Is Torchlight Infinite pay-to-win?

Torchlight Infinite is a free-to-play ARPG that serves as a continuation of the fabled Torchlight series — taking on a more seasonal, live-service model compared to larger releases of its predecessors. However, certain practices such as gacha systems with loot-affecting pets (Pactspirits) directly affecting the gameplay raise a valid question regarding the game being pay-to-win.

Torchlight Infinite is a relatively new ARPG on the market — with a development cycle much smaller in scale than heavyweights such as Path of Exile, Path of Exile 2, Last Epoch, and so on. While it may lack flashiness and graphical excellence, it makes up for its depth of minute-to-minute gameplay and mechanical complexity, comparable to that of Path of Exile.

Can you pay your way out of a problem in Torchlight Infinite?

Torchlight Infinite has a variety of Pactspirits that affect loot (Image via XD Inc.)

In short, you cannot outright pay to win in Torchlight Infinite. The game's systems are self-contained enough meaning outside interference — like market manipulation and "Real Money Trading" (RMT) — isn't as rampant. However, certain gameplay mechanics can still be influenced by real-world currencies.

Torchlight Inifnite's most egregious system is undoubtedly the Pactspirits, which have a much larger effect on the loot drops than their combat counterparts. Pactspirits are essentially pets that provide specific bonuses associated with each spirit. There are two variants of Pactspirits, ones that affect combat efficiency and the other affecting loot.

The problem arises as these loot-altering pactspirits are significantly more powerful than their combat-focused counterparts. While the bonuses are rather insignificant on-screen — their impact on loot is quite stark when the numbers are crunched properly. Specifically, Twinightmare can have its loot drops increased by 40% overall via exclusive Pactspirits.

These Pactspirits can be obtained through the game's gacha system, called Boons. The Boons refresh and update every season, offering new opportunities to obtain loot. To add fuel to the fire, these Pactspirits can be upgraded with copies — similar to Genshin Impact's Constellations or Honkai: Star Rail's Eidolon system.

Torchlight Infinite's battle passes smoothen your gameplay experience (Image via XD Inc.)

Aside from Pactspirits, Torchlight Infinite also has a battle pass system with a two-tiered reward system. The premium track — Golden Pass — gives instant access to the brand-new character but also provides Advanced Auto Loot and other quality-of-life features.

These systems — while not affecting loot directly — provide a measure of pay-for-convenience experience, similar to Path of Exile's Stash Tab system. Furthermore, there is also an in-game shop that offers additional microtransactions, such as skins and Boon rolls.

Having said all of that, Torchlight Infinite still is a solid game mechanically, and even as an F2P (Free-to-play) player — you can experience all that the game has to offer. To reiterate the original point, —Torchlight Infinite isn't technically pay-to-win — but if you're willing to shell out money, the game will feel significantly more comfortable.

