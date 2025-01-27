The Quinfall: All classes and weapon types

In Quinfall, you are presented with a wide array of classes, each specializing in unique combat styles and weaponry. Regardless if you prefer a full damage-focused playstyle or stealth-based playstyle, Quinfall offers a diverse range of classes that can offer something for everyone.

In this guide, we have shared all the classes and weaponry offered in Quinfall to help you choose the best one for yourself.

Disclaimer: Quinfall is currently in early access, the weapons and subclasses shared in this article could change in future updates or when the game gets a full release.

All classes and weapons available in Quinfall

All weapons and classes available in the game right now (Image via Vawraek Technology)

Dual Axe Class

The Dual Axe class is composed of warriors skilled in wielding two powerful axes. These warriors are masters of raw physical damage, dealing crushing blows that can break through the toughest defenses.

Subclasses:

Blood Master : Known for their ability to inflict bleeding effects, Blood Masters weaken their foes over time, draining their health with each passing moment.

: Known for their ability to inflict bleeding effects, Blood Masters weaken their foes over time, draining their health with each passing moment. Stormblade: These warriors focus on speed and precision, striking fast and fiercely with their great axes to decimate enemies.

The Dual Axe class is ideal for players who enjoy delivering high-damage, physical attacks and overwhelming their enemies with raw strength.

Dagger Class

The Dagger class is characterized by its agility and speed. Warriors in this class use fast, sharp daggers to deliver quick, lethal strikes.

Subclasses:

Deathblade : Masters of speed, Deathblades deliver quick, devastating blows that can incapacitate enemies swiftly.

: Masters of speed, Deathblades deliver quick, devastating blows that can incapacitate enemies swiftly. Shadow Stalker: Specializing in stealth, Shadow Stalkers poison their enemies and strike from the shadows, using deception as their primary weapon.

With an emphasis on rapid and stealthy combat, this class is perfect for players who prefer precision and the ability to outmaneuver their opponents.

War Hammer Class

You can either be a damage dealer or a support for your team (Image via Vawraek Technology)

War Hammers are brutal weapons used to deliver slow but incredibly powerful strikes. These warriors focus on smashing their enemies with overwhelming force.

Subclasses:

Strengthener : This subclass focuses on supporting allies by enhancing their strength and defense with powerful magic.

: This subclass focuses on supporting allies by enhancing their strength and defense with powerful magic. Slow Devastator: Slow Devastators deal massive damage with their heavy war hammers, striking foes with powerful, ground-shaking blows.

The War Hammer class is well-suited for players who enjoy being in the thick of battle, dealing massive damage while either supporting teammates or crushing their enemies.

Staff Class

Warriors who wield staffs in Quinfall harness magical powers that allow them to deal elemental damage or provide support to their team.

Subclasses:

Frost Mage : Masters of ice, Frost Mages use their staffs to slow or freeze enemies, controlling the battlefield with freezing magic.

: Masters of ice, Frost Mages use their staffs to slow or freeze enemies, controlling the battlefield with freezing magic. Fire Mage: Fire Mages use their staffs to unleash destructive fire spells, dealing area-of-effect damage that scorches enemies.

The Staff class is ideal for players who want to combine magical offense with support abilities, adapting to both crowd control and destructive spells.

Life Staff Class

The Life Staff class specializes in the healing arts, using powerful life-based magic to support their allies and control the forces of life.

Subclasses:

Healer : The Healer subclass focuses on keeping the team alive, using restorative magic to heal and revive injured allies.

: The Healer subclass focuses on keeping the team alive, using restorative magic to heal and revive injured allies. Magic Warden: These warriors use a combination of offense and defense, applying debuffs to enemies while bolstering their team's defense.

For players who prefer playing a vital support role, the Life Staff class offers unparalleled abilities to control the flow of battle by sustaining teammates and weakening enemies.

Crossbow Class

The Crossbow class focuses on ranged combat, with warriors using crossbows to deal high damage from a distance. Precision and speed are key for these marksmen.

Subclasses:

Sharpshooter : Experts in precision, Sharpshooters take out enemies from afar with pinpoint accuracy.

: Experts in precision, Sharpshooters take out enemies from afar with pinpoint accuracy. Assault Master: Fast and aggressive, Assault Masters fire rapidly, overwhelming enemies with a barrage of bolts.

Crossbow users are ideal for players who prefer to engage from a distance, either picking off foes with precision or rapidly unloading on groups of enemies.

Long Sword Class

The Long Sword class offers warriors a balanced approach to combat, wielding heavy swords capable of delivering devastating, high-damage strikes.

Subclasses:

Strongsword : These warriors focus on powerful, slow strikes that can break through enemy defenses with great force.

: These warriors focus on powerful, slow strikes that can break through enemy defenses with great force. Devastator: Devastators wield their longswords to deliver stunning blows that incapacitate enemies, especially those who are vulnerable.

Players who enjoy a mix of offensive power and strategic strikes will find the Long Sword class to be a satisfying choice, capable of dealing massive damage while maintaining a balance between speed and strength.

Spear Class

The Spear class excels in both offense and defense in Quinfall, using long spears to engage enemies from a safe distance while maintaining control over the battlefield.

Subclasses:

Lancer : Lancers use their long spears to pierce enemies from a distance, neutralizing threats with their swift attacks.

: Lancers use their long spears to pierce enemies from a distance, neutralizing threats with their swift attacks. Valkyrie: Valkyries combine offensive prowess with supportive abilities, dealing high damage while also offering assistance to allies.

The Spear class offers a versatile playstyle, with Lancers focused on offensive tactics and Valkyries blending support with damage dealing.

Bow Class

Quinfall has classes for all kinds of playstyles (Image via Vawraek Technology)

Archers in Quinfall are skilled in ranged combat, using bows to strike from afar with speed and precision. These warriors often have an affinity with nature, drawing strength from their environment.

Subclasses:

Hunter : Hunters are in tune with nature, using their bond with beasts to enhance their attacks and strategies.

: Hunters are in tune with nature, using their bond with beasts to enhance their attacks and strategies. Critical Archer: These archers are focused on making precise, high-damage shots, taking down enemies with calculated precision.

The Bow class is perfect for players who enjoy ranged combat with an emphasis on either stealth and animal companionship or long-range high-damage shots.

Sword and Shield Class

The Sword and Shield class is popular for its defensive capabilities in Quinfall, using heavy shields and swords to block attacks and strike back with force.

Subclasses:

Guardian : Guardians are stalwart defenders, using their shields to protect allies while maintaining a strong frontline presence.

: Guardians are stalwart defenders, using their shields to protect allies while maintaining a strong frontline presence. Swordmaster: Swordmasters focus on fast, deadly strikes, wielding their swords with great skill to outmaneuver opponents.

Whether you prefer to absorb damage and protect your allies or swiftly strike down enemies, the Sword and Shield class offers two distinct playstyles to suit your preferences.

No matter which class you choose in Quinfall, each offers a distinct playstyle, allowing you to tailor your character to your preferred combat strategy.

