Korean mobile MMORPG that made $80m in first month plans global release four years later

South Korean MMORPG Odin: Valhalla Rising is set to be released globally soon. Launched in 2021, the game quickly became one of the country's top-grossing mobile titles. After four years of regional success, publisher Kakao Games has announced a worldwide launch set for the summer of 2025, with pre-registrations beginning on April 3.
Odin: Valhalla Rising has been a massive revenue generator for Kakao Games all these years. With its worldwide release, this open-world MMORPG inspired by Norse mythology has the potential to become a global hit in the genre.
Korean mobile MMORPG Odin: Valhalla Rising is finally set for its global release
In Odin: Valhalla Rising, you can explore massive regions, such as Midgard, Jotunheim, Nidavellir, and Alfheim, with more locations planned for future updates.
Read more: Guild Wars 2 delays August expansion to avoid crunching
Since its launch, Odin: Valhalla Rising has been a dominant force in the Asian gaming market. It was the highest-grossing title in Korea and Taiwan in 2021. The game remained at the top of Korea’s Google Play Store chart for 17 consecutive weeks. Now, it is set to make a global release in Q2 2025.
According to Sensor Tower analysts, the mobile version alone has generated over $900 million in revenue within two years, making it the fourth-largest mobile MMORPG worldwide between mid-2021 and mid-2023.
Also read: Erenshor, an MMO bottled inside a single-player game, is coming this April
The global release of Odin: Valhalla Rising will include cross-play support between mobile and PC, ensuring players can seamlessly transition between platforms.
You can choose from four starting classes — Warrior, Sorceress, Priest, and Rogue — each offering distinct playstyles. Mounts, both ground-based and flying, will allow for faster traversal across the game's massive world.
While the title has seen immense success in Asia, with 91.4% of its revenue coming from South Korea alone, the global launch will introduce Odin: Valhalla Rising to an even wider audience. With over 17 million downloads in Asia so far, there are chances that the game may reach 50-100 million downloads in the coming years.
Pre-registrations for the global release will open on April 3, 2025, allowing players to secure their in-game names and server slots ahead of launch. Given its proven track record and the ever-growing interest in Norse mythology-inspired games, Odin: Valhalla Rising could become a major player in the global MMORPG scene.