are priced higher than the base game itself.

Also read: 4 highly anticipated MMOs that likely won't hit full release in 2025

Additionally, some reports suggest that the game’s cash shop includes Unity assets, which the developers have purchased from the Unity store and are now reselling at a markup. Personally, the cash store in The Quinfall reminded me of the Fallout 76 launch crisis.

Bethesda’s live service Fallout title also had a similar issue where the game felt “unfinished” and “clunky,” but it still had elaborate microtransactions, subscriptions, and more. If The Quinfall wants to ignore the same fate as Fallout 76, they need to squash most of the bugs in their game as soon as possible and use reasonable prices on their in-game cash stores.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback