Kitsun Noct in Palworld: Where to find, best skills, and more

Kitsun Noct in Palworld is a prominent Dark-type Pal introduced after the Feybreak update. It has various abilities, including a Partner skill that deals Dark damage to adversaries. Nonetheless, chances to acquire it are restricted, necessitating the exploration of particular locations for successful capture.

This guide highlights everything about Kitsun Noct in Palworld, including its stats, how to obtain it, the best skills, and item drops.

Kitsun Noct in Palworld: Base stats

Kitsun Noct base stats (Image via Pocketpair)

The Level 1 base stats of a Kitsun Noct in Palworld are shown below:

Palpedia entry : 61B

: 61B Element type : Dark

: Dark HP : 565

: 565 Attack : 110

: 110 Defense : 58

: 58 Work speed : 70

: 70 Kindling: Level 2

Kitsun Noct possesses a unique Partner skill known as Fogged Mind, which deals Dark elemental damage to enemies. Simply mount the Pal and execute any weapon attack to apply this damage. However, it is necessary to craft its saddle to ride it.

Unlock Kitsun Noct's Saddle from Level 53 Technology (Image via Pocketpair)

To craft Kitsun Noct's Saddle, it is essential to first unlock it from Level 53 Technology, which requires three Technology Points. Then, proceed to a Pal Gear Workbench and employ the following materials to create the saddle:

Leather x30

High Quality Cloth x10

Flame Organ x30

Paldium Fragment x40

Where to find Kitsun Noct in Palworld

Dark Flame Tunnel location on the map to reach Kitsun Noct Field boss (Image via Pocketpair)

Despite its introduction with the Palworld Feybreak update, Kitsun Noct cannot be encountered in the wild. You can either battle their Field Alpha boss to capture it, or you may breed particular types of Pals and hatch it from the Large Dark Egg.

To locate the Field boss, go to the Hidden Passage at the Oculus Gate fast-travel point and head north to discover a concealed route known as the Dark Flame Tunnel (coordinates: -1043, -1199). Proceed through this passage to reach the Kitsun Noct Field boss location.

Also read: How to join Feybreak Tower boss battle

Conversely, Kitsun Noct can be produced from a Large Dark Egg, which can solely be obtained by breeding two different Pals within the game. Below are the Pals necessary for this breeding process:

Kitsun and Nyafia

After placing one male and one female of these Pals into a Pal Breeding Farm, you can acquire the Large Dark Egg. Put this egg in an Egg Incubator to hatch a Level 1 Kitsun Noct in Palworld.

Kitsun Noct in Palworld: Best Active and Passive skills

Best Active skills

1) Daring Shadowstorm

Type : Dark

: Dark Damage : 75

: 75 Cooldown: 10

2) Nightmare Ball

Type : Dark

: Dark Damage : 100

: 100 Cooldown: 30

3) Spirit Fire

Type : Fire

: Fire Damage : 45

: 45 Cooldown: 7

4) Flame Funnel

Type : Fire

: Fire Damage : 120

: 120 Cooldown: 30

5) Dark Whisp

Type : Dark

: Dark Damage : 160

: 160 Cooldown: 45

Best Passive skills

1) Demon God

Attack : +30%

: +30% Defense: +5%

2) Swift

Movement speed: +30%

3) Eternal Engine

Max stamina: +75%

