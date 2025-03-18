Korean mobile MMORPG that made $80m in first month plans global release four years later

South Korean MMORPG Odin: Valhalla Rising is set to be released globally soon. Launched in 2021, the game quickly became one of the country's top-grossing mobile titles. After four years of regional success, publisher Kakao Games has announced a worldwide launch set for the summer of 2025, with pre-registrations beginning on April 3.

Odin: Valhalla Rising has been a massive revenue generator for Kakao Games all these years. With its worldwide release, this open-world MMORPG inspired by Norse mythology has the potential to become a global hit in the genre.

Korean mobile MMORPG Odin: Valhalla Rising is finally set for its global release

Official promotional image (Image via Kakao Games)

In Odin: Valhalla Rising, you can explore massive regions, such as Midgard, Jotunheim, Nidavellir, and Alfheim, with more locations planned for future updates.

Since its launch, Odin: Valhalla Rising has been a dominant force in the Asian gaming market. It was the highest-grossing title in Korea and Taiwan in 2021. The game remained at the top of Korea’s Google Play Store chart for 17 consecutive weeks. Now, it is set to make a global release in Q2 2025.

According to Sensor Tower analysts, the mobile version alone has generated over $900 million in revenue within two years, making it the fourth-largest mobile MMORPG worldwide between mid-2021 and mid-2023.

The global release of Odin: Valhalla Rising will include cross-play support between mobile and PC, ensuring players can seamlessly transition between platforms.

You can choose from four starting classes — Warrior, Sorceress, Priest, and Rogue — each offering distinct playstyles. Mounts, both ground-based and flying, will allow for faster traversal across the game's massive world.

Official promotional image (Image via Kakao Games)

While the title has seen immense success in Asia, with 91.4% of its revenue coming from South Korea alone, the global launch will introduce Odin: Valhalla Rising to an even wider audience. With over 17 million downloads in Asia so far, there are chances that the game may reach 50-100 million downloads in the coming years.

Pre-registrations for the global release will open on April 3, 2025, allowing players to secure their in-game names and server slots ahead of launch. Given its proven track record and the ever-growing interest in Norse mythology-inspired games, Odin: Valhalla Rising could become a major player in the global MMORPG scene.

