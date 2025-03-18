Guild Wars 2 delays August expansion to avoid crunching

Guild Wars 2's August expansion is confirmed to be delayed in an official forum post. Rubi Bayer, the title's current content marketing manager, took to the forum on March 17, 2025, and posted a message from the game director, Josh Davis, announcing the delay of the expansion to October. The exact release date remains unknown for now.

The usual time for any expansion is August. However, to ensure better quality without crunching, Arena Net will take a couple more months to release one this year.

Guild Wars 2 breaks August expansion release plans

The 2025 expansion will be Guild Wars 2's sixth one after Janthir Wilds. After abandoning the "Living World" model, Arena Net implemented the "one expansion per year" path with Secrets of the Obscure in 2023. Each expansion followed the same release period, which was in August. Only this time, things will be a little bit different.

Here's the announcement regarding the delay on the official forum:

"I wanted to share an update regarding the launch timing of our next expansion for Guild Wars 2. While we've released our last two expansions in August, we've made the decision to shift our next expansion launch to October. This extra time will allow us to ensure the expansion meets our quality standards without crunching.

"This change for the sixth expansion will not impact the release timing of the final quarterly update for Guild Wars 2: Janthir Wilds."

Arena Net also stated that any news regarding the next expansion will be shared this summer. An update is also pending for the Janthir Wilds expansion, which will not be impacted by this delay.

